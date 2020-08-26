PREP SPORTS: Sauk County teams testing out new protocols

Durst said the Beavers have done a great job of adapting early on.

"So far, it is going well," Durst said prior to the season's third practice. "The most challenging part is getting the kids used to all the changes.

"The kids have been great, granted it has only been two days. They understand why we need to make these changes. That being said, it is a learning process for them and myself. I am hopeful that they will get the hang of this as practice continues."

Challenges will also come with competition. Reedsburg, which doesn't field a girls swim team, has already competed in golf and tennis events, but the cross country team is off until a Sept. 3 dual at Portage. In a sport that typically relies on multiple-team meets, filling out a full schedule under COVID-19 protocols may be difficult.

"It will take a lot of work, but I am confident that we will be able to develop a meet/dual schedule that will adopt all the necessary changes," Durst said, noting that the most important part is giving the athletes some form of season. "I want them to see that we are able to persevere in the midsts of a pandemic. I want them to understand that even though it is not a 'typical' season, that we are still going to work hard and compete in a safe manner.