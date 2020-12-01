PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: White Eagle, Pfaff each score 20 to lead Baraboo over Portage

The Baraboo High School girls basketball team looks like it’s going to follow the lead of its guards this winter.
Those guards ran the show Tuesday night, as senior Maya White Eagle and sophomore Taylor Pfaff each scored 20 points in Baraboo’s 62-52 season-opening home win over Portage.
“I think it makes us really, really hard to pressure, especially in the full court,” Baraboo head coach Michael Behl said of his backcourt duo, who were essentially playing their first game together. “We’ve got two capable ball-handlers that really see the floor well. It allows us to get into our offense quickly, we got a number of transition points and a number of looks up the floor. We blew a few of them, but we really did push the ball. Once we get our full squad back, we’ve got a couple bigs that can really run the floor and help us out too. It just makes us more versatile. Our tempo will go up. Last year we were more of a plodding team, and this year I think we can really run the floor.”
The T-Birds (1-0) jumped on the Warriors (0-2) early, using a trapping zone to force turnovers on Portage’s first five possessions of the game. The turnovers gave White Eagle and Pfaff an opportunity to get out and run. After White Eagle assisted Natasha Hess to give Baraboo a 6-0 lead, Portage’s Emma Kreuziger scored to get the Warriors on the board.
“We’re kind of switching what we’re doing defensively,” Behl said of his team, which lost its first 11 games in a 3-20 season last year. “I think they’re picking it up pretty quick. They’ve got to understand that they’ve got to go out and they’ve got to pressure the basketball and fly around the court. We saw signs of that today.”
“We have to work on pace with the ball,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said of her team’s struggles against pressure. “When we have the ball, we have a tendency to go too quickly and make choices that aren’t the best. It turns into a turnover or a jump ball, so we have to take better care of that.”
Callie Krueger made a 3-pointer to cut the Portage deficit to 6-5, but Baraboo never gave up its lead despite the Warriors changing defenses and finding more composure on the offensive end. The teams went back and forth for much of the opening 18 minutes, as Cameran Ratz made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to ignite the Portage offense.
Despite not shooting particularly well, the T-Birds’ defensive turnovers and offensive rebounds gave them a 25-24 lead going into halftime.
“That was really our first competition,” Behl said of the T-Birds, who are practicing with new protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We haven’t even really gone against each other in practice a whole lot because we’ve got a number of kids out at this point and we’re trying to keep contact to a minimum. So that was really our first time up and down. I thought they were rusty, but I thought as the game progressed they just kind of got in the flow a little better.
“In the second half, we concentrated on pushing the ball a little bit more, kind of like how we started the game. We made adjustments to their zone. We just got to the rim right away in the beginning of the game, and then they switched to that zone and it took us a while. But we realized if we pushed the basketball, we could get easy looks that way.”
Pfaff, an honorable mention all-Badger North Conference selection after averaging 12.6 points per game last season, came out attacking in the second half. The sophomore scored Baraboo’s first six points as the T-Birds took a 31-26 lead and forced a Portage timeout.
The momentum didn’t stop. White Eagle, a transfer who was an honorable mention all-Big 8 selection at Madison Memorial last season, made two 3-pointers in a two-minute span to give Baraboo a 56-37 lead with 2:45 to go.
Emma Fluette and Caitlyn Frank each scored seven points for the T-Birds, while Hess and Jayden Ross added four apiece.
While they fell to 0-2, the Warriors played until the final buzzer, which left Howe excited about her opportunity to coach them for the next few months.
“I’m so fired up and excited about it,” Howe said. “And this group, they listen. We might have to say it a few more times, but they are listening and they want to get better. That is very exciting for me. It’s not about the wins and losses, it’s fun to win, everybody agrees about that, but the most fun part is that I get to coach them and they get to get better if they listen and work at it.”
Ratz paced Portage with 18 points, while Kreuziger added 15 points and Stella Brees had nine points.
Baraboo will host Beaver Dam, which won WIAA state championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019, on Thursday night. Portage will be off until Monday’s home game against Wisconsin Dells.
BARABOO 62, PORTAGE 52
Baraboo;25;37;—;62
Portage;24;28;—;52
BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Ross 0 4-4 4; Fluette 3 0-3 7; White Eagle 7 4-4 20; Pfaff 8 4-4 20; Frank 3 0-0 7; Hess 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 12-15 62.
PORTAGE — Schwantz 0 1-1 1; Krueger 1 2-4 5; Brees 4 1-2 9; Fick 1 0-0 2; Kreuziger 5 5-5 15; Ratz 7 0-1 18; Kallungi 10-0 2. Totals 19 9-13 52.
3-point goals: B 4 (White Eagle 2, Fluette 1, Frank 1); P 5 (Ratz 4 , Krueger 1). Total fouls: B 19; P 15. Fouled out: B (Ross, Frank); P (Fick).
