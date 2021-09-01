Rib Lake transfer Nowak adjusting quickly on Baraboo's athletic offensive line

Owen Nowak missed out on football season last fall.

After transferring from Rib Lake to Baraboo in October 2020, Nowak arrived as the Baraboo football team was in the midst of a 7-2 season that was one of the best in program history. While Nowak wasn't on the sideline, he didn’t need to wait until 2021 to feel part of the team.

"We only had two days of school before we went online, so I didn’t really get to know anybody right away," Nowak, who arrived while the COVID-19 pandemic was ramping up, said last month. "But then I talked to Caden Agnew, and he introduced me to the team. He helped me a lot.

“At the end of November, Caden and a couple other guys took me out to the field, just to get me to meet them and get me going. That was fun.”

Nowak's new teammates and coaches quickly saw that he was a football player. The just didn't know where he’d line up. Nowak played tight end and linebacker for Rib Lake/Prentice, but Baraboo was in need of offensive linemen after graduating a group that paved the way for the Thunderbirds to run for 2,493 yards in 2020.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds on Baraboo's roster, Nowak has the size to play in the trenches. That prompted Baraboo head coach Steve Turkington to test him out at center.