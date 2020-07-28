PREP SPORTS: Baraboo plans to move ahead with fall seasons

The Baraboo High School athletic department is moving ahead with sports — with the understanding that things could change any time between now and the end of the fall seasons.
The Baraboo School Board cleared that pursuit Monday, voting to approve a plan for the 2020-21 school year that includes "new normal" in-person and virtual instruction options intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the current plan, the board cleared Baraboo to play sports — so long as the Sauk County Health Department and Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association allow for it.
"Most of the Dane County schools are going virtual, so most of them figure they won't have fall sports," Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp told the school board Monday, five weeks out from the start of the school year. "Things aren't going to be finalized for probably the next week or so, and at that point then we'll figure out who's in, who's out and develop schedules that way — with the focus basically being conference games.
"If we begin the school year with students full-time in-person, or if we use a hybrid model, we would hope to start the sports seasons according to those dates."
The governing organizations have given the go-ahead thus far, with Sauk County working in unison and the WIAA allowing prep sports across the state to begin after a slight delay. Last week, the WIAA Board of Control approved a plan to start practice for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country Aug. 17, while football, boys soccer, and girls and boys volleyball can begin practice Sept. 7.
If, and when, fall sports are able to start, they are going to look significantly different. There will be new guidelines and regulations, while there will also likely be fewer teams and an increased importance on local competition.
The Big Eight Conference, which is based in Madison, has already canceled conference events for the fall, as many of its member schools are choosing to start the school year with online-only instruction. The Badger Conference hasn't made any sweeping decisions to this point, with the athletic directors scheduled to meet again Aug. 3. A number of factors go into any potential Badger Conference decisions, as the 16-team conference stretches across seven counties, including Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie in Sauk County.
The 2020 fall seasons could become hyper-local, as each school district and county has varying COVID-19 situations. Therefore, teams may rely on neighboring communities to get in as many games as possible in a safe manner.
"The Sauk County superintendents have also been collaborating on our athletic events, and if there's opportunity for us to pick up some games with each other, or contests or events with each other in all the sports, we're going to opt to do that — placing conference events at the top of our priority," Baraboo superintendent Lori Mueller said Monday. "We're also trying to act consistent with allowing how many spectators at each event based on immediate family members and other criteria for each athlete, as well as requiring face coverings at all of our events. Just acting in unison as a county to make sure we're doing the same things.
"Decisions and recommendations that we're bringing forward have all been vetted by Sauk County Health."
The summer downtime has allowed school districts to be in a different position than when COVID-19 took over in mid-March, moving all Wisconsin schools online and canceling WIAA spring sports. There are more plans in place as fall approaches, but the situation remains fluid all over the United States. Due to that uncertainty, the WIAA has left open the possibility of adding spring seasons for schools that can't play this fall.
"Let's say we start the fall sports season, and then a couple weeks in, the Sauk County numbers are bad and we have to stop, we can again go back," Langkamp said. "We're not committed to one plan or the other. We can start it and then if things don't work out, we may still have an option to adjust in the spring."
All Sauk County superintendents, along with Sauk County health officer Tim Lawther, signed a joint plan to "Aim to reopen school in September with the options of full in-person attendance, as well as virtual, with protective measures in place for students and staff. Guidance from health officials indicates we can accomplish this goal with careful planning and strict adherence to health and safety procedures. These safety procedures include the wearing of face coverings in our school buildings whenever social distancing cannot be guaranteed."
After the Baraboo School Board approved that plan Monday, Langkamp encouraged parents to begin signing their student-athletes up for fall sports.
Nothing is set in stone, however, as the WIAA Board of Control is scheduled to meet Aug. 14, just prior to the start of practices.
