PREP SPORTS: Local soccer, baseball teams miss out on opening day

The prep girls soccer season was supposed to start with its first practice on Monday.

Instead, Baraboo High School assistant coach Katie Cummings was writing a letter to her team, which will be kept off the field indefinitely as the world continues to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Today was the day us coaches have been waiting eagerly a whole year for,” a portion of Cummings’ letter read. “Today was supposed to be the start of your last sports season of the year for most of you... and the culmination of high school athletics entirely for you seniors. But today changed, like many other things in this unpredictable world right now, and it’s no longer our first day. It’s no longer the first day our cleats hit the grass for their inaugural crusade into our 2020 season.

“It’s no longer the first day our soccer families unites and is whole again.”

That feeling was present across Wisconsin’s empty soccer fields and baseball diamonds on Monday. High school baseball season was also slated to start in full, which would have provided Baraboo head coach Dan Pavlue a chance to work with his new team.