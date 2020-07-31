PREP SPORTS: Portage planning to pursue fall opportunities following Badger Conference's cancellation

The league’s decision does however allow schools to schedule non-conference competitions in the fall “so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials.”

Carlson made every indication that under Portage School District’s “Return to Learn” plan, he will “work in conjunction with our school nurse, board of education, local health departments, Divine Savior Athletic Training, and the WIAA to implement a plan for co-curricular activities that mitigates the risks associated with COVID-19 as much as possible.”

“We certainly understand that people are going to have concerns, but we can assure the community that we will work to provide the safest possible environment for co-curricular activities,” he added. “Ultimately, the decision to participate in co-curricular activities will be a family decision.”

Schedules for all of Portage’s fall sports will certainly look different. Limited to strictly non-conference competition, Carlson said he is focusing on working with fellow schools in Columbia County, as well as neighboring Sauk and Dodge Counties.

Fellow Badger North foes Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie have also stated they would like to compete in co-curricular activities this fall.