PREP SPORTS: Pandemic could provide extra opportunities for localized competition

With the pandemic being governed on a local level, there likely won’t be many counties in the same exact boat. Therefore, there might not be too many more teams for Sauk County schools to safely compete against this year. It’d be fun to see some high schools take it to the next level and double down on the local competition.

On a local level, any time Sauk County teams line up across from each other, the winner would receive one point in the overall competition between the schools. Baraboo versus Reedsburg in soccer is worth a point, Reedsburg vs. Sauk Prairie in tennis is a point, Sauk Prairie vs. Baraboo in football… and so on and so on. At the end of the school year, the overall points leader is deemed the top athletic school in the county.

There’s a similar competition in place at the college level, although it’s not the most competitive thing in the world, as Stanford has won 25 straight Directors’ Cups and was leading again before COVID-19 shut down all sports.

A high school competition go way beyond deciding who’s the best at sports. Every part of the school system could be involved. The arts and any school club could be included, while each school could have students build a trophy and allow people to vote on the winner.