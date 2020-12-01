PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: White Eagle, Pfaff each score 20 to lead Baraboo over Portage

“We have to work on pace with the ball,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said of her team’s struggles against pressure. “When we have the ball, we have a tendency to go too quickly and make choices that aren’t the best. It turns into a turnover or a jump ball, so we have to take better care of that.”

Callie Krueger made a 3-pointer to cut the Portage deficit to 6-5, but Baraboo never gave up its lead despite the Warriors changing defenses and finding more composure on the offensive end. The teams went back and forth for much of the opening 18 minutes, as Cameran Ratz made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points to ignite the Portage offense.

Despite not shooting particularly well, the T-Birds’ defensive turnovers and offensive rebounds gave them a 25-24 lead going into halftime.

“That was really our first competition,” Behl said of the T-Birds, who are practicing with new protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We haven’t even really gone against each other in practice a whole lot because we’ve got a number of kids out at this point and we’re trying to keep contact to a minimum. So that was really our first time up and down. I thought they were rusty, but I thought as the game progressed they just kind of got in the flow a little better.