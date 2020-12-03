PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Beaver Dam uses familiar formula to roll over Baraboo

“I was pleasantly surprised, because we didn’t do anything all summer,” Chase said. “They didn’t even get in the gym to shoot. We sort of saw them in open gyms in September and October, but there could only be two people per basket. And then they allowed us to have those five contact days two weeks before the season started. We had that and I was like, ‘Oh, our young kids can play.’ They’re athletic and they’re tall, I think this is probably the longest team we’ve had. We didn’t really have any small kids out there.”

That dominance has made it hard for area teams to measure themselves against the Golden Beavers (4-0) since they joined the Badger North Conference prior to the 2017-18 season. With that being said, Baraboo measured relatively well Thursday night. The Thunderbirds (1-1) scored the most points against the Golden Beavers, and improved offensively compared to last season’s 85-27 loss and 81-25 loss to Beaver Dam.