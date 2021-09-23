Reedsburg volleyball rides big runs to sweep over rival Portage

“I think that should give us a lot of momentum heading in. They need to understand they’re capable of getting those wins and putting together a string of wins,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll take a little bit off of what happened here tonight, work on a few things tomorrow in practice and get ready for the weekend.”

Whether or not that happens, Maass is happy that the Warriors are getting a more ordinary experience this season. Following last fall with limited fans, fuller gyms, especially student sections, have been a welcome sight for the Warriors.

“I think that’s been nice the whole season where we’ve had full fans in and their peers have been able to come in and watch them. They’ve enjoyed that and I’d like to see that encourage them further and push them to want to perform in front of their friends and their home crowd,” Maass said.

“It’s just nice to have people that are always coming and supporting the girls, no matter what. And being able to play in that atmosphere. A lot of those seniors, even though they were on varsity last year, they’ve never had the experience of playing in front of home fans as a varsity player. So being able to give that to them in their senior year is really great.”

