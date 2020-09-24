PREP FOOTBALL: Transitioning Reedsburg program keeping some of tenets that made past 14 years a success

That mindset started in the offseason, which could have gone downhill fast in a spring and summer that was significantly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Reedsburg's leaders got to work, organizing their own strength, agility and quickness sessions in June before the weight room opened back up in July.

"Our seniors took the lead," said Hobbs, a physical education teacher in the district. "We couldn't lift, because everything was still locked down at that point, but they took it upon themselves to lead those workouts.

"Once July 1 started, we hit the ground running with our workouts. We had to do everything in pods, so 15 kids at a time in our weight room and our track stuff. And then, when our season got delayed, we still continued that through August. It wasn't typical, it wasn't ideal, but we made the best of it we could. Our attendance was pretty good, I think kids were just itching to do something and not sit at home."

The returners also learned from last year, when a dedicated group of seniors — including WFCA All-Region 4 Large School selections Carson Beyer, Casey Campbell and Jonathan Schmitt — led Reedsburg to an 8-3 record, including 5-2 in the Badger North. The Beavers' run ended with a 20-0 loss to DeForest, the eventual Division 3 state champions, in a Level 2 playoff game on Nov. 1.