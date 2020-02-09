PREP WRESTLING: Tijerina wins second straight title, leads Portage to 8th place finish at Badger Conference Tournament

“He had another great tournament and I think you never take those matches for granted. In the semis and finals he had quality kids, and he had to wrestle well,” Haak said. “I think he’s done a good job of being able to continue to wrestle at that high level.”

He wasn’t the only Portage wrestler that featured in the afternoon’s championship matches as sophomores Chase Beckett and Lowell Arnold also competed for gold at 106 and 145 pounds. The pair wasn’t as lucky however, each suffering losses to settle for silver.

Beckett, No. 1 in Div. 2, squared off with Milton sophomore Riley Nilo in the championship match. Beckett rallied from a 4-3 deficit at the end of the first period and the duo ultimately went to overtime, but Nilo, ranked No. 6 in Div. 1, scored a takedown with 36 seconds left in overtime for the 9-7 sudden victory win.

Beckett, who dropped to 36-2 on the year, moved up five spots from his seventh-place finish a year ago and Haak applauded his performance against last year’s champion at 106.

“It was a great match in the finals and that’s a tremendous improvement in one year,” Haak said.