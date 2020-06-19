PREP SPORTS: Bleacher fundraiser underway for new Sauk Prairie stadium
Sauk Prairie stadium

The old press box sits in the background as construction is underway for the new Community Stadium and Athletics Complex at Sauk Prairie High School.

 BROCK FRITZ/Sauk Prairie Eagle

Sauk Prairie High School supporters will be able to leave their mark on the new stadium.

The school is holding a bleacher fundraiser in which individuals can donate money toward the construction of the bleachers at the 2,000-seat stadium that is expected to be ready for the 2020-21 school year. Those who donate will be able to get a customized seat engraved with a name or company name, while the proceeds will go toward a storage location under the bleachers.

Bleacher donations will be split into three levels — $125 donors will get their name on the two outside bleacher sections, $250 donors will be in the second section on the side, and $500 donors will be in the middle section of the bleachers.

Donations are open at www.saukprairiesportsboosters.org/. Those who don't want to purchase a bleacher seat can also donate directly to the Sauk Prairie Sports Boosters.

The stadium, which was part of $64.985 million referendum that passed this spring, will feature a turf field for football and soccer, a track, a community plaza, concessions and increased parking.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.

