While the Badger Conference will get a facelift with the statewide WIAA conference realignment for football only next year, wholesale changes are on deck for the 16-school league the following year.
The conference, currently split into a separate Badger North and Badger South leagues of eight teams apiece, announced in a press release Monday that it will transition to an East/West configuration with two four-team North and South Divisions within each conference.
“As a conference, we feel this will improve the high school athletic experience for our student athletes and their families,” Milton athletic director Brian Hammil wrote. “We are excited to develop creative schedules utilizing the innovative divisional format.”
“There are still some things that need to be ironed out on it, but the base is certainly there as we get ready to schedule,” Portage athletic director Tim Haak said in an interview.
Portage will remain with current Badger North schools Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie in the newly formed Badger West North Division, with Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mt. Horeb and Oregon comprising the Badger West South Division. All but Mt. Horeb are currently in the Badger South.
Current Badger North schools Beaver Dam, DeForest and Waunakee will join Watertown in the Badger East North Division, while current Badger South schools Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove and Stoughton will make up the Badger East South Division.
When the WIAA moved Watertown and Beaver Dam into the Badger Conference in 2017, league principals voted to re-examine the conference alignment after two years. According to the release, the main reasoning behind the upcoming realignment was to “create more equitable distribution of total miles traveled throughout the conference.”
Overall average mileage between conference schools will actually increase under the new alignment, with only four schools seeing a decrease. Beaver Dam and Watertown are the biggest beneficiaries, with an average trip to a conference foe dropping by more than 10 miles apiece. Mt. Horeb will see an average decrease of about 6½ miles, while DeForest will see a negligible decrease.
“We felt that as AD’s, the East/West alignment creates more equity as far as total miles, so travel is down and there’s reduced travel on school nights,” said Haak, whose school will see an average increase of nearly 13 miles to its conference foes, just under Oregon for the biggest jump.
Helping to cut down on the travel, according to the release, is the divisional component that “creates more ‘close’ contests,’” while the divisions also help better align schools via enrollment with seven of the eight smallest schools comprising the Badger West. Portage at an enrollment number of 765 is the third-smallest in the Badger West and smallest among the league’s North Division with Sauk Prairie (834), Reedsburg (881) and Baraboo (939).
You have free articles remaining.
Madison Edgewood (497), Monroe (723) and Mt. Horeb (776) round out the remaining “small” schools in the South Division, with Oregon (1,149) being the lone outlier. Two of the league’s eight largest schools are grouped together in the Badger East North Division with Waunakee (1,303) and Watertown (1,302). They are joined by Beaver Dam (1,067) and DeForest (1,017).
In the Badger East South Division, Fort Atkinson (957) is the smallest school behind Milton (1,126), Monona Grove (1,076) and Stoughton (968).
Haak noted that Portage’s enrollment, like some other schools in the Badger Conference, is declining and believes that change will help in maintaining competitive equity.
“I believe it always goes by enrollment and I always look at everything in a 10-year span,” he said. “Yes, some teams are going to have success and others aren’t, but in a 10-year span when you look by enrollment, that’s your highest percentage at all schools having the opportunity to compete. That’s how I’d look at it and I think that’s how the conference looked at it in order to approve it.”
According to Haak, sports like boys and girls basketball, as well as baseball and softball, will play a 14-game conference schedule when the realignment goes into effect. Schools will play their fellow divisional opponents twice, while playing single games against the remaining four conference foes and crossover games against their directional counterparts.
Many other sports have yet to determine how their conference schedules will look. Athletic directors will work that out over the coming school year.
Although schools are shifting around, the reconfiguration allows traditional matchups to remain intact. Former Wisconsin Little Ten Conference foes Beaver Dam and Watertown will be able to renew their rivalry in the Badger East North Division, while rivals like the Badger West’s Oregon and Badger East’s Stoughton can continue to battle through South Division crossover games.
“If you look at all the divisions, look how so many of them have that tradition,” Haak said. “I think that was something that was certainly considered when we discussed all this.”
While there is still a lot to be decided, Haak believes that “the base is certainly there as we get ready to schedule,” and however things shake out in year one, the kids will continue to be the point of emphasis.
“I don’t think you just go ‘This is it and that’s the way it is,’ I think everyone needs to be flexible and you have to figure out what’s best for the kids,” he said. “No matter what conference or how it’s organized or structured, I think it’s something you always look at, how can we improve it and make it better for the kids and schools in the conference.”
