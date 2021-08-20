Reedsburg drops opener to Evansville after failed overtime two-point conversion

The Reedsburg Area High School football team went for the win Friday night.
The Beavers came up a yard or two short, suffering a 34-33 season-opening loss to Evansville after a failed two-point conversion in overtime at Millenium Field in Reedsburg.
“Just positive things,” first-year Reedsburg head coach Calvin Zenz said of his takeaways from a back-and-forth game that ended in heartbreaking fashion. “Everything now for these guys is positive.
“This is going to take time, even though we all want instant gratification. I’m happy but not satisfied with how we played tonight.”
There were a lot of new looks for Reedsburg Friday night.
The Beavers (0-1), who are boasting a new spread offense under Zenz, came out throwing the ball with Bryant Yanke. In a departure from Reedsburg’s traditional option offense, the first play under Zenz was an 8-yard pass from Yanke to running back Griffen Elder.
The drive stalled, however, and Evansville (1-0) found the end zone first. On their second drive of the night, the Blue Devils struck big with an 89-yard touchdown pass from Chase Maves to Trevor Bahrs. The two-point conversion was incomplete, as Evansville held a 6-0 lead 6 minutes, 31 seconds into the game.
Elder immediately put the Reedsburg offense in good shape, returning the ensuing kickoff to midfield. The Beavers marched down the field from there. Yanke ran 17 yards, Brady Mikonowicz caught an 8-yard pass, and Yanke and Elder each ran for a first down to put Reedsburg inside the 10-yard line.
The Beavers continued to turn to their senior duo in the backfield. Yanke and Elder each touched the ball before Yanke finished it off, following the offensive line for a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:34 remaining in the first quarter. Jack Campbell tacked on the extra point to give the Beavers a 7-6 lead.
The Reedsburg defense held Evansville to a three-and-out, and then got right back to work for a 67-yard touchdown drive. Yanke and Mikonowicz connected on a 5-yard pass to pick up a fourth down on the final play of the first quarter.
The Beavers converted another fourth down when Elder ran for two yards with 10:30 remaining. The senior running back finished the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run that stretched the lead to 14-6 with 9:36 remaining in the first half.
“We scored five touchdowns tonight,” Zenz said. “We did it in a number of different ways. I thought we spread the ball around pretty well, we did some things they weren’t quite ready for.”
Reedsburg linebacker Wyatt Tourdot made a nice play in the backfield and it looked like the Beavers would get off the field quickly again. But Alex Johnson ran for 13 yards, and Maves found Grayden Geske on the left sideline to cross field. The drive stalled a bit, as the Blue Devils faced fourth down and short after Reedsburg’s Ephraim Albers and Jesus Gonzalez teamed up to stuff a third-down run. But Maves turned to Bahrs again, finding the senior receiver for a 45-yard touchdown pass that tied the game at 14 with 6:30 to play in the half.
“In the first half, we gave up one first down but we gave up two touchdowns, so it’s little things,” Zenz said. “It’s little things that are fixable. And we’ve got to get stronger, we know that. But we’ve got a beautiful weight room and we’ll take care of that.”
Reedsburg answered the game-tying touchdown with a 6-minute drive that started at its own 20-yard line. It ended with a Yanke keeper with 58.1 seconds remaining. The senior took a shotgun snap and plunged up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run that stretched the lead to 21-14 at halftime.
The defenses won much of the third quarter, but the Beavers took the first two-touchdown lead of the night when Yanke converted a fourth-and-inches at the goal line to give Reedsburg a 27-14 lead.
Albers had a big third-down sack that forced a Evansville punt, and Reedsburg converted a fourth down before punting it back to Evansville with a two-score lead midway through the fourth quarter.
But the Blue Devils, who went 3-2 during the alternate fall season in the spring, kept coming. They trimmed the deficit to 27-21 when Maves found Geske for a 20-yard touchdown and Wyatt Klitzman added the extra point.
Reedsburg appeared to have the game won when Yanke found Elder on fourth-and-11, and the running back picked up 16 yards with 2:08 remaining deep in Evansville territory. But the Beavers fumbled on the next play, and the Blue Devils recovered it at their own 20-yard line with 1:32 remaining.
Maves went to the air. The senior quarterback found Bahrs for 27 yards, and Kane Howlett won a jump ball on a 36-yard completion that nearly saw Yanke wrestle it away with 30 seconds left.
Caleb Maguigad got the big one, catching a 17-yard touchdown pass near the left front pylon with 15 seconds remaining. However, the extra-point attempt was pushed back after an Evansville player took his helmet off in celebration. The kick was no good, Reedsburg’s last-second heave was intercepted by Maves and the teams went to overtime.
The big play beat Reedsburg again in overtime. Facing a second-and-20 on the opening possession, Maves found Bahrs down the right sideline for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Klitzman made the extra point and Reedsburg took its turn to start its overtime possession at the opposing 25-yard line.
Yanke and Elder connected for an 11-yard pass that ended on a penalty against the Evansville bench that brought the ball to the 6-yard line. Elder ran five yards before Yanke took it in from one yard out to pull the Beavers within 34-33. They opted to go for the two-point conversion and the win, with Yanke running right and being swallowed up by the Evansville defense to end the night.
The Beavers, who went 2-5 last fall, will visit Watertown on Aug. 27.
“We learned a bit of who can do what and who you can count on. I thought a number of guys stepped up, probably need a few more guys defensively to step up and make some plays,” Zenz said. “We will build off this just like we built off last Friday’s scrimmage.”