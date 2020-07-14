PREP SPORTS: Baraboo officials examine options as Waunakee postpones football season

Area officials are leaning on each other as decision time approaches for the upcoming school year.
With the Aug. 4 opening day of football practice looming as the official start of the fall season, the Wisconsin's high school sports world has plenty of decisions to make regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Waunakee High School was the first domino to fall, with its school board voting Monday to push its football practice schedule back two weeks to Aug. 17, cancel its first two games against Reedsburg and Middleton, and move to a Badger Large Conference-only schedule.
Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp gave an update on the local situation during Monday's Baraboo School Board meeting, saying he's a proponent of holding off as long as possible before making sweeping decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Langkamp said that a meeting between Badger Conference principals last week concluded with the decision to keep the schedule as is while allowing districts to make decisions on a local level. The discussion came after a number of Dane County schools, who face the most stringent coronavirus restrictions, had suggested canceling the first two non-conference games of the football season.
"I feel like that was a win for us, and it just bides us time," Langkamp said, noting Baraboo, a member of the new Badger Small Conference, is scheduled to host Onalaska Aug. 21 and visit Madison East Aug. 28 in non-conference play. "In the next month, that may happen anyway, but we want to at least have the opportunity and give our kids and coaches hope that we plan to start on time and go from there.
"Our preference was that we have flexibility and autonomy to make that decision locally, depending on where we are with the virus in Sauk County. Especially to make that decision on July 8 to cancel games at the end of August seems premature with how quickly things change with the virus."
Baraboo superintendent Lori Mueller told the school board that a recent meeting of Badger Conference superintendents also covered the topic of local control. She said no action was taken, but did say that she's working with the other Sauk County superintendents throughout the process.
"We have a desire to act in unison regarding fall sports," Mueller said. "I think we'll be prepared to recommend to our boards coming up at our next board meeting on the 27th."
Langkamp's also a fan of working together with officials in neighboring communities like Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie.
"Kind of make a joint decision and have some joint criteria as to, in what circumstances are we going to keep playing? And in what circumstances are we not?" Langkamp said. "That's going to be a decision ultimately that comes down to us, in terms of do we play fall sports or do we not?
"I think, as a district, we have to decide what will that look like in terms of who's going to make that decision."
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has said it's not going to make any statewide decisions. WIAA director of communications Todd Clark also said last week that the governing body hadn't considered flipping some fall and spring sports seasons for the 2020-21 school year.
"In the athletic director world, there is some surprise by that and some disappointment that they haven't had that discussion," Langkamp said, noting that he expected the topic to brought up at Tuesday's meeting of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, of which Langkamp is a board member. "Hopefully that option is not off the table. It seems pretty unlikely we'd end up switching seasons, but I guess we'll find out in the next week or two."
While there aren't many answers at this point, Langkamp and the Baraboo coaches have started to hold weekly Monday meetings to discuss the situation. Among the questions the coaches have asked are whether athletic eligibility will be tied to in-person attendance? Or if online-only and hybrid students would be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities? There is also the question of what happens if a student-athlete tests positive.
"If one team member tests positive, do we have to get every team member tested before we resume the season? Or do we just shut down for a length of time?" Langkamp asked. "We've got some time, but those are two of the questions that are on coaches minds."
Mueller said that the Sauk County Health Department will direct the school district what to do in those circumstances.
