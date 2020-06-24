PREP WRESTLING: Baraboo motivated to work through strange offseason

The Baraboo High School wrestling room hasn’t had the same buzz as it did last summer.
COVID-19 tempered that practice, but the pandemic did nothing to change the veteran Thunderbirds’ motivation to find alternative ways to get better.
“It’s not the same as last summer, but we’ve been able to work around hard times like these,” senior Brandon Jesse said June 17, noting that the T-Birds would ideally be going to the wrestling room and open gyms as much as possible. “We’ve been having some private workouts and minimizing the people there. Just keeping it to two or three people and trying to find ways to get on a mat.
“The goal is to make the most of the time we have. Get some solid technique down and get some hard minutes of live (wrestling) in to keep our skills up.”
Sophomore Connor Goorsky misses the structured atmosphere working out with a team provides, but is also glad the high school wrestling season was able to wrap up a couple weeks before the coronavirus started to cancel every event in the country — and forced anyone working out to adapt.
“My offseason training started immediately after my season ended,” Goorsky said last week. “We had our wrestling banquet and the school shut down the following week. When quarantine went into effect, we weren’t able to use any of the schools facilities, so lots of things changed. Immediately, all of my Brazilian jiu-jitsu gyms that I train at began live online training classes. These consisted of ground exercise drills and technique.
“I am lucky to have a vast amount of weight equipment and mats to lift and grapple on at home. I’ve been hitting the weights hard and put on a significant amount of muscle. I also do circuit and interval training multiple times a week.”
While wrestling and jiu-jitsu can be a heavily individual sport, Goorsky took a page from gyms across the country and took the workouts right to his teammates. He filmed himself going through workouts and posted them online to challenge his teammates. After several months at home and on the internet, athletes have started to get back in the gym.
“Jiu-jitsu started back up about a month ago, so I was able to get into a gym where I could physically grapple against other guys,” Goorsky said. “Because jiu-jitsu is very similar to wrestling, this helped me tremendously. A week ago, I started getting in some wrestling at Askren Wrestling Academy in Madison. Before that, I would do one-on-one private sessions with good friends on the team. Currently, I am on the mat training six to seven days a week against high-level competition.”
The tempered workout schedule is a bit different than last year, when a group of T-Birds spent the offseason in the Baraboo wrestling room. It paid off, as they shared the 2020 Badger North Conference title with Waunakee and sent four wrestlers — Jesse, John Gunderson, Eli Davidson and Ben Florencio — to the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
“It definitely has encouraged us,” Jesse said of last year’s success adding to their motivation. “We’re losing some great guys and we’ll kind of have a newer team next year, but the guys are getting after it by themselves.”
The hard work showed up throughout the lineup last season, including Florencio and Davidson making state for the first time in their final seasons, Gunderson becoming the first Baraboo wrestler since 2002 to reach the state finals when he took second in the 182-pound weight class and Jesse going 40-9 on the way to taking fifth at 138 pounds.
They’re looking to take it a step further next year, and last year showed them that taking that step starts right now.
“I have weights at home and a treadmill, and you can just practice little things like technique by yourself,” said Jesse, who won a youth state title as an eighth-grader. “For myself, I know I’m definitely working on getting better at chain wrestling so I’m at that next level of winning state next year.”
With full-group workouts being limited across the state, coaches don’t have to worry much about driven seniors like Jesse and Gunderson. The key for teams to improve during the pandemic is to pass that motivated mindset down throughout the program.
“I believe it probably will, and I hope it does,” Jesse said of the work ethic transferring throughout the program. “If they see John or I or Connor Goorsky working hard, maybe they’ll follow along and try to up their intensity more seeing how hard we work and the success that comes from that hard work.”
Goorsky is still part of that younger group, primarily wrestling varsity at 132 pounds throughout a freshman season in which he gained valuable experience and watched his older teammates.
“I respect the way that Brandon Jesse and John Gunderson work hard in the offseason,” Goorsky said. “Their year-round hard work definitely shows during the season.
“It was very cool to be part of a winning team my freshman year. I had some great guys to look up to. The season taught me that hard work does pay off. If you have a goal in mind, you can work hard every day and achieve that goal. I am really excited for my next three years. If our team keeps working hard, we have the ability to be conference champs again this year.
“Because I started wrestling in eighth grade, I had to adapt and learn quickly. Most of my competition had been wrestling for many years. Last offseason, I put in ridiculous hours of training and it really paid off for me. I am hoping I can take what I learned from that, along with my strong work ethic, to be one of the top wrestlers in the state.”
That’s exactly what Baraboo’s Class of 2020 did after showing promise during a freshman year that saw Jesse, Gunderson, Carter Stapleton, Carlos Chavez and Max Statz all come in and contributed immediately — regularly earning praise from head coach Joe Bavlnka.
“The kid wrestles all the time, year-round,” Bavlnka said of Gunderson after he reached 132-pound finals at the 2018 Badger Conference meet. “He works hard in the room and does the extra stuff. He’s the type of kid after practice working out for another half hour, running stairs and doing sprints, and he’s doing that on his own, no one’s telling him to do that. Very focused.”
That never stopped, culminating in Gunderson’s huge 2019-20 season. He jumped from the 152-pound weight class as a sophomore to 182 as a junior and fit in perfectly, using his all-around athleticism to win his first 35 matches by bonus points. Gunderson ended the season with a 36-1 record after suffering a 9-7 loss to Hartland Arrowhead’s Mason Diel in the state finals.
“I did a lot of lifting,” Gunderson said in February of his improvement. “Now I feel like I’ve got both strength and quickness, and my experience. I think I’m also pretty savvy. I’ve been wrestling for 12 years, probably 12,000 hours at this point.
“Wrestling’s about all I do. I wrestle year-round, any time I can. Every little thing you do is like going to the bank and putting a little in. By the end of the year, you see where you’re at. I’m just motivated all the time to put a little bit more in the bank.”
The Baraboo wrestlers are hoping to keep adding funds all summer, despite the cancellation of Wisconsin’s freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments leaving only a couple camps as potential competitive opportunities before the T-Birds ramp up for the 2020-21 season. As long as there’s a season to be had, Baraboo’s veterans plan to be ready for it.
“It’s just our dedication to the sport and our hard work,” Jesse said of what has led to his class’ success. “Our goal is to obviously win another conference championship. It’s going to be difficult, but I think this group can. With the upcoming freshmen too, there are some good wrestlers there. But also with the people I grew up wrestling with, like John and some of the other guys in the room, it’s just trying to be better role models for the team and bringing a positive attitude. Just get things rolling. Especially if we do come back, there could be a lot of negativity, so just try to get some positivity into that room.”
