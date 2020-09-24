PREP FOOTBALL: Transitioning Reedsburg program keeping some of tenets that made past 14 years a success

Opposing teams know what to expect from the Reedsburg Area High School football program.
Flexbone option offense. Numerous ball carriers. Physical defense. Competitiveness.
The formula likely won't shift much under co-head coaches Quinn Hobbs and Mike Riberich, who are taking over this fall after the resignation of longtime head coach Brian Pottinger.
"It's going to be a little different," said Hobbs, who was an assistant in Reedsburg last season after four years coaching in Ashland. "Some of the same principals (as Pottinger), but we're going to kind of tailor it to our kids and their abilities and put my own twist on it. I respect coach Pottinger a lot, and he taught me a lot of stuff. I'm going to kind of apply what he taught me and add my own twist to it. It's going to look similar, yet different on Friday nights."
The goal is to keep some of the program tenets that Pottinger established over his 14 seasons, when Reedsburg went 87-63, won two Badger North Conference titles, won the WIAA Division 3 state title in 2009, and went to the state semifinals in 2014 and 2015.
"Just play Reedsburg football," Hobbs said of what he expects to see this fall. "Hard-nosed, tough kids. That's what we have, and that's what I expect out of them. Just that every snap, they compete. That's all you can ask for. You can't guarantee anything, I guess the only thing I can guarantee is that we're going to compete every snap and just be tough and physical. I truly believe that's what we have as a team, just hard-nosed kids."
That mindset started in the offseason, which could have gone downhill fast in a spring and summer that was significantly altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Reedsburg's leaders got to work, organizing their own strength, agility and quickness sessions in June before the weight room opened back up in July.
"Our seniors took the lead," said Hobbs, a physical education teacher in the district. "We couldn't lift, because everything was still locked down at that point, but they took it upon themselves to lead those workouts.
"Once July 1 started, we hit the ground running with our workouts. We had to do everything in pods, so 15 kids at a time in our weight room and our track stuff. And then, when our season got delayed, we still continued that through August. It wasn't typical, it wasn't ideal, but we made the best of it we could. Our attendance was pretty good, I think kids were just itching to do something and not sit at home."
The returners also learned from last year, when a dedicated group of seniors — including WFCA All-Region 4 Large School selections Carson Beyer, Casey Campbell and Jonathan Schmitt — led Reedsburg to an 8-3 record, including 5-2 in the Badger North. The Beavers' run ended with a 20-0 loss to DeForest, the eventual Division 3 state champions, in a Level 2 playoff game on Nov. 1.
"Our juniors last year kind of saw what it took to be a successful team, and they're building off that," Hobbs said. "Even our coaches... Mike and I are the only ones that are returning, as far as varsity coaches, and you kind of see what it took preparation-wise to be a successful team. We're trying to build off of that. We do have a lot of new coaches, but it's kind of mine and Mike's job to show them what it takes to prepare to be a successful program."
There will be a number of individuals stepping into larger roles. Of the 18 All-Badger North selections Reedsburg earned last season, three of them are back — senior center Ethan Ziebell (first team), senior offensive tackle Liam Greenwood (second team) and senior defensive lineman David Finkel (honorable mention).
That should provide the Beavers with a strong foundation. They'll be blocking for a new group of playmakers, including at running back and quarterback.
Campbell leaves big shoes to fill in the backfield. The 5-foot-10, 160-pound running back ran for 969 yards and 13 touchdowns on 124 carries on the way to earning first-team all-conference honors last year. Campbell piled up a game-high 122 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in fourth-seeded Reedsburg's 37-7 win over Sparta in Level 1 of the playoffs.
Griffin Elder should be in a position to see increased carries after a sophomore season in which he carried the ball 44 times for 338 yards and three touchdowns. With the graduation of Max Tully, Casey Campbell, Danny Kast and Alex Kruser, Elder is also the leading returning receiver after having one catch for 18 yards last year.
Zach Bestor also got his hands on the ball frequently last year, tallying 205 yards and three touchdowns on 49 attempts.
There will likely be some continuity under center. Ethan Lee graduated after a senior season in which he accounted for 13 total touchdowns and earned honorable mention All-Badger North recognition.
However, Lee dealt with a shoulder injury that allowed Connor Schyvinck to get some playing time. Schyvinck, a senior this fall, completed 5 of 11 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns last year, while also carrying the ball 69 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
The defense will also see new playmakers after Beyer — a 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back — and Schmitt — a 6-foot-1, 240-pound defensive lineman — led a Reedsburg defense that allowed 13.5 points per game in 2019.
"I can't pinpoint anybody, all the seniors have an important role," Hobbs said. "The big thing is we're not a one-player team, we're 11 guys at once. Everyone's got a vital role. We do have our playmakers, but without the other guys, they're nothing. Our main function is to work as a team."
Once practice was allowed to begin Sept. 7, the Beavers started installing plays, developing timing and getting back into shape. Going over the minutiae of football is a blessing for a group that thought they might not get that opportunity this year. With many teams transitioning their 2020 football seasons to spring due to COVID-19, the Beavers are taking the field knowing it was almost taken away from them — and that it still could be at any moment.
"It's good to be back with the kids and back doing football stuff," Hobbs said during the first week of practice. "It just seems that for those two hours each night, you can just focus on football and not what's going on in the world. It's been good and the kids have been working hard, so we're excited.
"There's so many different things you learn in football, but especially this year, so just take it all in, it could be gone at any second. If you're going to do something, do it all the way, do it right. I think they've kind of latched onto that this year. This could be their last practice. This could be their last game, and they're kind of pouring that into their every day stuff. There's all the good stuff football does, but you add that stuff into it and it's making for a good season so far."
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.
