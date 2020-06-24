PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo motivated to work through strange offseason

“It definitely has encouraged us,” Jesse said of last year’s success adding to their motivation. “We’re losing some great guys and we’ll kind of have a newer team next year, but the guys are getting after it by themselves.”

The hard work showed up throughout the lineup last season, including Florencio and Davidson making state for the first time in their final seasons, Gunderson becoming the first Baraboo wrestler since 2002 to reach the state finals when he took second in the 182-pound weight class and Jesse going 40-9 on the way to taking fifth at 138 pounds.

They’re looking to take it a step further next year, and last year showed them that taking that step starts right now.

“I have weights at home and a treadmill, and you can just practice little things like technique by yourself,” said Jesse, who won a youth state title as an eighth-grader. “For myself, I know I’m definitely working on getting better at chain wrestling so I’m at that next level of winning state next year.”

With full-group workouts being limited across the state, coaches don’t have to worry much about driven seniors like Jesse and Gunderson. The key for teams to improve during the pandemic is to pass that motivated mindset down throughout the program.