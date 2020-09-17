PREP VOLLEYBALL: Portage can't solve Madison Edgewood's service game, height in 3-0 loss

While the worst hands in Texas hold ’em is two-seven offsuit, strong serving and plenty of front row height is incredibly difficult to handle in volleyball.
The Portage girls volleyball team was unable to deal with that lethal combination in Thursday’s home opener as the Warriors couldn’t solve Madison Edgewood, getting swept away by the Crusaders, 25-5, 25-7, 25-8.
Senior Lexi Schmelzer had a team-high eight digs, while senior Emma Kreuziger and junior Olivia Jones each tallied two kills in the losing effort for the Warriors.
Portage did its best to hang around with the Crusaders from the start, but ultimately the Warriors started to fade away. Edgewood (2-0) opened the match on a 10-3 run, forcing an early Portage timeout.
The Warriors were gifted a Crusaders serving error out of the intermission but couldn’t capitalize as they gave the ball right back with a service error of their own. The miscue sparked a set-sealing 15-1 run for the Crusaders, with junior Lauren Hazelett at the service line for the first 10 points, notching four of her team-high five aces.
“I think we had some good moments; we were really working hard to get some touches on the block and I think when we were able to control some of that, we hung with them. Especially when we started and were getting some good touches, we were holding our own at that point,” Portage coach Kristin Maass said.
“We just talked in the huddle a lot about communicating and making the best of every opportunity. Those types of things and just continuing to build on that.”
Portage (0-2) was unable to do that against the Crusaders as Edgewood picked up right where it left off. The Crusaders went up 4-1 early on before a Kreuziger kill gave the Warriors a bit of momentum; however, it was quickly gone as Edgewood tallied the next 11 straight points for a comfortable 15-2 lead.
The lead stretched to 17-3 before Portage recorded its first consecutive points of the night to pull within 17-5. Edgewood quickly answered however, as it rattled off an 8-2 spurt to close out the set. Senior Ella Foti added three of the team’s 16 aces in the set, as Portage continued to struggle with its serve-receive.
“I think that was definitely an advantage for them, because they really kept us on our toes. We’re trying to predict where they were coming, but as soon as you think you’ve got it figured out, they go somewhere else,” Maass said.
Needing a win to stay alive, Portage put itself in a big hole early in the third as the Crusaders went on an 11-1 run to open the set. A set kill from junior Cameran Ratz started a little back-and-forth between the two sides as the Warriors pulled within 13-4, but again the Crusaders pulled away.
Edgewood answered with four straight points, capped off by a Hazelett ace to push the lead to 17-4 and the Warriors never cut the lead back to single digits the rest of the way. Kreuziger had the lone block for Portage and Kratz had a team-high three assists, as Portage only scored consecutive points once.
“We missed a lot of serves, and when you’re not given a lot of opportunities, you have to make the most of the ones you get,” Maass said.
Aiding in that was a height-laden Crusaders attack, led by junior Natalie Ring, who tallied a match-high 13 kills. While the Warriors were able to get some touches on other Edgewood hitters, Maass said the team hadn’t seen someone “that can hit like that in a couple of years.”
Foti led Edgewood with 15 assists, while junior Amber Grosse had two blocks. While the Warriors again came out on the short end, Maass was pleased with the group’s effort, just like against Reedsburg, and knows that finding those positives will be pivotal moving forward.
“I think there were also some really positive things that happened tonight, and every match you go in, you’re looking for an opportunity to make yourself better. We’ll just keep looking for those opportunities,” she said.
Madison Edgewood 25 25 25
Portage 5 7 8
MADISON EDGEWOOD (leaders): Kills — Ring 13. Blocks — Grosse 2. Digs — Hazelett, Foti 7. Aces — Hazelett 5. Assists — Foti 18.
PORTAGE: Kills — Kreuziger, Jones 2. Blocks — Kreuziger 1. Digs — Schmelzer 8. Aces — NA. Assists — Kratz 3.
