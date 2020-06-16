PREP SPORTS: Fall decisions likely to be made on local, regional level

Baraboo is a member of the Badger Conference, which has 16 schools across seven counties in southern Wisconsin. Dane County schools are currently shut down through the end of July, which means athletes at those schools won't be able to work out at their facilities. Langkamp hopes that this doesn't lead to the Badger Conference enacting a widespread standard preventing any schools from opening for workouts.

"My personal feeling, and what I feel like is best for our kids is that each school is allowed to make their own decision," Langkamp said. "For example, let's say the Badger Conference says no schools can be used for summer camps and things. I think that really widens the gap between the haves and have-nots. Because if school buildings are closed and I'm a family that lives near Madison and have money... I can pay a couple thousand dollars to be in a baseball program or AAU basketball, or I can join the YMCA in Madison and get my basketball workouts in. Whereas, if you're from a rural school more like us — and especially if you're economically disadvantaged — you won't have these same options. Even though people will argue 'well we have to keep the playing field level and nobody can do anything,' I feel like the playing field's tipped upside down and the haves now have an even bigger advantage over those of us that don't have those same advantages."