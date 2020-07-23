PREP SPORTS: WIAA pushes fall seasons back; plans to provide spring opportunities for schools that opt out

The WIAA remained steadfast Thursday in wanting to have a fall sports season and give participation opportunities to student-athletes.
But the WIAA Board of Control also sought to be mindful of health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an examination of when “lower-risk” and “higher-risk” fall sports should begin and a decision to delay the season’s start.
During a special business meeting conducted virtually Thursday morning and lasting for three hours, the Board of Control approved a plan for the 2020-21 school year to start practice for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country Aug. 17, while football, boys soccer, and girls and boys volleyball can begin practice Sept. 7.
That motion, which passed 8-3, also included language that would provide schools and conferences that cannot play in the fall potential opportunities to play in the spring. The WIAA will work to develop spring options for those schools that cancel fall sports.
That part of Thursday’s decision will be significant for Big Eight Conference schools after that league announced Tuesday it wouldn’t hold conference competitions or crown conference champions this fall.
An amendment to the motion that would have moved “higher-risk” sports to Aug. 24 was defeated, 9-2.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson was in favor of having fall sports because he believes it is important for student-athletes to have as many opportunities to participate as possible during this time.
Anderson, advocating flexibility and creativity, said during Thursday’s virtual meeting, “Let’s do our best to find a way.”
He said he understood some will be happy and some will be disappointed with Thursday’s decision.
The WIAA canceled the end of the girls basketball and boys basketball postseasons prior to completion in March, then canceled spring sports competitions and state tournaments last spring due to concerns about COVID-19.
WIAA fall sports include boys and girls cross country, 11-man and eight-man football, boys soccer, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis and boys and girls volleyball.
The Board of Control, which has its next regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 14, addressed a proposal to move fall sports to the spring of 2021 and shift spring sports to the summer.
But the decision to move ahead in the fall was approved.
Practices for fall sports were scheduled to begin in August, starting with football. The first day permitted to hand out football equipment was originally scheduled to be Aug. 3, with the first practices permitted Aug. 4 and games starting Aug. 20. That now will be delayed.
The other previously scheduled starting dates for practices were girls golf Aug. 10, girls swimming and diving Aug. 11, girls tennis Aug. 11, boys and girls volleyball Aug. 17, boys and girls cross country Aug. 17 and boys soccer Aug. 17. So, only boys and girls cross country remained the same. The others were delayed.
The proposal from administrators in the southwest part of the state was for the 2020-21 school year only and suggested a delay in all fall sports until the spring of 2021.
In that proposal, fall sports would have begun in March and wrapped up in late May; spring sports would have begun at the end of May and extended into July.
The school year finishes at the end of June, so continuing into July likely would need a waiver or approval by schools.
In that proposal, if the fall sports had been moved to the spring, the winter sports season would have been the first to start, either on schedule or pushed back to January 2021. The proposal could have meant shortened seasons.
The proposal had support because it sought to offer three sports seasons, in case the fall sports season might be interrupted or not played.
Other concerns raised about that scenario included there being a shortage of coaches, officials and facilities/fields/courts if seasons were moved; graduating seniors might not wish to play summer sports; there could be transportation difficulties; and there would be conflicts for athletes trying to decide between playing for their high school or their AAU, club and travel teams.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Big Eight Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions won’t be named during the fall sports season, news that came after league athletic directors had a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The Big Eight became the first conference in the state to make such a decision. Big Eight schools that can participate will be afforded the option to schedule non-conference competitions in fall sports. The others will have virtual coaching options, but won’t compete for now.
Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak have affected school districts’ academic plans for the 2020-21 school year, including the Madison, Middleton-Cross Plains and Sun Prairie school districts starting the year with online-only learning. Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg district officials are working together to develop plans that best fit the circumstances in Sauk County. Thursday's WIAA meeting helped give local officials guidance while finalizing their plans.
"We have a series of meetings coming up as a conference," Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said, noting all Badger Conference athletic directors are meeting Monday. "Now, knowing the decision the WIAA BOC has made, we can start to work on what that means for schools that will be in person and what type of schedule we can realistically play knowing schools in our conference (based on county and geography) will have different circumstances/guidelines."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.