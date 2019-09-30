While the Badger Conference will get a facelift with the statewide WIAA conference realignment for football only next year, wholesale changes are on deck for the 16-school league the following year.
The conference, currently split into a separate Badger North and Badger South leagues of eight teams apiece, announced in a press release Monday that it will transition to an East/West configuration with two four-team North and South Divisions within each conference.
“As a conference, we feel this will improve the high school athletic experience for our student-athletes and their families,” Milton athletic director Brian Hammil wrote. “We are excited to develop creative schedules utilizing the innovative divisional format.”
The move will come one year after the conference shifts to a Badger Large/Badger Small configuration for football only.
“Just like in the case of football, we are matching up schools by geography, school size and travel between each school,” Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said. “With having similar schools based on the previously mentioned criteria, the hope is that the balance of power or competitive equity will be more evenly distributed among the schools.”
Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, who have been a part of the Badger North since its inception in 2001, will make up the newly formed Badger West North Division, with Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb and Oregon comprising the Badger West South Division. All but Mount Horeb are currently in the Badger South.
Current Badger North schools Beaver Dam, DeForest and Waunakee will join Watertown in the Badger East North Division, while current Badger South schools Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove and Stoughton will make up the Badger East South Division.
When the WIAA moved Watertown and Beaver Dam into the Badger Conference in 2017, league principals voted to re-examine the conference alignment after two years. According to the release, the main reasoning behind the upcoming realignment was to “create more equitable distribution of total miles traveled throughout the conference.”
“For us, it will be about the same,” Boyer said of how the changes will affect Sauk Prairie’s travel. The Eagles' average trip to visit a conference foe will increase by about 4 miles. “The biggest changes are for some of our other counterparts in the conference who had very long trips. It has been leveled out in the conference now with this change.”
Overall average mileage between conference schools will actually increase under the new alignment, including an increase of about 6 miles for Baraboo. Only four schools are seeing a decrease in average mileage. Beaver Dam and Watertown are the biggest beneficiaries, with an average trip to a conference foe dropping by more than 10 miles apiece. Mount Horeb will see an average decrease of about 6½ miles, while DeForest will see a negligible decrease.
“We felt that as ADs, the East/West alignment creates more equity as far as total miles, so travel is down and there’s reduced travel on school nights,” said Portage athletic director Tim Haak, whose school will see an average increase of nearly 13 miles to its conference foes, just under Oregon for the biggest jump.
Helping to cut down on the travel, according to the release, is the divisional component that “creates more ‘close’ contests,” while the divisions also help better align schools via enrollment with seven of the eight smallest schools comprising the Badger West. Baraboo has the largest enrollment in the Badger West North Division with 939 students, followed by Reedsburg (881), Sauk Prairie (834) and Portage (765).
Madison Edgewood (497), Monroe (723) and Mt. Horeb (776) round out the remaining “small” schools in the South Division, with Oregon (1,149) being the lone outlier. The two largest schools in the Badger — Waunakee (1,303) and Watertown (1,302) — are grouped together in the Badger East North Division along with Beaver Dam (1,067) and DeForest (1,017). The Badger East South Division will be comprised of Milton (1,126), Monona Grove (1,076), Stoughton (968) and Fort Atkinson (957).
Haak noted that Portage’s enrollment, like some other schools in the Badger Conference, is declining and believes that change will help in maintaining competitive equity.
“I believe it always goes by enrollment and I always look at everything in a 10-year span,” he said. “Yes, some teams are going to have success and others aren’t, but in a 10-year span when you look by enrollment, that’s your highest percentage at all schools having the opportunity to compete. That’s how I’d look at it and I think that’s how the conference looked at it in order to approve it.”
According to Haak, sports like boys and girls basketball, as well as baseball and softball, will play a 14-game conference schedule when the realignment goes into effect. Schools will play their fellow divisional opponents twice, while playing single games against the remaining four conference foes and crossover games against their directional counterparts.
Many other sports have yet to determine how their conference schedules will look. Athletic directors will work that out over the coming school year.
“I am sure we will continue to learn and work through those unknowns as we finalize schedules for 2021-22 and beyond, and then as we live those schedules that first year,” Boyer said.
Although schools are shifting around, the reconfiguration allows traditional matchups to remain intact. Former Wisconsin Little Ten Conference foes Beaver Dam and Watertown will be able to renew their rivalry in the Badger East North Division, while rivals like the Badger West's Oregon and Badger East's Stoughton can continue to battle through South Division crossover games.
“Not only is it a rivalry we had from the past that we do have a history with, but it’s literally 26 miles down the road," Beaver Dam athletic director Melissa Gehring said of renewing the Watertown matchups. "It’s a nice drive for not only our students, but our fans and parents, too.”
While there is still a lot to be decided, the athletic directors have an outline to work with.
"Just like anything that is ‘new’ or ‘change,’ there are some unknowns,” Boyer said. "It is a change, so we will be experiencing something new, but I think it is exciting not only for us but for the rest of the conference.”
— News Republic reporter Brock Fritz contributed to this report.
