PREP SPORTS: Sauk County teams testing out new protocols

Every aspect of society has looked a bit different during the COVID-19 pandemic. With more than a week of practice under their belts, prep sports teams in Wisconsin are beginning to see what activities will look like for the foreseeable future.
The Sauk County schools are among those that have decided to move forward with fall sports for the time being, while many other schools across the state have postponed traditional fall sports until a WIAA-created season that will be held in 2021 between winter and spring sports.
Although the Badger Conference canceled all official competition, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie high schools have moved forward with non-conference schedules in cross country, girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming. Practices in those low-contact sports began Aug. 17. Football, boys soccer and volleyball teams around the state can begin holding practices Sept. 7.
None of the events will look quite the same. Sauk Prairie High School is allowing a maximum of 10 people in the pool at a time, so the Eagles are splitting girls swim practices into two workouts. Moreover, Tuesday's season-opening dual meet against rival Baraboo was held without any fans in the stands to ensure the event was following local health and safety guidelines.
Tuesday's girls tennis meet between Baraboo and Reedsburg included ball markings to ensure that players didn't touch any of the balls that were designated for their opponents — or for a different match. There were also no more handshakes after the match, with the players being asked to tap rackets instead.
Communication will be key to ensure those protocols are followed throughout the school. To help every coach, athlete and fan stay on the same page, each Reedsburg team has adopted a set of standards to follow during the pandemic.
"All of our sports have the COVID standards rubrics of operations," Reedsburg athletic director Bryan Yager said. "Some of the elements of each sport's operational rubrics are the same, but some elements are specific to each sport."
First-year Reedsburg girls cross country coach Brandi Durst adjusted the standard rubric to fit cross country's needs.
"I have not had experience with this kind of thing before," Durst said Aug. 19. "I did receive guidance in creating the standards; part of the document was filled out by our athletic director and trainer. I filled in the portions about the kids and the format of practice, meets, water, school entrances, etc. When creating the doc, I tried to think of every aspect of practice and asked myself: How can I keep the athletes safe? And how does this need to look with masks and social distancing? I found that it helped to break practice/meets into sections and analyze each and every part of it."
Among Reedsburg's cross country protocols are:
- As athletes arrive at practice, they are wearing their masks. They have been placed into pods of three or four kids. Within their pods, they are to remain socially distance at all times.
- They remove their mask for warmups. Masks go back on as soon as they finish their warmups.
- Stretching and plyometrics are done in pods. Within the pods, athletes are socially distanced and wearing masks.
- For the workout, athletes may remove their masks. Pods are released for workout in a staggered fashion. After working out and cooling down, they catch their breath and put on their masks.
- During strengthening drills, athletes may remove their masks while socially distanced. Once complete, their masks are put back on for the remainder of practice.
Durst said the Beavers have done a great job of adapting early on.
"So far, it is going well," Durst said prior to the season's third practice. "The most challenging part is getting the kids used to all the changes.
"The kids have been great, granted it has only been two days. They understand why we need to make these changes. That being said, it is a learning process for them and myself. I am hopeful that they will get the hang of this as practice continues."
Challenges will also come with competition. Reedsburg, which doesn't field a girls swim team, has already competed in golf and tennis events, but the cross country team is off until a Sept. 3 dual at Portage. In a sport that typically relies on multiple-team meets, filling out a full schedule under COVID-19 protocols may be difficult.
"It will take a lot of work, but I am confident that we will be able to develop a meet/dual schedule that will adopt all the necessary changes," Durst said, noting that the most important part is giving the athletes some form of season. "I want them to see that we are able to persevere in the midsts of a pandemic. I want them to understand that even though it is not a 'typical' season, that we are still going to work hard and compete in a safe manner.
"I want cross country to be a support system for them in a time where their mental health is being challenged. I want them to have a little bit of normalcy back in their lives, while their schooling and lives have been flipped upside down. And lastly, I want them to know that that during this crazy time, we’re doing everything we can to keep them happy, healthy, and able to run and compete."
Baraboo softball coach Dan Lewison echoed those sentiments during Monday's school board meeting. Lewison stood up during the public comments portion of the meeting to speak about the difficult circumstances kids faced when school and sports shut down this spring.
"We, along with a lot of other varsity coaches, held weekly meetings with our kids through Zoom," Lewison said. "Watching what took place with those kids, and with my own daughter, during that time was really quite sad. Watching their mental health not be that great... Many of these kids were still in bed, wearing pajamas, just not productive."
Lewison watched the girls' attitudes and motivation levels pick up when they were able to play a two-month club season this summer, which showed him the importance of adapting guidelines to help kids compete in 2020-21.
“It was very, very comforting to see the improvement in all of those kids mental health," he said. "Getting these kids back active is so important.”
