PREP SPORTS: Baraboo plans to move ahead with fall seasons

If, and when, fall sports are able to start, they are going to look significantly different. There will be new guidelines and regulations, while there will also likely be fewer teams and an increased importance on local competition.

The Big Eight Conference, which is based in Madison, has already canceled conference events for the fall, as many of its member schools are choosing to start the school year with online-only instruction. The Badger Conference hasn't made any sweeping decisions to this point, with the athletic directors scheduled to meet again Aug. 3. A number of factors go into any potential Badger Conference decisions, as the 16-team conference stretches across seven counties, including Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie in Sauk County.

The 2020 fall seasons could become hyper-local, as each school district and county has varying COVID-19 situations. Therefore, teams may rely on neighboring communities to get in as many games as possible in a safe manner.