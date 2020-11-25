PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Beaver Dam's defensive machine rolls out 96-16 romp over Portage in opener

“You have natural ability with size and speed, but then you have mental toughness, that they do not want you to get that ball, and they’re going to work as hard as they can to deny you from getting that ball,” she said.

“The amount of pressure they put on our girls created turnovers and intimidation, and they’re able to come back with that ball and really hit that hoop hard. That’s where we want to go for our defense and where you work towards.”

Despite a massive hill to climb, the Warriors plugged away in the second half. The Warriors got three free throws from senior Emma Kreuziger, a layup from senior Callie Krueger and a 3-pointer by junior Cameran Ratz to pull within 75-10 with just under 11 minutes left go.

The Warriors continued to work, inching within 81-13 with 9:30 left on a 3-pointer by senior Payton Woodhouse before a running clock finally took effect. Portage senior Genna Garrigan added a reverse layup with 7:20 remaining before Beaver put things on ice with a 10-1 run to end things.

Kreuziger led Portage with six points, while senior Natalie Jens also hit double-figures for Beaver Dam with 11 points and three other each added nine. Even in the lopsided defeat, Howe praised the Warriors’ effort and reverence for the Golden Beavers.