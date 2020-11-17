PREP GYMNASTICS: Baraboo alum Brooks taking over her former program

Haley Brooks still carries relationships from her time on the Baraboo High School gymnastics team.
The 2015 Baraboo graduate, who will be the program's fourth head coach in four years, wants the current Thunderbirds to have the same experience she had last decade.
"The most memorable aspects of my time in Baraboo gymnastics completely revolve around the close bond I had with my teammates and coaches," Brooks said after athletic director Jim Langkamp announced her hiring over the weekend. "I remember how hard we worked, but also how much fun we had."
Brooks, who has coached at Elite Gymnastics Academy, is quickly transitioning to try to bring that fun, competitive atmosphere to the 2020-21 season. The WIAA allowed practice to start Monday, while Baraboo is currently scheduled to begin competition with a Dec. 14 dual meet in Reedsburg. When the season starts, it'll be Brooks' first event as a T-Bird since she helped Baraboo take fifth at the WIAA Division 2 Reedsburg sectional on Feb. 28, 2015.
Brooks, who played tennis at Edgewood College in Madison through the 2018-19 school year, had hoped to coach high school sports at some point, but she wasn't expecting to hear from Langkamp this fall.
"I was surprised to receive a phone call from Jim Langkamp out of the blue asking if I would be interested in helping out with gymnastics this season since they needed coaches," said Brooks, who is studying education in graduate school and will be student teaching during the season.
Brooks, whose goal is to teach middle school or high school social studies next fall, had a long conversation with assistant coach Paige Vertein before deciding to accept the gig.
"Since graduating high school and leaving the Elite Gymnastics Academy as a gymnast and coach, I found myself missing the sport a lot," Brooks said. "I was very lucky to have tennis in college year-round to keep me busy along with my studies. I always pictured myself helping out with a high school team in the future, and it turns out that time happens to be now."
Brooks' ties to the program will help, as her former high school coaches Tammy Porter and Dianne Blum are helping her transition into the varsity role.
"They have taught me absolutely everything I know about the sport and I am extremely excited to be in the same gym with them again," said Brooks, who joins Ericka Pape and Teri Creighton as Baraboo's head coaches since Porter's last year in 2017-18.
Langkamp said that Brooks' enthusiasm makes her the right person for the role.
"I am excited to have Haley lead our program," Langkamp said. "Her passion for the program is very evident, and will be contagious in the gym. She brings a positive outlook and energy that is especially needed during this season of change and uncertainty. Our athletes will learn a lot from her and the rest of the gymnastics coaching team."
The coaching staff isn't the only change in an uncertain season in which the T-Birds are replacing 2019-20 captains Meghan Reuter, Brittany Reuter and Mia Burkhalter — who graduated in the offseason — and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This year will be an adjustment for all involved in the sport, but especially for the gymnasts," Brooks said. "They are becoming more comfortable with wearing masks during our practices and following the safety precautions that we have implemented in the gym."
The mask requirement may cause gymnasts to avoid certain skills during their routines, as the aggressive, quick movements involved with the sport could cause masks to fall and become a safety hazard.
However, everyone in the program is happy that the T-Birds are going to attempt to have a season. While Brooks is getting her feet wet at head coach, she's somewhat familiar with a number of the girls on her team.
"I actually had the pleasure of coaching two of the current gymnasts back when they were kids taking their first recreational summer gymnastics classes at Elite Gymnastics Academy," Brooks said. "It is so good to see that they have kept interest in the sport over the years. Additionally, I do remember seeing a handful of the junior and senior gymnasts at the gym while practicing and competing club gymnastics with EGA, so it is crazy to see them all grown up."
That group will now be tasked with leading a Baraboo team that went 4-3 in dual meets last season. The 2019-20 T-Birds placed fourth in the eight-team WIAA Division 2 Mount Horeb sectional meet, scoring 128.275 points to trail Mount Horeb (143.45), Waupun (134.425) and River Valley/Barneveld (129.275).
While Burkhalter and the Reuters were big contributors, a number of underclassmen also filled key roles. Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik took 13th in the all-around at sectionals as a freshman last year, while freshman Rachel Laux took 13th on the uneven bars, freshman Katie Peterson had top-20 finishes in three events, and sophomore Samantha Walter and junior Tierney Becker had top-24 finishes.
That group is a year older and will look to make strides in a season that will look different. All Badger Conference competition is canceled due to the pandemic, leaving the T-Birds to set their own goals prior to the WIAA postseason.
"Each gymnast has a list of skills in which they hope to implement into routines throughout the season displayed in the gym, so we will be working hard to achieve those," Brooks said. "We are really hoping to build upon the routines they competed last year, or for club, and focus on upgrading the skills." As far as a team goal, we have a range of scores in mind in which we hope to fall in for our first meet in December and then we will reevaluate for the remainder of the season."
The T-Birds also have a team score in mind that they'll try to surpass Dec. 14 in Reedsburg. They'll readjust their goals after that opening meet, while also aiming put together a string of positive experiences amid imperfect circumstances.
"I want our team to work hard to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves, but also have fun along the way," Brooks said. "I want our gymnasts to support one another as we work towards our common goal with our team score expectations. After all the uncertainty around even having a season, we all want the gymnasts to have a positive experience and really make this unique opportunity count."
