PREP SPORTS: Bleacher fundraiser underway for new Sauk Prairie stadium

Sauk Prairie High School supporters will be able to leave their mark on the new stadium.

The school is holding a bleacher fundraiser in which individuals can donate money toward the construction of the bleachers at the 2,000-seat stadium that is expected to be ready for the 2020-21 school year. Those who donate will be able to get a customized seat engraved with a name or company name, while the proceeds will go toward a storage location under the bleachers.

Bleacher donations will be split into three levels — $125 donors will get their name on the two outside bleacher sections, $250 donors will be in the second section on the side, and $500 donors will be in the middle section of the bleachers.

Donations are open at www.saukprairiesportsboosters.org/. Those who don't want to purchase a bleacher seat can also donate directly to the Sauk Prairie Sports Boosters.

The stadium, which was part of $64.985 million referendum that passed this spring, will feature a turf field for football and soccer, a track, a community plaza, concessions and increased parking.

Brock Fritz