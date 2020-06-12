PREP SPORTS: Four Sauk Prairie seniors earn scholar athlete awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A number of Sauk Prairie High School student-athletes were recognized after the 2020-21 school year, including seniors Ella Schad and Camden Desroches earning WIAA Scholar Athlete awards.

Schad, who has signed to play soccer at Coastal Carolina next year, participated in soccer, basketball and cross country while at Sauk Prairie. Desroches competed in hockey, cross country, and track and field.

Sauk Prairie's Badger Conference Scholar Athlete award winners were seniors Ainsley Apel and Casey Vande Hey. Apel, a St. Cloud State (Minn.) volleyball recruit, played volleyball and soccer for the Eagles. Vande Hey swam while running on the cross country and track and field teams.

Vande Hey and Desroches were two of 12 Sauk Prairie seniors to earn the 12 Season Athlete award. The award is given to athletes who completed 12 athletic seasons over the course of their four-year high school careers. Vande Hey and Desroches were joined on the list by Ruth Baker, Lance Blake, Parker Breunig, Aaron Frey, Benjamin German, Marcus Hankins, Garrett Hertzfeldt, Samuel Juckett, Claudia Miller and Lauren Wideen.

The 12 Season Music award went to Rachel Fritz, Kalyn Schmit, Marty Perry, Cam Scallon and Dana Kampschoer.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.