PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Beaver Dam's defensive machine rolls out 96-16 romp over Portage in opener

From steals to forcing backcourt violations and five-second calls, defense is the biggest source of pride for the Beaver Dam girls basketball team.
The Golden Beavers have hung their hat on a sound, chaotic scheme that throws the best teams out of whack. The same well-oiled machine was again running on all cylinders on Tuesday night at Portage High School as they opened the 2020-21 season with a convincing 96-16 win over Portage.
Beaver Dam forced 39 takeaways, including 26 in a near scoreless first half, to race past the Warriors and pick up where left off last season.
“It’s just been a great start to the year for us. I think the kids just are looking for an opportunity to play. We have a great senior class and a bunch of young kids that want to do whatever they can to make their season special,” Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase said.
“Everybody was just getting after it out there; I think every one of our kids out there showed the defensive pressure and intensity that we’re looking for. Not letting our opponents have anything easy.”
That was on full display in the opening 18 minutes as Beaver Dam nearly blanked the Warriors. The Golden Beavers scored the game’s first 53 points with 49 of the coming off of turnovers as Portage struggled to get much of anything going.
Meanwhile, when Beaver Dam wasn’t punishing the Warriors on the fast break, the Golden Beavers’ half-court scheme worked just as well. Eight separate players scored in the first half for Beaver Dam, led Kylie Wittnebel as the sophomore had 12 of her game-high 16 points.
Senior Maty Wilke added 11 of her 16 while senior Avery Stonewall also hit double-figures with 10 of her 12 points on the night. Chase was pleased with the half-court success, noting how much the team has focused on that in the opening two weeks of the season.
“Trying to move the ball, and I feel like we’re moving it and transitioning well, but our whole goal is to play great defense and get some easy scores at the other end,” he said.
“We’re sharing the ball well, which is pretty awesome as well.”
Portage eventually broke its drought as senior Emma Kreuziger got a layup to fall with just under two minutes left in the half to pull within 53-2. The bucket was the only one for the Warriors however, as Beaver Dam senior Paige Yaogdinski answered with a putback on the ensuing possession before Wittnebel buried a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer for a 58-2 halftime cushion.
Portage coach Jessica Howe applauded the Beavers’ near perfect first half, crediting the team’s defense, for obvious reasons.
“You have natural ability with size and speed, but then you have mental toughness, that they do not want you to get that ball, and they’re going to work as hard as they can to deny you from getting that ball,” she said.
“The amount of pressure they put on our girls created turnovers and intimidation, and they’re able to come back with that ball and really hit that hoop hard. That’s where we want to go for our defense and where you work towards.”
Despite a massive hill to climb, the Warriors plugged away in the second half. The Warriors got three free throws from senior Emma Kreuziger, a layup from senior Callie Krueger and a 3-pointer by junior Cameran Ratz to pull within 75-10 with just under 11 minutes left go.
The Warriors continued to work, inching within 81-13 with 9:30 left on a 3-pointer by senior Payton Woodhouse before a running clock finally took effect. Portage senior Genna Garrigan added a reverse layup with 7:20 remaining before Beaver put things on ice with a 10-1 run to end things.
Kreuziger led Portage with six points, while senior Natalie Jens also hit double-figures for Beaver Dam with 11 points and three other each added nine. Even in the lopsided defeat, Howe praised the Warriors’ effort and reverence for the Golden Beavers.
“I think our girls enjoy playing Beaver Dam because they respect what Beaver Dam is, and the fact that my girls are ready to battle to the best of their ability shows we have some really awesome ladies on this team,” she said.
Chase also commended his group’s effort, most notably in forcing five five-second violations due to the fact “it’s one where everybody on the court has to be on that.”
That passion starts with the Golden Beavers’ senior class and has quickly spread throughout the ranks.
“I think just the fact that they’re able to get out and play, it’s the pride of the senior class,” he said. “And these younger kids really wanting to make their senior season the best they can, and show what they can do when they get their opportunity.”
BEAVER DAM 96, PORTAGE 16
Beaver Dam;58;38;—;96
Portage;2;14;—;16
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Maty Wilke 7 0-0 16, Kylie Wittnebel 7 1-1 16, Avery Stonewall 5 2-3 12, Natalie Jens 5 1-1 11, Paige Yagodinski 4 0-0 9, Gabby Wilke 4 0-0 9, Riley Czarnecki 4 0-0 9, Bella Oestreicher 3 0-0 7, Paige Hodgson 2 0-0 5, Carlee Lapen 1 0-1 2, Annika Salettel 0 0-2 0. Totals 42 4-8 96.
PORTAGE — Emma Kreuziger 1 4-6 6, Cameran Ratz 1 0-0 3, Payton Woodhouse 1 0-0 3, Callie Krueger 1 0-0 2, Genna Garrigan 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 4-6 16.
3-point goals: BD 8 (M. Wilke 2, Hodgson 1, Wittnebel 1, Yagodinski 1, G. Wilke 1, Oestreicher 1, Czarnecki 1); P 2 (Ratz 1, Woodhouse 1). Total fouls: BD 13; P 8.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
