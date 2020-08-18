PREP SPORTS: Baraboo moving forward as practices get underway

In the hours after Baraboo High School held its first practices of the 2020-21 school year, Jim Langkamp dialed into the school board meeting to get approval to keep going.
The Baraboo athletic director got it, and the girls' tennis, girls' swimming, girls' golf and cross country teams can continue to practice while the high-risk sports — football, boys' soccer and volleyball — must wait until Sept. 7 to fit with Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines. There will be ongoing discussions about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused many Wisconsin high schools to transition school online and move fall sports to the spring, but Langkamp is happy to have kids back together competing.
“The most impactful information I heard (during Friday's WIAA meeting) was when Dr. Tim McGuine shared his opinion and research with the Board of Control," Langkamp said Monday. "Over the summer, he released some of his research regarding high school students’ mental health and how it was really at an all-time low due to schools closing and the cancellation of sports.
"His argument on Friday extended to the physical health of student-athletes. His rational was that sports are going to happen regardless this fall, whether or not high schools play. ... And as we’ve seen this summer, there’s not much social distancing going on. … So his argument was schools will run sports better than the clubs will. And again, the kids won’t stop playing. Families won’t stop playing. They’ll just play different sports in different venues. That’s another reason why, if we can, we’d really like to play sports this fall."
And they're doing so, starting to practice while working to put together schedules for a season that will be severely impacted by the pandemic no matter what. Fortunately for Baraboo, the Thunderbirds' natural opponents appear to be making a similar effort to play fall sports this season.
"The other Sauk County schools at this point, to my knowledge, are still all in," Langkamp said. "Last I knew, as of this afternoon, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk and Beaver Dam are all in on kind of our football league, and then it’s kind of mix and match with some of those lower-risk sports."
The Baraboo School District, which gave families the option for virtual learning, is planning to hold in-person classes starting Sept. 1. With some families opting out, the school is set to open at about 71 percent its normal capacity.
There will naturally be risk. However, Langkamp came away from the summer encouraged about how Baraboo's coaches and athletes handled offseason programs following a spring that was wiped out by COVID-19.
“We just got done with about six weeks now of summer strength and conditioning, open gyms for basketball, volleyball camp, baseball, softball… our coaches and our students have handled this so well, and taken every precaution and everything seriously," Langkamp said. "When we opened up in July, we didn’t know... it was a little bit of a gamble of could we pull this off safely. I think the last six weeks have given me confidence that our people are going to do the best they can, because we do want to keep playing and we don’t want to get shut down.
“On our weekly coaches’ call this morning, all the coaches showed strong interest in attempting to play as much as we can this fall."
Schools must declare whether or not they want to play this fall to the WIAA by Sept. 1. The association is also providing unprecedented flexibility that will allow schools to transition to the spring option.
“If we start fall sports and are unable to finish, there will be an opportunity to finish in the spring," Langkamp said. "What they did in the spring is they chopped off about 2-3 weeks from the winter season… and then they delayed the start of most spring sports mostly a month. So they carved out about a seven-week window where schools who can’t play fall sports could squeeze those in."
The spring season has been deemed a suitable alternative for a number of school districts, including all of the Big Eight Conference and many in the Badger Conference. Yet, there are some downsides that Baraboo, a member of the Badger Conference, would prefer to avoid. Among the concerns are limited gym time and that the addition of fall sports to the early spring would mean similar sports — such as track and cross country — would overlap for about three weeks.
"Seasons have already been crunched down a little bit, and that overlap would make kids miss more time, so that’s why I think that spring season wouldn’t be our first choice," Langkamp said. "Gym space would also be a limiting factor if we moved fall sports. We’d be expected to have space for football, volleyball and tennis to have space to practice indoors during the month of March, so I’m not even sure what tennis practice in the gym would look like, nor football really for that matter. Another challenge is we’d be playing football, girls soccer and boys soccer on Flambeau Field this spring, and that field has significant drainage issues, so with the melting snow and wet April conditions, we would likely tear that field up considerably.”
Baraboo will hope to avoid the aforementioned issues by playing meaningful seasons this spring, despite the lack of official conference and state competition. However, some aspects are out of anyone's control as Sauk County deals with an uptick in COVID-19.
"Back in May, back when we thought this was a terrible thing, we were averaging about 0.6 cases per day," Sauk County health officer Tim Lawther told the school board Monday. "In June, we were averaging a case a day. July, it started to get a little harder, as you probably remember, we were averaging 8.2 cases per day in July. Currently in August, we’re averaging nine cases, Again, a very clear trend with a significant statistical jump. We are going in the wrong direction.”
There have been 516 COVID-19 cases in Sauk County since the first case was reported March 19. Lawther reported that Sauk County has tested 15,000 people for COVID-19, while 22 people have been hospitalized, including four in the last 14 days. Of the 78 current active cases in Sauk County, 22 of them are in Baraboo, bringing Baraboo's total number of cases to 181 since the pandemic began. Lawther reported that 55% of Sauk County's cases have included mild symptoms, 24% moderate symptoms, 16% no symptomatic and 4.5% admitted to the hospital.
“The reality is, there is risk here," Lawther said, noting that he believes the main issue isn't the number of people present at school, but that districts enforce social distancing and masks. "There is no question that it will be risky to send your child to school. It’s also risky for your child to go to the grocery store, it’s also risky for your child to be out playing on the playground. There are risks involved with COVID. I would love to stand here and tell you that you aren’t going to get any teachers or students that test positive for COVID. I guarantee you that that will happen."
