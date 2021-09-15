Winless Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg set to meet in Prairie du Sac

Someone will walk out of Sauk Prairie High School's new stadium with their first win of the season Friday night.
Whether it's the hosts or their Badger Small Conference rival Reedsburg will come down to who can stop the opposing offense. Neither team has done so thus far this season, as Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg are giving up 36.5 and 28.5 points per game, respectively, in their winless starts.
Reedsburg (0-4, 0-2 Badger Small) has been much more competitive thus far, losing by an average margin of 13.8 points per game while Sauk Prairie (0-4, 0-2) is losing by 31.3 points per game and has yet to play a game decided by less than 27 points.
The Beavers have shown flashes offensively in their new spread scheme, but haven't found consistent success since a 34-33 season-opening loss to Evansville on Aug. 20. The Beavers have since suffered a 27-7 loss at Watertown, a 20-6 loss to Fort Atkinson and a 33-13 loss at Monona Grove.
There were bright spots at Monona Grove on Sept. 10, as Kevin Green completed 5 of 17 passes for 92 yards and a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jack Campbell. However, the Beavers managed just 48 rushing yards on 28 attempts, and Reedsburg's second touchdown of the night came on Griffen Elder's special teams touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Elder was held to nine carries for 18 yards, giving him a team-high 49 carries for 173 yards this season, to go along with 13 catches or 175 yards. Elder has one rushing touchdown on the year, while Bryant Yanke has accounted for six touchdowns — five rushing and one throwing. Yanke has completed 40 of 76 passes for 313 yards and a score, and carried the ball 45 times for 144 yards and five touchdowns.
The Beavers will look to get their offense on track Friday, as will a Sauk Prairie team that has scored just 21 points in four games, with its season-high coming in a 35-8 Week 2 loss against Beaver Dam.
The Eagles' lone touchdown during Friday's 35-6 loss at Fort Atkinson came through the air, Grant Sorg completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Damien Wright-Rodriguez, Jr., in the fourth quarter. Sorg finished with 142 yards and a touchdown on 12 of 25 passing, while Wright-Rodriguez caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. But, despite Nolan Vils running for 64 yards on just six attempts, the Eagles managed just 60 rushing yards on 20 carries.
They will look to get the passing game going again Friday against a Reedsburg defense that has been susceptible through the air. Evansville's Chase Maves completed 14 of 23 for 385 yards and five touchdowns against Reedsburg in Week 1; Watertown's Caleb Huff completed 13 of 25 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown in Week 2; Fort Atkinson's Carson Baker completed 8 of 12 passes for 102 yards in Week 3; and Monona Grove's Casey Marron completed 21 of 30 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns on Friday.
If Sauk Prairie can find some semblance of that success, it will have a chance to end a nine-game losing streak against Reedsburg. The Eagles' last win against their rivals was a 27-21 home win on Sept. 2, 2011.
Points have been hard to come by in recent matchups, as Reedsburg claimed 9-7 wins over Sauk Prairie in 2018 and 2020. Unless the offenses hit their stride as the season hits its midway point, the teams could be in for a similar result Friday.
'It's a learning curve': Calvin Zenz has brought his spread offense to Reedsburg football, kicking off a new era