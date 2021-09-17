Reedsburg scores twice on special teams, once on defense to beat Sauk Prairie

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Eagles settled in a bit from there, as each team punted before Reedsburg embarked on the only scoring drive of the night. It started at the Beavers' own 40-yard line with 8:34 to play in the first half.

They needed a nice individual effort to keep the drive going. Facing third-and-9 near midfield, Yanke looked for Mikonowicz deep in the middle of the field. The senior came back to the ball, diving at the 24-yard line to reel in a 34-yard reception. Moments later, Yanke found Schinker for a 24-yard touchdown pass that stretched the lead to 20-0 with 6:13 to go.

Reedsburg threatened again on its next possession, as quarterback Kevin Green found Campbell for a 40-yard pass to the 15-yard line with 2:03 to go. But the Beavers couldn't convert, recovering two of their own fumbles and getting called for several penalties to ultimately face fourth-and-59.

"A lot of it was penalties. We probably had 100 yards of penalties," Zenz said of the offense's struggles to finish drives. "And we're just very young up front. We start two sophomores and a freshman on the offensive line. Those guys are out there battling, it's just about them jelling and getting stronger. It's just consistency and getting guys more experience."