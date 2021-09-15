Winless Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg set to meet in Prairie du Sac

Someone will walk out of Sauk Prairie High School's new stadium with their first win of the season Friday night.

Whether it's the hosts or their Badger Small Conference rival Reedsburg will come down to who can stop the opposing offense. Neither team has done so thus far this season, as Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg are giving up 36.5 and 28.5 points per game, respectively, in their winless starts.

Reedsburg (0-4, 0-2 Badger Small) has been much more competitive thus far, losing by an average margin of 13.8 points per game while Sauk Prairie (0-4, 0-2) is losing by 31.3 points per game and has yet to play a game decided by less than 27 points.

The Beavers have shown flashes offensively in their new spread scheme, but haven't found consistent success since a 34-33 season-opening loss to Evansville on Aug. 20. The Beavers have since suffered a 27-7 loss at Watertown, a 20-6 loss to Fort Atkinson and a 33-13 loss at Monona Grove.

There were bright spots at Monona Grove on Sept. 10, as Kevin Green completed 5 of 17 passes for 92 yards and a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jack Campbell. However, the Beavers managed just 48 rushing yards on 28 attempts, and Reedsburg's second touchdown of the night came on Griffen Elder's special teams touchdown late in the fourth quarter.