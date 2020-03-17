PREP SPORTS: Sauk County coaches, athletic directors playing waiting game on spring sports

There are no answers available as the United States sporting world is in the first full week of a complete shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
No answers within the NBA, the MLB, the NCAA, or the thousands of high schools across the nation. The hammer came down in Wisconsin on Sunday, with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association announcing that all school training, practices, scrimmages and contests have been suspended until April 6.
The path to a high school shutdown began last Wednesday night, when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, leading the NBA to postpone its season at least 30 days. That triggered a nationwide reaction that has led to postponements across the board, including Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announcing Friday that all schools would be closed from March 18 until April 6.
"It really ramped up from an athletic standpoint when the NBA decided to suspend the season," Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said. "At that point, everyone was like, 'oh, this is going to get really interesting, and fast.' And it did. From last Wednesday-Saturday it was one domino after the other in terms of postponing and cancelling. I have been in constant communication with our coaches when I learn more, and that is daily."
"This has changed so rapidly in the last week," Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said Monday. "Once the NCAA and professional sports leagues shut down, I think we knew it was only a matter of time that our local sports would be affected."
The outbreak began to have an impact on Wisconsin prep sports when the girls basketball and boys basketball tournaments were canceled last Thursday night. Spring sports haven't been impacted too much yet, as track and field and lacrosse were the only sports practicing last week in Wisconsin.
"I have been trying to prepare our team for this possibility since (last) Wednesday," said Sauk Prairie track and field coach Andy Sherman, whose team started practicing March 9. "With nothing like this ever happening before, I simply wanted to prepare them for what might be coming."
Softball practice was scheduled to start Monday, while baseball and girls soccer were set to begin March 23, boys tennis March 30, and boys golf April 6.
Every sport except golf was scheduled to begin competing before the tentative April 6 date to return to school. Golf was set to begin meets on April 9.
"Early season contact is important because of the winter season, when golf is limited to indoor ranges," Reedsburg boys golf coach Mark Johnson said of how a limited number of practices would impact the golf season.
It remains to be seen if the seasons will pick up midway through the spring. The earliest WIAA state tournament was scheduled to be the boys tennis individual meet from June 4-7 and the track and field meet on June 5-6. The spring season was scheduled to conclude with the girls soccer championship on June 20.
"I think there will be a delay of our season," Johnson said. "If so, I hope that we can at least have a conference season and tournament series."
Athletic directors in the Badger Conference, which includes Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, have been in contact throughout the situation, working on a variety of plans that could be implemented depending on when it's safe to return to school and competition.
"The WIAA has done a good job of communicating with us," Langkamp said. "The Badger Conference athletic directors are also in daily communication. In the end, though, the decision on whether the spring sports season begins/resumes will largely be dictated by when schools reopen. Those decisions are in the hands of state and federal authorities now."
"Right now, spring sports are suspended until April 6," Boyer said. "From there, we will go day-to-day and week-to-week. As a conference, we are looking at what schedules will look like if sports pick back up again on April 6, April 13, etc. The season will be unique if/when it does start."
The Big Eight Conference athletic directors announced Monday that, as of now, they are planning on returning to practice April 6, with conference competition beginning April 20.
That would make it about two months from the start of the season to the state tournament. It's unclear how that short schedule would impact the level of competition.
"Not sure, since this is so new," Sherman said. "If we can keep kids active and trying to stay consistent with workouts, we should be just fine. Especially since every other school district will be going through the same thing."
If the season is completely wiped out, many of the seniors will miss out on their final opportunity to play organized sports.
"I told these guys at the first day of practice that this could be your last stamp on high school sports," Sauk Prairie lacrosse coach Dylan Baier said March 12. "To miss out on that would be tough. Especially for these guys, this group of seniors is ready to go out and dominate."
"It is your last hurrah," Boyer said. "Sometimes the spring is the only season these kids are engaged in and it might not happen, that is disappointing. ... Hoping for the best."
"I would feel bad for every spring student-athlete who will not have the opportunity to create memories by practicing and competing with their teammates and coaches," Langkamp said. "Students only get four opportunities to play their sport in high school. To miss out on one of those four opportunities would be heartbreaking for all involved."
In the meantime, there aren't many options for student-athletes to stay sharp. The WIAA isn't allowing any form of practice, and coaches are not allowed to work with athletes. Coaches can provide workouts, but it's up to individuals whether they want to work out on their own.
"We will be providing possible workout suggestions for the athletes," Sherman said. "We are not allowed to have the students gather together, so it will have to be on their own.
"All we can do is stay positive and healthy, provide opportunities for the athlete to stay consistent with their work, and provide an opportunity to do something that is not indoors during this time. The health and safety of our athletes and their families is much more important than any competition or practice. We are blessed with some great people in our program. We will get through this together."