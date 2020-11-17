PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo alum Brooks taking over her former program

The coaching staff isn't the only change in an uncertain season in which the T-Birds are replacing 2019-20 captains Meghan Reuter, Brittany Reuter and Mia Burkhalter — who graduated in the offseason — and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year will be an adjustment for all involved in the sport, but especially for the gymnasts," Brooks said. "They are becoming more comfortable with wearing masks during our practices and following the safety precautions that we have implemented in the gym."

The mask requirement may cause gymnasts to avoid certain skills during their routines, as the aggressive, quick movements involved with the sport could cause masks to fall and become a safety hazard.

However, everyone in the program is happy that the T-Birds are going to attempt to have a season. While Brooks is getting her feet wet at head coach, she's somewhat familiar with a number of the girls on her team.