Reedsburg drops opener to Evansville after failed overtime two-point conversion

Maves went to the air. The senior quarterback found Bahrs for 27 yards, and Kane Howlett won a jump ball on a 36-yard completion that nearly saw Yanke wrestle it away with 30 seconds left.

Caleb Maguigad got the big one, catching a 17-yard touchdown pass near the left front pylon with 15 seconds remaining. However, the extra-point attempt was pushed back after an Evansville player took his helmet off in celebration. The kick was no good, Reedsburg’s last-second heave was intercepted by Maves and the teams went to overtime.

The big play beat Reedsburg again in overtime. Facing a second-and-20 on the opening possession, Maves found Bahrs down the right sideline for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Klitzman made the extra point and Reedsburg took its turn to start its overtime possession at the opposing 25-yard line.

Yanke and Elder connected for an 11-yard pass that ended on a penalty against the Evansville bench that brought the ball to the 6-yard line. Elder ran five yards before Yanke took it in from one yard out to pull the Beavers within 34-33. They opted to go for the two-point conversion and the win, with Yanke running right and being swallowed up by the Evansville defense to end the night.

The Beavers, who went 2-5 last fall, will visit Watertown on Aug. 27.