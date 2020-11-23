PREP SPORTS: Portage starting winter season without fans; Poynette delayed until Dec. 7

The Portage High School gymnasium will be a little quieter than usual when the 2020-21 winter sports season officially gets underway on Tuesday.
When the Portage and Beaver Dam girls basketball teams take the floor for their season opener, it will be without fans as the Portage Community School District announced on Nov. 18 it will not be allowing spectators at any home competitions through at least the end of December due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision follows a no spectator policy in effect at all Badger Conference schools currently offering winter sports.
“With all winter sports occurring indoors, and as most local municipalities and counties continue to see an increase in COVID-19 activity levels, there are many additional obstacles and logistical challenges that we face,” Portage athletics director Ed Carlson wrote in the statement sent to families and media.
“One of the main ones is attempting to limit the amount of people in our facilities for competitions.”
Throughout the fall sports season, Portage and other Badger Conference schools limited four allotted spectators per athlete to attend both indoor and outdoor events. However, due to all winter activities being conducted inside, the 16-team league has deemed it undoable with cases across the state on the rise.
While fans won’t get the full game day experience from the gym, Portage and other schools are making accommodations to ensure Warriors faithful can still catch all the action. According to Carlson, the district will stream all home games from Portage High School on the NFHS Network “at no cost for our families and communities.”
As for events at John Muir Elementary and Wayne Bartels Middle Schools, Carlson said the district “will continue to brainstorm how we can provide these broadcasts for our families.”
“Additionally, the athletic department will work with coaches and our PR department to provide information on away events, including live streaming links, and other pertinent information for the families of our student-athletes and our Warrior Nation community,” he added.
For Carlson and the rest of the district, the number one priority is providing a safe environment for all involved.
“Everyone is not going to agree with these spectator restrictions, but they are for the benefit of everyone, but most of all, our student-athletes,” he said.
Trailways Conference limiting fans
While the Trailways Conference is moving forward with winter sports, it will be doing so with smaller crowds as the 25-member league unanimously voted to limit spectatorship to two tickets per team member.
The league, including area schools Pardeeville, Rio, Cambria-Friesland and Montello, said that passes are transferable for team members, defined as player, coach, or manager of the team, per a winter sports presentation by Randolph School District.
Along with limiting attendance, all fans will be required to wear a mask inside for the duration of winter sports events. So far, league schools Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Madison Country Day have canceled basketball activities this fall, while Montello has delayed the start of its winter season until Dec. 8.
Poynette moves virtual, delays winter sports start
Poynette student-athletes must also wait to get into the gym after the School District of Poynette elected to utilize remote/virtual learning until Monday, Dec. 7. The change, which begins on Tuesday, will temporarily restrict access to school buildings and suspend co-curricular activities.
The Poynette girls basketball team, which started practice on Nov. 16, was set to travel to Marshall on Tuesday for its season opener, while the Pumas boys basketball team and wrestling teams could officially start practice on Monday.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
