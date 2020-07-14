PREP SPORTS: Baraboo officials examine options as Waunakee postpones football season

"Our preference was that we have flexibility and autonomy to make that decision locally, depending on where we are with the virus in Sauk County. Especially to make that decision on July 8 to cancel games at the end of August seems premature with how quickly things change with the virus."

Baraboo superintendent Lori Mueller told the school board that a recent meeting of Badger Conference superintendents also covered the topic of local control. She said no action was taken, but did say that she's working with the other Sauk County superintendents throughout the process.

"We have a desire to act in unison regarding fall sports," Mueller said. "I think we'll be prepared to recommend to our boards coming up at our next board meeting on the 27th."

Langkamp's also a fan of working together with officials in neighboring communities like Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie.

"Kind of make a joint decision and have some joint criteria as to, in what circumstances are we going to keep playing? And in what circumstances are we not?" Langkamp said. "That's going to be a decision ultimately that comes down to us, in terms of do we play fall sports or do we not?

"I think, as a district, we have to decide what will that look like in terms of who's going to make that decision."