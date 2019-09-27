MADISON — It was a tough day for the Baraboo girls tennis team Friday as it earned just one win at the Badger Conference Tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The Thunderbirds failed to advance anyone onto Saturday’s rounds and picked up just one win behind senior Lara Justus at the No. 4 singles flight. Justus coasted in her opening round, earning a 6-1, 6-4 straight-sets win but was dispatched in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0.
Aside from Justus, the rest of the T-Birds were eliminated in the opening round. Among those was a hard-fought match at the No. 1 doubles flight for sophomores Lanie Koppie and Paige Lewison. The duo won the opening set via tiebreaker, 7-6 (4), but dropped the following set 6-2 and the match tiebreaker, 10-8.
You have free articles remaining.
Alice Davies fell 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 singles flight, while junior Anya Carlson-Edwards (6-2, 6-4) and senior Jillian Shanks (6-0, 6-1) lost the No. 2 and 3 flights.
On the doubles side, the team of senior Ellie Goethel and Rachel Walter fell in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0, while the No. 3 duo of seniors Kim Jacome and Elena Holloway were defeated 6-1, 6-3.
With its players eliminated, Portage will turn its attention to the WIAA Division 1 La Crosse Central subsectional slated for Oct. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)