Reedsburg girls golf battles tough field, hard conditions to capture first Badger West Conference title

“I just said ‘Ash, you have a chance to really show these guys what kind of player you are, and what kind of grinder you are. Otherwise we can just fold it up and let it get away from you,” Mark Johnson said.

She did the latter, closing strong with just two bogeys over the final eight holes, both on three putts.

“She’s a gamer and she wants to win, so she just refocused a little bit and got herself ready to go, and from there on played really solid,” Mark Johnson said.

Right behind Ashleigh Johnson was playing partner Emily Hopp as the Oregon senior also broke 90 with a runner-up 16-over-par 86. Joining the pair in breaking 90 was Portage junior Ella Denure as she carded a 19-over-par 89 to place third overall.

Denure, who entered the day ninth in the conference standings, vaulted her into fifth place at days end and a first-team all-conference spot behind steady play from front to back as she carded a 45 on the back nine and a 44 on the front — the golfers opened on the par-4 10th hole.

Carlson knows how big of an honor earning all-conference honors is against the likes of the newly formed, yet difficult, Badger West. However, Denure’s accomplishment was no surprise.