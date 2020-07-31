PREP SPORTS: Badger Conference officially cancels; Sauk County schools intend to pursue fall competition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sauk County high schools still have the opportunity to create their own schedules after the Badger Conference officially announced Friday that it won't hold conference competitions this fall.

A letter from Sauk Prairie High School athletic director Josh Boyer to the district's student-athletes and families made it clear that the Eagles are still hoping to compete during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Right now, we are hopeful that we can still participate and have a fall season with schools in our conference and surrounding area that decide they too can safely play," Boyer's letter reads. "If the options of the fall do not come to fruition, we will work on exploring and planning what a spring opportunity would look like for fall sports. Again, we are doing everything we can to hopefully still play fall sports this fall."

If that proves impossible, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has opened the possibility of playing fall sports in the spring. The WIAA and the 16-school Badger Conference are both allowing schools to play this if the local health guidelines allow, although no official conference competition will be held and it's likely traditional state tournaments will be canceled.