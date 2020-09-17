PREP VOLLEYBALL: Portage can't solve Madison Edgewood's service game, height in 3-0 loss

“We just talked in the huddle a lot about communicating and making the best of every opportunity. Those types of things and just continuing to build on that.”

Portage (0-2) was unable to do that against the Crusaders as Edgewood picked up right where it left off. The Crusaders went up 4-1 early on before a Kreuziger kill gave the Warriors a bit of momentum; however, it was quickly gone as Edgewood tallied the next 11 straight points for a comfortable 15-2 lead.

The lead stretched to 17-3 before Portage recorded its first consecutive points of the night to pull within 17-5. Edgewood quickly answered however, as it rattled off an 8-2 spurt to close out the set. Senior Ella Foti added three of the team’s 16 aces in the set, as Portage continued to struggle with its serve-receive.

“I think that was definitely an advantage for them, because they really kept us on our toes. We’re trying to predict where they were coming, but as soon as you think you’ve got it figured out, they go somewhere else,” Maass said.

Needing a win to stay alive, Portage put itself in a big hole early in the third as the Crusaders went on an 11-1 run to open the set. A set kill from junior Cameran Ratz started a little back-and-forth between the two sides as the Warriors pulled within 13-4, but again the Crusaders pulled away.