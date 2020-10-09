PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Portage tops Sparta, falls to Baraboo in season-ending triple dual

BARABOO — While it elected to opt out of the postseason, the Portage girls tennis didn’t call it quits when other schools around the state went into postseason play.

The Warriors officially saw their season come to an end Friday in Baraboo with plenty to cheer about as they earned a 4-3 win over Sparta before falling to the rival Thunderbirds, 4-3.

Singles success carried the day for the Warriors as Portage won the No. 2, 3 and 4 flights in both matches. In their opening win against the Spartans, seniors Makenna Bisch and Kylie Owens led the way for the Warriors at No. 3 and No. 4 singles.

Bisch made easy work of Isabella Roth as she earned a 6-2, 6-1 straight sets sweep, while Owens steamrolled Emma Rowen, 6-0, 6-0. Portage’s other two victories didn’t come as easy, but senior Ane Arocena Blanco and the No. 1 doubles team of juniors Izzy Krueger and Riley Wood got the job done.

Arocena Blanco gutted out a pair of 7-5 sets to defeat Olivia Blazek at the No. 2 singles flight, while Kreuger and Wood needed a super tiebreaker to top the Spartans top duo of Ellie Steinhoff and Serena Green. After taking the opening set 6-3, Krueger and Wood were turned back in the second set, 4-6, to force a third and final set.