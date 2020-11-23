PREP SPORTS: Portage starting winter season without fans; Poynette delayed until Dec. 7

The Portage High School gymnasium will be a little quieter than usual when the 2020-21 winter sports season officially gets underway on Tuesday.

When the Portage and Beaver Dam girls basketball teams take the floor for their season opener, it will be without fans as the Portage Community School District announced on Nov. 18 it will not be allowing spectators at any home competitions through at least the end of December due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision follows a no spectator policy in effect at all Badger Conference schools currently offering winter sports.

“With all winter sports occurring indoors, and as most local municipalities and counties continue to see an increase in COVID-19 activity levels, there are many additional obstacles and logistical challenges that we face,” Portage athletics director Ed Carlson wrote in the statement sent to families and media.

“One of the main ones is attempting to limit the amount of people in our facilities for competitions.”

Throughout the fall sports season, Portage and other Badger Conference schools limited four allotted spectators per athlete to attend both indoor and outdoor events. However, due to all winter activities being conducted inside, the 16-team league has deemed it undoable with cases across the state on the rise.