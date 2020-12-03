PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Beaver Dam uses familiar formula to roll over Baraboo

The Beaver Dam girls basketball team hasn’t surprised anyone in years.
Yet, teams are still trying to find a way to slow down the disruptive, fast-paced system that has made the Golden Beavers the WIAA Division 2 state champions the last three years the tournament has been played.
The odds may be even more in their favor during the COVID-19 pandemic, as teams will frequently be at less than full strength due to quarantines and other coronavirus issues. That was apparent Thursday night, as the Golden Beavers shuffled 12 players in and out to claim a 106-37 road win over a Baraboo team that went just seven deep.
“It was tough, the kids were tired,” Baraboo head coach Michael Behl said. “It’s tough to play against them with a full squad, let alone seven. They just kind of ran us off the floor, both literally and figuratively. We were tied and they just put bodies after bodies out there that are skilled and get the job done.
“I think they’re better than they were last year ... (Maty) Wilke’s gotten better and (Natalie) Jens has gotten better, and all their role players complement them ... They have some length and they understand how to play. They’re tough. They’re one of the best teams, not only in the state but the country, for a reason.”
Only one Wisconsin team — La Crosse Aquinas in 2019-20 — has beaten the Golden Beavers since they lost to Green Bay Notre Dame in the 2016 sectional finals. That task is going to be even harder during a 2020-21 season in which teams with limited offseason work and uncertain rosters are lining up across from a well-oiled Beaver Dam machine that should have the experience and depth to roll right through any minor COVID-19 issues.
“They all love basketball,” Beaver Dam head coach Tim Chase said of his team’s depth. “They get after it, and they’re all really just dedicated whenever we get a chance to play to go out and do their best. A great senior class and a bunch of young kids that are really excited to come out there and do whatever they can even if it’s just for a few minutes a night.
“You have to do something to get on the floor. It’s been that way for a while now, you have to do something to get out on the floor. So if you’re slacking ever, it’s really easy to say, ‘Hey, you’re not going to be in the game,’ because there’s a lot of other kids that wish they could be — both on this team and on the JV team. They’d love to get out there. It’s a fun team to coach right now.”
Chase wasn’t exactly sure what his players would bring to the floor this winter. The Golden Beavers were 23-3 and at the state tournament when the 2019-20 season was canceled because of the pandemic. The fallout carried into an offseason that saw some players play AAU, but none of the Golden Beavers on the same court due to COVID-19 regulations.
The unusual offseason hasn’t slowed them down yet, as all four of their games have been over by halftime. They added the win over Baraboo to a string of games that also includes a 96-16 win at Portage, a 91-29 home win over Plymouth and a 100-29 win at Fort Atkinson — outscoring their opponents by 393-111.
“I was pleasantly surprised, because we didn’t do anything all summer,” Chase said. “They didn’t even get in the gym to shoot. We sort of saw them in open gyms in September and October, but there could only be two people per basket. And then they allowed us to have those five contact days two weeks before the season started. We had that and I was like, ‘Oh, our young kids can play.’ They’re athletic and they’re tall, I think this is probably the longest team we’ve had. We didn’t really have any small kids out there.”
That dominance has made it hard for area teams to measure themselves against the Golden Beavers (4-0) since they joined the Badger North Conference prior to the 2017-18 season. With that being said, Baraboo measured relatively well Thursday night. The Thunderbirds (1-1) scored the most points against the Golden Beavers, and improved offensively compared to last season’s 85-27 loss and 81-25 loss to Beaver Dam.
“They went into the game with some confidence that they could go out and compete, and then Beaver Dam took them out of that confidence early,” Behl said of his players, who trailed 67-20 at halftime. “Their confidence waned and we kind of got on them at halftime, and they came back and competed in the second half. I’m happy with how they competed in the second half, but they exposed us in a lot of different ways on both ends of the floor. We’ve got it on tape and it’s something that we’ll learn from as we go forward. Hopefully we’ll figure a few things out from this game and it’ll make us a little better for Saturday’s game against Edgewood.”
Maya White Eagle and Taylor Pfaff scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, to lead a Baraboo team that made 13 field goals and 8 of 16 free throws. The Golden Beavers made 19 of their 47 field goals from behind the arc. Natalie Jens scored a game-high 24 points, while Maty Wilke made four 3-pointers on the way to scoring 20 points, Paige Hodgson added 14 points, Avery Stonewall scored 13 points and Gabby Wilke chipped in 11 points.
BEAVER DAM 106, BARABOO 37
Beaver Dam 67 39; — 106
Baraboo 20 17; — 37
BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Jayden Ross 2 4-4 5, Emma Fluette 1-2 0-3 4, Maya White Eagle 4 6-8 14, Taylor Pfaff 5 1-2 12, Sarah Palacek 0 0-1 0, Natasha Hess 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 8-16 37.
BEAVER DAM — Natalie Jens 11 0-0 24, Maty Wilke 8 0-1 20, Kylie Wittnebel 3 0-0 6, Paige Hodgson 7 0-0 14, Paige Yagodinski 3 1-1 8, Gabby Wilke 4 1-2 11, Bella Oesteidner 1 0-0 2, Avery Stonewall 6 1-1 13, Carlee Larson 4 0-0 8. Totals 47 3-5 106.
3-point goals: B 3 (Fluette 1, Ross 1, Pfaff 1); BD 19 (M. Wilke 4, G. Wilke 2, Jens 2, Yagodinski 1, Stonewall 1). Total fouls: B 19; BD 10.
