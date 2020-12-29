PREP WRESTLING: Portage creates tournament atmosphere in 55-9 loss to Fort Atkinson

In a normal year, the Portage wrestling team would spend some of its finals days before the New Year competing in the annual Bi-State Classic in La Crosse.
The two-day tournament is one of premier showcases across the state of the Wisconsin during the holiday season; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multi-team meets have been put on hold since the beginning of the season.
With their annual trek to La Crosse axed, the Warriors, and the rest of participating teams, are stuck spending most of their winter break in their home practice room. Portage was still able to create some of that tournament atmosphere Tuesday morning with its non-conference dual meet with Fort Atkinson.
Along with the teams' varsity match — a 55-9 romp by the Blackhawks — the pair of Badger Conference foes combined to wrestle 17 exhibition matches, with 10 of the Warriors getting two matches on the day.
“We have to get ourselves in mat-shape, and the only way to do that is to get more matches,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “It was good, we had most of our guys get two matches in today and as we go into January, too, the WIAA just allowed some multi-duals as well.
“We look forward to trying to get some of those in January as well, but we have to keep building up and get mat time out there, that way we can continue to work on the things we need to.”
While Portage held its own in the exhibition matches picking up 10 wins, the varsity contest was commanded by Fort Atkinson.
The Blackhawks won the first four wrestled matches before adding four forfeits for a decisive 40-0 lead before Portage finally got on the board.
Sophomore David Williams delivered the first points for the Warriors as he earned a 6-0 decision over Pete Branaman. Williams carried a 2-0 lead after the first period and after starting the second down, scored a quick reversal for a 4-0 lead.
Branaman elected to start the final frame on bottom but Williams kept the foot down. After toiling away the entire period, he finally locked in an arm bar and turned Branaman but it was too little too late, adding just two near fall points before the final horn.
The win cut the lead to 40-3 but the Warriors never got closer. Fort Atkinson won the next four matches with three decisions, including in sudden victory overtime at 138, to extend the lead back out to 55-3.
Portage was able to end things on a positive note however. After missing the last two dual meets, junior Lowell Arnold cruised to a pin over Fort Atkinson's Einrich Ottie in 55 seconds at 170. Along with his pinfall victory, Arnold rolled to an 18-2 technical fall win over Aiden Worden in an exhibition match.
“I thought that was good and just that he got two matches today as well,” Haak said. “It’s tough any time you may miss a week for whatever reason, because we don’t have a lot of opportunities right now, so it was good he got two matches, and others as well.”
Along with Arnold, Williams picked up a pin in his exhibition match win, and sophomores Wyatt Amend and James Peters each picked up two exhibition victories.
Sophomore Garret Crawford, sophomore James Peters and senior Spencer Andrews all atoned for varsity losses with exhibition wins, while sophomore Pierce Kristoff split a pair of exhibition contests. As pleased as he was with the teams’ efforts, Haak knows there is room for improvement.
Chief among those concerns is the Warriors’ urgency late in matches.
“To get that mindset, when you’re down one or two points, to have that toughness to be able to close gap and tie it, or win it, in overtime. We had some close matches today and we had some close matches at Baraboo, and we have to improve at that,” he said. “We want to see a stride in that right now.”
