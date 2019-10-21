The Sauk Prairie High School girls volleyball team capped off the regular season with a road win over Monona Grove.
The Eagles came from behind to notch a 21-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 15-9 win at Monona Grove on Oct. 17 as part of the Badger Challenge that pitted the Badger North against the Badger South.
"We have had some marathon matches this year with some good teams where we played five sets, but did not win that deciding set," first-year Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen said. "This time we did."
Sauk Prairie (26-13), which went 2-5 in Badger North dual matches, got off to a slow start against Monona Grove (13-16, 3-4 Badger South).
After two 21-25 losses, the Eagles cleaned up the early unforced errors to claim a 26-24 win in a third set that saw senior libero leave with an ankle injury.
"Senior Claudia Miller put on the libero uniform for the next match and did a terrific job under lots of pressure," Schlimgen said, as the Eagles closed out the match with a 25-21 set-four win and a 15-9 set-five win. "The girls showed some good mental strength... especially since one of their leaders had to come off of the floor."
Apel finished with a team-high 19 digs and two aces, while Miller tallied 16 digs; Aida Shadewald had 24 kills, 21 digs and three blocks; Olivia Breunig had 26 kills and 24 assists; Jenna Pistono had 18 assists and 10 digs; and Madison Pertzborn had three blocks.
The Eagles earned a No. 6 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, which they will open by hosting No. 11 Portage on Tuesday. The Badger North rivals met twice during the regular season, with Sauk Prairie claiming a 2-1 win Aug. 30 at the Janesville Invite and a 3-0 home win Sept. 5. The winner will advance to take on No. 3 Madison Edgewood or No. 14 Evansville in Thursday's regional semifinal.
