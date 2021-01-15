PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo gets rolling, dominates home triple dual over Beaver Dam, Oregon

For the majority of the prep wrestling season, teams have been limited to just one singular dual meet every seven days.

Despite the unwanted strain, teams forged on and created ways for their wrestlers to get extra exhibition matches on a given night until the WIAA began allowing multi-team events last week. Baraboo took advantage of that on Jan. 8, going 1-2 at the Holmen quadrangular and turned host Friday for a triple dual with Beaver Dam and Oregon.

The Thunderbirds made up for last week’s under .500 performance and shined on Senior Night as they coasted to a pair of wins over the Golden Beavers and Panthers. Baraboo rebuffed Beaver Dam, 54-24, in their first dual of the night before posting a 77-0 shutout over Oregon in the finale.

Beaver Dam split its dual meets, pasting the Panthers, 52-18, in the night’s opener. Both Baraboo coach Joe Bavinka and Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker agreed the night was beneficial on all fronts despite wavering degrees of success.

“It was good to have guys wrestle a couple tough matches back-to-back, to really get into what regionals and sectionals is going to feel like, where you’re going to be grinding all day to squeak out those matches and hopefully get to the state tournament,” Winker said.