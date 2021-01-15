PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo gets rolling, dominates home triple dual over Beaver Dam, Oregon

For the majority of the prep wrestling season, teams have been limited to just one singular dual meet every seven days.
Despite the unwanted strain, teams forged on and created ways for their wrestlers to get extra exhibition matches on a given night until the WIAA began allowing multi-team events last week. Baraboo took advantage of that on Jan. 8, going 1-2 at the Holmen quadrangular and turned host Friday for a triple dual with Beaver Dam and Oregon.
The Thunderbirds made up for last week’s under .500 performance and shined on Senior Night as they coasted to a pair of wins over the Golden Beavers and Panthers. Baraboo rebuffed Beaver Dam, 54-24, in their first dual of the night before posting a 77-0 shutout over Oregon in the finale.
Beaver Dam split its dual meets, pasting the Panthers, 52-18, in the night’s opener. Both Baraboo coach Joe Bavinka and Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker agreed the night was beneficial on all fronts despite wavering degrees of success.
“It was good to have guys wrestle a couple tough matches back-to-back, to really get into what regionals and sectionals is going to feel like, where you’re going to be grinding all day to squeak out those matches and hopefully get to the state tournament,” Winker said.
Bavinka added: “I think it’s great the WIAA has opened things up a little bit more for us; giving kids more opportunities. Regionals are right around the corner for us, and it’s great that we’re having regional, sectional and state tournaments.”
The T-Birds thrived in the big stage atmosphere as they picked up six pins in both dual victories; however, they did find themselves down early against the Golden Beavers. After forfeiting the opening weight at 120 pounds, Beaver Dam got back-to-back first-period pins from juniors Matthew Hendrix and Kyler Neuberger to take an early 12-6 lead.
The T-Birds answered right back though behind pins from freshman Talan Pichler and Brandon Jesse at 138 and 145 before another Beaver Dam forfeit gave them a 24-12 lead. Beaver Dam spelled the momentum briefly as freshman Gabe Klatt grinded out a 7-1 decision over Baraboo senior Carter Stapleton at 160 to inch within 24-15.
It was all Baraboo after that however as it won the next four matches, including three more pins, for a 48-15 lead.
“Even in wrestling, it is a team sport so when you do get on a roll, the rest of the kids feel that positive energy and feel really loose. We just kind of got on a roll and it really turned into a fun night,” Bavinka said.
Beaver Dam was able to claw back within 48-24 behind a pin from sophomore heavyweight Hayden DeZarn and a 9-3 decision by senior Eddie Tostado at 106, but it was too little too late.
Winker continued to be impressed by DeZarn, who added a pin over Oregon’s Alois McKarns in the Golden Beavers’ opening win to finish the night 2-0. While still rather green, Winker said DeZarn is starting to turn the corner on his technique.
“Little stuff we’ve been working on in practice, he was able to take advantage of in both matches tonight,” he said. “It’s good to see him apply some of the things he’s been working on and develop as a savvier wrestler.”
Along with DeZarn, Klatt, senior Brayan De La Cruz picked up a pin at 145 and junior Nick Ludowese added an 11-2 major decision at 220 to help top the Panthers. As for the T-Birds, they were just getting started against Oregon.
Baraboo didn’t drop a single match against the Panthers with junior Vince Tikkanen (145), senior Carlos Chavez (160), sophomore Luke Statz (170), senior Bronson Schultz (182) junior Riley Martin (285) and sophomore Camdon Schultz (120) all picking up pins.
In fact, the only points dropped during the match were a 17-2 first-period technical fall from senior John Gunderson at 195, but Bavinka couldn’t fault the returning Division 1 state runner-up.
“John’s just been a complete blessing to be able to coach him for four years; he’s one-of-a-kind, by far the best kid I’ve ever coached, and I don’t know if I’ll get another kid of his caliber again,” he said.
What was truly impressive during the Panthers win was the fact the T-Birds found themselves in some tight spots. Statz trailed 5-1 through two periods before putting away Oregon’s John Ruth, while Camdon Schultz fell behind 17-5 before sticking Ramiro Ramos with just 10 seconds to spare.
Bavinka credited the perseverance to the team’s conditioning and knows that will come in handy as the homestretch commences.
“Pretty much it’s a sprint now so we’re going to kick it up in practice these next couple of weeks, taper towards that regional and get after it,” he said.
Those sentiments were shared by Winker, who said at this point “the biggest thing is just focusing on what you’re good at.”
“You’re going to live with your stuff going down the stretch here. You’re not going to try to be somebody you’re not. If you’re wrestling the best kid in the state, go down with your stuff,” he added.
“Whatever that is, and if it’s not good enough, then we’ve got something to work on next year.”
BARABOO TRIPLE DUAL
Team standings: Baraboo 2-0, Beaver Dam 1-1, Oregon 0-2.
BEAVER DAM 52, OREGON 18
145: De La Cruz, BD, pinned Kavan, 0:53. 160: Klatt, BD, pinned Ruth, 1:22. 170: King, Or, pinned Jacobs, 0:46. 182: Yeakley, Or, pinned Esser, 1:00. 220: Ludowese, BD, mdec Wald, 11-2. 285: DeZarn, BD, pinned McKarns, 2:26. 106, 113, 126, 132, 138: Beaver Dam received forfeit. 120: Oregon received forfeit. 152, 195: Double forfeit.
BARABOO 54, BEAVER DAM 24
126 pounds: Hendrix, BD, pinned Gaffney, 0:39. 132: Neuberger, BD, pinned Goorsky, 0:33. 138: Pichler, Bar, pinned Nickel, 1:37. 145: Jesse, Bar, pinned De La Cruz, 2:31. 160: Klatt, BD, dec. Stapleton, 7-1. 170: Owen, Bar, pinned Jacobs, 1:37. 182: Statz, Bar, pinned Esser, 0:18. 220: Gunderson, Bar, pinned Ludowese, 3:52. 285: DeZarn, BD, pinned Byl, 0:39. 106: Tostado, BD, dec. Ramirez, 9-3. 113: Winecke, Bar, pinned A. Putz-Huettner, 0:45. 120, 152, 195: Baraboo received forfeit.
BARABOO 77, OREGON 0
145 pounds: Tikkanen, B, pinned Kavan, 0:56. 160: Chavez, B, pinned Ruth, 0:41. 170: Statz, B, pinned King, 4:51. 182: B. Schultz, B, pinned Yeakley, 1:24. 195: Gunderson, B, tfall Wald, 17-2. 285: Martin, B, pinned McKarns, 0:36. 120: C. Schultz, B, pinned Ramos, 5:50. 126, 132, 138, 152, 106, 113: Baraboo received forfeit. 220: Double forfeit.
