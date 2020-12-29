PREP WRESTLING: Portage creates tournament atmosphere in 55-9 loss to Fort Atkinson

In a normal year, the Portage wrestling team would spend some of its finals days before the New Year competing in the annual Bi-State Classic in La Crosse.

The two-day tournament is one of premier showcases across the state of the Wisconsin during the holiday season; however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multi-team meets have been put on hold since the beginning of the season.

With their annual trek to La Crosse axed, the Warriors, and the rest of participating teams, are stuck spending most of their winter break in their home practice room. Portage was still able to create some of that tournament atmosphere Tuesday morning with its non-conference dual meet with Fort Atkinson.

Along with the teams' varsity match — a 55-9 romp by the Blackhawks — the pair of Badger Conference foes combined to wrestle 17 exhibition matches, with 10 of the Warriors getting two matches on the day.

“We have to get ourselves in mat-shape, and the only way to do that is to get more matches,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “It was good, we had most of our guys get two matches in today and as we go into January, too, the WIAA just allowed some multi-duals as well.