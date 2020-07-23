PREP SPORTS: WIAA pushes fall seasons back; plans to provide spring opportunities for schools that opt out

The other previously scheduled starting dates for practices were girls golf Aug. 10, girls swimming and diving Aug. 11, girls tennis Aug. 11, boys and girls volleyball Aug. 17, boys and girls cross country Aug. 17 and boys soccer Aug. 17. So, only boys and girls cross country remained the same. The others were delayed.

The proposal from administrators in the southwest part of the state was for the 2020-21 school year only and suggested a delay in all fall sports until the spring of 2021.

In that proposal, fall sports would have begun in March and wrapped up in late May; spring sports would have begun at the end of May and extended into July.

The school year finishes at the end of June, so continuing into July likely would need a waiver or approval by schools.

In that proposal, if the fall sports had been moved to the spring, the winter sports season would have been the first to start, either on schedule or pushed back to January 2021. The proposal could have meant shortened seasons.

The proposal had support because it sought to offer three sports seasons, in case the fall sports season might be interrupted or not played.