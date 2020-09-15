PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Reedsburg ready to put returning experience to use in 2020

Reedsburg will play traditional Badger North foes Portage, Sauk Prairie and Baraboo, while adding contests against Watertown, Madison Edgewood, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran and Mauston.

“Our conference, obviously, isn’t intact, so we’re still playing a number of the teams in the Badger Conference, some from the south and some from the north, so to still be able to provide somewhat of a conference connection is good,” she said.

Along with an adapted schedule, the team has had to acclimate to new safety protocols and guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks in part to club volleyball over the summer and the team’s contact days, the team is no stranger to play with facial coverings and practicing socially distanced.

While a bit of a nuisance, Green said the team understands “that if we want to play, these are the things we have to do and I think they’re fine with that.”

Even with some drastic changes, Green said she hasn’t lowered her expectations for the team. As the state of the season in constant flux and the postseason, or “culminating events,” very much up in the air, Green is continuing to push the team to work its hardest.