PREP SPORTS: Sauk County coaches, athletic directors playing waiting game on spring sports

"Not sure, since this is so new," Sherman said. "If we can keep kids active and trying to stay consistent with workouts, we should be just fine. Especially since every other school district will be going through the same thing."

If the season is completely wiped out, many of the seniors will miss out on their final opportunity to play organized sports.

"I told these guys at the first day of practice that this could be your last stamp on high school sports," Sauk Prairie lacrosse coach Dylan Baier said March 12. "To miss out on that would be tough. Especially for these guys, this group of seniors is ready to go out and dominate."

"It is your last hurrah," Boyer said. "Sometimes the spring is the only season these kids are engaged in and it might not happen, that is disappointing. ... Hoping for the best."

"I would feel bad for every spring student-athlete who will not have the opportunity to create memories by practicing and competing with their teammates and coaches," Langkamp said. "Students only get four opportunities to play their sport in high school. To miss out on one of those four opportunities would be heartbreaking for all involved."