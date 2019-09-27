MADISON — It was a difficult day for the Portage prep girls tennis team Friday as the Warriors went winless on the opening day of the Badger North Conference tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Portage combined to win just eight games on the day as every one of its entries were eliminated in straight sets.
Leading the way for the Warriors was junior Britta McKinnon, who fell to Monroe’s Emma Towne in the No. 1 singles flight. The Cheesemakers senior got out to a strong start, winning the opening set 6-1 to get a quick leg up on McKinnon. The Portage junior battled in the second set but was ultimately dispatched, 6-2.
Sophomore Riley Wood won a pair of games at the No. 2 singles flight, but it was far too little in a 6-0, 6-2 loss to Stoughton senior Karlie Halverson.
Rounding out the singles flights, junior Makenna Bisch fell to Beaver Dam junior Riley Smith, 6-0, 6-0, at the No. 3 flight, while junior Kylie Owens fell to Waunakee senior Alexis Loomans, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4.
You have free articles remaining.
On the doubles side, the No. 3 team of sophomores Ruby Atkinson and Allison Kallungi did just enough to avoid a love-love setback in a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Sauk Prairie seniors Emily Querio and Grace Fauerbach.
The Portage No. 2 team of sophomores Izzy Kruger and Molly Voigt fell in straight sets to Monona Grove’s team of Colleen Ross and Paige Hanson, 6-0, 6-1, while the Warriors' top duo of senior Katelyn Gulrud and junior Anna Tamboli fell 6-0, 6-0 to Waunakee’s team of Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski.
With its players eliminated, Portage will turn its attention to the WIAA Division 1 La Crosse Central subsectional slated for Oct. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)