PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Portage tops Sparta, falls to Baraboo in season-ending triple dual

BARABOO — While it elected to opt out of the postseason, the Portage girls tennis didn’t call it quits when other schools around the state went into postseason play.
The Warriors officially saw their season come to an end Friday in Baraboo with plenty to cheer about as they earned a 4-3 win over Sparta before falling to the rival Thunderbirds, 4-3.
Singles success carried the day for the Warriors as Portage won the No. 2, 3 and 4 flights in both matches. In their opening win against the Spartans, seniors Makenna Bisch and Kylie Owens led the way for the Warriors at No. 3 and No. 4 singles.
Bisch made easy work of Isabella Roth as she earned a 6-2, 6-1 straight sets sweep, while Owens steamrolled Emma Rowen, 6-0, 6-0. Portage’s other two victories didn’t come as easy, but senior Ane Arocena Blanco and the No. 1 doubles team of juniors Izzy Krueger and Riley Wood got the job done.
Arocena Blanco gutted out a pair of 7-5 sets to defeat Olivia Blazek at the No. 2 singles flight, while Kreuger and Wood needed a super tiebreaker to top the Spartans top duo of Ellie Steinhoff and Serena Green. After taking the opening set 6-3, Krueger and Wood were turned back in the second set, 4-6, to force a third and final set.
The duo regrouped and held on for a 10-6 win in the super tiebreaker to ensure Portage’s win.
The Warriors weren’t as lucky against the T-Birds as they were swept in the doubles flights en route to the loss. Again Arocena Blanco and Bisch led the way on the singles side. Arocena Blanco coasted past Anya Carlson-Edwards, 6-2, 6-0, at the No. 2 flight, while Bisch cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 win over Hannah Wierczorek at the No. 3 flight.
Owens rounded out the Warriors victors as she defeated Baraboo’s Eva Huffaker, 6-2, 6-7 (8), 10-3 in a super tiebreaker at No. 3 singles. Portage nearly swept the singles flights as senior Britta McKinnon and Baraboo junior Maggie Cleary went to a super tiebreaker at the top flight.
After dropping the opening set, 6-4, McKinnon gutted out a 7-5 win in the second to force the tiebreaker. The pair traded punches but ultimately Cleary won out with a final tally of 13-11.
PORTAGE 4, SPARTA 3</&hspag4>
SINGLES: No. 1 — Savannah Holcom, S, def. Britta McKinnon, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — Ane Arocena Blanco, P, def. Olivia Blazek, 7-5, 7-5; No. 3 — Makenna Bisch, P, def. Isabella Roth, 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 — Kylie Owens, P, def. Emma Rowan, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Izzy Krueger/Riley Wood, P, def. Ellie Steinhoff/Serena Green, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; No. 2 — Maelyn Pitsenbarger/Claudia Miller, S, def. Ruby Atkinson/Lauren Hein, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Sparta receive forfeit.
BARABOO 4, PORTAGE 3</&hspag4>
SINGLES: No. 1 — Maggie Cleary, B, def. Britta McKinnon, 6-4, 5-7, 13-11; No. 2 — Ane Arocena Blanco, P, def. Anya Carlson-Edwards, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Makenna Bisch, def. Hannah Wierczorek, 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 — Kylie Owens, P, def. Eva Huffaker, 6-2, 6-7 (8), 10-3.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Paige Lewison/Lanie Koppie, B, def. Izzy Krueger/Riley Wood, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Clair Bildsten/Alice Davies, B, def. Ruby Atkinson/Lauren Hein, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Baraboo received forfeit.
