Reedsburg girls golf battles tough field, hard conditions to capture first Badger West Conference title

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The sport of golf is more than just the pairs, trios or foursomes of players on a given day.
The course plays just as crucial a factor, as does the weather, whether it be scalding hot to frigid temperatures, rain or strong winds.
Teams got a little bit of everything from Mother Nature at Tuesday’s Badger West Conference meet as an overcast morning made way for sunny skies during the afternoon, but blustery conditions prevailed throughout on the course along the Wisconsin River.
It was certainly a far cry from most of the settings teams have had the luxury of playing in so far this season.
“The coaches were talking about it today, how we’ve really had a good weather year. The girls haven’t played in many different weather conditions,” Baraboo coach Steve Lien said.
“Girls start playing in August and early September and have great playing conditions, but when it really counts down the stretch, you get some big weather swings,” Portage coach Ed Carlson added. “Being able to play a big conference meet before we play the tournament series give us some experience to know what we can expect.”
Carlson said that the difficult circumstances usually bring out the best, or worst, in players because “it can wear on you more and be even more mentally grinding.”
It certainly was for everyone, but Reedsburg was able to weather things better than the rest. The Beavers combined to shoot a 368, edging out runners-up Oregon by 10 strokes to finish off a perfect league season and capture their first conference championship ever in the program’s brief 11-year history.
“Honestly I’m not sure it’s sunk in how important it is to the program. For us coaches who have been around the program forever, it means the world to us to see these girls try and reach a dream we’ve had since we started the program,” Reedsburg coach Mark Johnson said.
Along with the Beavers and Panthers, Baraboo and Mt. Horeb finished tied for third with matching 402s, while Madison Edgewood was fifth (413) and Portage took sixth (464).
The Beavers, who started their program with just six girls back in 2010, also finished with the top player on the day as well. Reedsburg junior Ashleigh Johnson took home medalist honors as she shot an 11-over-par 81 and was one of only three players to shoot under 90.
Johnson started strong on the back nine shooting just 2-over-par through the first seven holes, but after a three putt for bogey on the par-3 eighth and a 4-over-par 9 on the par-5 18th, due largely to a tee shot out of bounds, she slumped into the turn. And following a poor approach shot that led to a bogey on the par-4 first, she had a decision to make.
“I just said ‘Ash, you have a chance to really show these guys what kind of player you are, and what kind of grinder you are. Otherwise we can just fold it up and let it get away from you,” Mark Johnson said.
She did the latter, closing strong with just two bogeys over the final eight holes, both on three putts.
“She’s a gamer and she wants to win, so she just refocused a little bit and got herself ready to go, and from there on played really solid,” Mark Johnson said.
Right behind Ashleigh Johnson was playing partner Emily Hopp as the Oregon senior also broke 90 with a runner-up 16-over-par 86. Joining the pair in breaking 90 was Portage junior Ella Denure as she carded a 19-over-par 89 to place third overall.
Denure, who entered the day ninth in the conference standings, vaulted her into fifth place at days end and a first-team all-conference spot behind steady play from front to back as she carded a 45 on the back nine and a 44 on the front — the golfers opened on the par-4 10th hole.
Carlson knows how big of an honor earning all-conference honors is against the likes of the newly formed, yet difficult, Badger West. However, Denure’s accomplishment was no surprise.
“The way Ella played today is the way she has performed all season,” he said. “She is just a rock of consistency. She never wavers too high or too low, and she is solid in all facets of her game.”
Coupled with Johnson, Elizabeth Carey (94), Lily McPherson (96) and Grace Benish (97) all broke 100 for the Beavers. As for the Thunderbirds, senior Caroline Lewison led the way with a 26-over-par 96, while senior Kayla Capener also broke the century mark with a 28-over-par 98. Despite the third place finish, Lien admitted that “overall, the girls were pretty disappointed on the day.”
“We realized Reedsburg and Oregon were probably going to finish 1-2, but we thought we had a chance to play with them a little better than we did today, so actually it was a little disappointing today,” he said.
All three coaches conquered that the high winds helped make things extra difficult on the day.
“We really haven’t played in a lot of wind this year at all, and a lot of the players don’t realize wind is a huge factor on the greens. You think about wind in ball striking, but I think the wind was a major factor on the greens,” Carlson said.
“They have some very fast, undulating greens, and if you get putting down wind or into the wind, whatever direction, it’s going to affect your putts and that definitely had a big impact on us today.”
And while it definitely impacted today’s scores, Lien believes is the perfect insight into what playing conditions may remain like as the season turns the page to regionals and the month of October.
“It’s been pretty good so to play in some wind and cooler weather, which I would expect we’ll see at next week’s regional, will only help them getting used to those kinds of conditions,” he said.
Baraboo, Portage and Reedsburg will face off once again at next Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 regional hosted by the Warriors at Portage Country Club, which will also include the likes of DeForest, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie and Waunakee.