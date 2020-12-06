PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Baraboo's White Eagle scores 33 points in home loss to Edgewood

Maya White Eagle did her best, but the Baraboo prep girls basketball team couldn't keep up with unbeaten Madison Edgewood on Saturday.

White Eagle scored a career-high 33 points in her third game for the Thunderbirds, but the rest of the T-Birds combined for 19 points in a 74-52 home loss.

Baraboo (1-2) couldn't get enough defensive stops against a Crusaders (3-0) team that took a 38-24 lead into halftime.

The T-Birds outscored the Crusaders after the break, with much of their scoring coming from the backcourt. White Eagle, who transferred from Madison Memorial to her hometown Baraboo team for her senior year, made all five of the T-Birds' 3-pointers and scored 63.5% of her team's points.

Combine that with sophomore Taylor Pfaff's 13 points and the starting guards accounted for 46 of Baraboo's 52 points.

The backcourt duo has carried the load offensively through the first three games with White Eagle is averaging 22.3 points per game. Pfaff is close behind with 15.0 points per game for a Baraboo team that's scoring 50.3 points per game.

Baluck Deang paced Edgewood with 23 points.

The T-Birds will hit the road for the first time this season when they play Westfield on Tuesday.