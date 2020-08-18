PREP SPORTS: Baraboo moving forward as practices get underway

“On our weekly coaches’ call this morning, all the coaches showed strong interest in attempting to play as much as we can this fall."

Schools must declare whether or not they want to play this fall to the WIAA by Sept. 1. The association is also providing unprecedented flexibility that will allow schools to transition to the spring option.

“If we start fall sports and are unable to finish, there will be an opportunity to finish in the spring," Langkamp said. "What they did in the spring is they chopped off about 2-3 weeks from the winter season… and then they delayed the start of most spring sports mostly a month. So they carved out about a seven-week window where schools who can’t play fall sports could squeeze those in."

The spring season has been deemed a suitable alternative for a number of school districts, including all of the Big Eight Conference and many in the Badger Conference. Yet, there are some downsides that Baraboo, a member of the Badger Conference, would prefer to avoid. Among the concerns are limited gym time and that the addition of fall sports to the early spring would mean similar sports — such as track and cross country — would overlap for about three weeks.