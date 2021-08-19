With athleticism abound, Portage looks to string together second straight playoff berth

Shane Haak is a big proponent of multi-sport athletes.
Haak was one in his own right when he attended Harvard (Ill.) High School, and even now is busy throughout the course of the school year as head coach of both the Portage prep football and wrestling teams.
The Warriors certainly aren’t lacking in that category this fall that’s for sure. Up and down the roster, the 2021 football team is replete with two- and three-sport athletes that feature plenty of strength and athleticism.
It’s one thing that Haak thinks could help send Portage back to the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since making it six straight times from 1994-99.
“We want guys to be part of other sports; two- or three-sport athletes because you learn that your leadership can translate to other sports. You learn other qualities and characteristics that you can bring back to the sport of football,” said Haak, now entering his third year in charge.
It was imperative to Portage’s success last fall as the Warriors matched their win total from Haak’s first season at the helm, going 2-6 in the COVID-19-altered campaign. Despite finishing under .500, the Warriors got to play against some premier competition, including perennial Division 7 state title contender Edgar, as well as Lakeside Lutheran and Onalaska.
In Haak’s eyes, it was well worth the experience, even with some lopsided scores.
“We were competing in a lot of games and played a lot of, even with last year being different, playoff caliber teams. I think that really helped us prepare for this year,” he said.
It also helps that Portage returns a bevy of players from last year’s group on both sides of the ball, and among them, a wide array of dual-sport athletes. From wrestlers, to basketball and baseball stars, as well as premier track and field athletes, the Warriors’ multi-sport standouts span any and every sport.
“We have a lot of guys that were part of different sports, and I always believe you can cross-train and always learn so many different things being out of different sports,” Haak said. “I think that’s critical.”
A handful of multi-sport athletes, and returning starters, are scattered throughout the offensive side of the ball, starting up front with the duo of seniors Hayden Steinle and Jack Callen. Both have been key contributors to the Portage wrestling team and know how to throw their weight around.
They’re joined by returning center, senior Rivers Vohs.
The Warriors also bring back a slew of skill positions players. Among them are the teams’ two signal callers that saw time last year in senior Isaac Paul, who is coming off a torn ACL, and junior Gavin Thompson.
Senior running backs Jordan Starr and Seth Williams, as well as junior Garret Crawford, are back, while senior Erik Brouette is also expected to be a major rushing threat for the Warriors. On the outside, seniors Jaden Kikkert and Sam Horn, and junior Ian Karpelenia, all saw significant reps at wide receiver.
Kikkert was especially important to Portage’s success last season as the team’s leading receiver, as the 6-foot-1, 165-pounder hauled in 21 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns last season. Kikkert and Karpelenia were both members of the boys sprint relays on the Warriors’ track and field team this past spring and feature plenty of speed.
Coupled with the returnees, Haak said the sophomore foursome of Griffin Garrigan, Braxton Druckrey, Haakon Johnson and Andrew Steinle have really stood out so far.
“All four of those guys have put in a lot of work in the offseason, and countless others. They’ve really put themselves in a position to help us out,” Haak added.
The Warriors will again use a run-first approach that helped yield 1,270 total yards and 16 touchdowns last season, including 840 yards and a dozen scores on the ground, while averaging 13.4 points per game. Haak said they’ll continue to build on the system he and his staff have implemented since his first season in 2019, and that strategy will continue on defense with a familiar multi-front look.
“We want to be able to play fast and physical on the defensive side of the ball. We want to be attacking and swarm to the football. Those are some of our main principles,” Haak said.
The unit also brings back plenty of playmakers, led by senior Ethan Bleich. The 5-8, 160-pound linebacker was the heart of the Portage defensive unit before suffering a torn ACL of his own last season.
As much as Bleich impacts the game directly, Haak also has been impressed with how he’s impacted it indirectly through his influence on others.
“One thing that really stands out is that his leadership has translated to other guys, too,” Haak said. “We have many guys on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball that have followed suit with that.”
Among those are Jordan Starr, who will join Bleich at inside linebacker, as well as Williams. Haak is expecting big things from senior Christian Erickson up front, while Karpelenia returns in the defensive backfield and will be joined by senior breakout candidate, Jarred Starr.
While the Warriors will have their share of two-way players, Haak knows the team’s triumphs will go well beyond the first line.
“There’s certainly a balance there, but I believe we have guys who may not be a specific starter on offense or defense that can really help us on special teams and in different packages as well,” he said. “It’s not just the 11 we have on offense and defense, I think we have a multitude of guys to help us be successful this year.”
That success will have to go through some stiff competition in the new-look Badger Small Conference. Rivals Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, as well as Badger North regular Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, remain to welcome the trio of Monona Grove, Fort Atkinson and Stoughton.
Despite that difficult opposition, Haak is confident his group can hang with anyone.
“It’s impossible to know how the other teams will be because there’s a lot of great teams in this conference that have a tradition of success, there’s no question about that,” he said. “At the same time, we’re confident in our abilities as well and look forward to the challenges, week-by-week.”
Badger Small football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Luna Larson, sr., QB/LB, Baraboo
Larson had his hands all over the Thunderbirds’ resurgence last fall. The 6-foot, 190-pound Larson totaled a team-high 77 tackles (32 solo), four tackles for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles to earn WFCA Large Schools All-State honors. He also was a second-team selection as an all-purpose player on The Associated Press 2020 All-State team (for the fall season). The NCAA Division I recruit rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns, while passing for 785 more and eight more scores.
Kane Mahoney, sr., RB/LB, Baraboo
Already a varsity regular for the Thunderbirds entering his third varsity season, Mahoney looks to become an even more significant contributor this fall. The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder helped on both sides of the ball last season, rushing for 207 yards and four scores on 33 carries, good for third on the team. Defensively, Mahoney added 28 tackles, including a dozen solo, to go along with six sacks, three tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown.
Drew Evans, sr., OL/DL, Fort Atkinson
The 6-6, 250-pound Evans will be a key lineman for Fort Atkinson, including on offense, where he’ll be leading the way for senior running back Alec Courtier. Fort Atkinson coach Nick Nelson likes Evans’ work ethic and what he brings to the team, saying: “You can’t help notice him when he’s playing.”
Tyler Dahlhauser, sr., WR/DB, Monona Grove
Dahlhauser was a first-team selection as a defensive back on the AP All-State team for the alternate season in the spring. He also was a WFCA All-Region selection last spring at defensive back. The 5-9, 175-pound Dahlhauser had a team-high 59 tackles, including 44 solo takedowns, and totaled six tackles for loss, four sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and an interception. Offensively, he caught 18 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns.
Tyler Buechner, jr., RB, Mt. Horeb/Barneveld
Buechner had a breakout sophomore campaign during the alternate fall season and Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld expects Buechner to be a threat on offense due to his speed, quickness and vision. He rushed for 277 yards and three scores over four games.
Ethan Bleich, sr., RB/LB, Portage
The 5-foot-8 Bleich is a punishing back who rushed for 265 yards and six touchdowns on 48 carries in three games last season. The strong start (88.3 yards per game, 5.5 yards per attempt) was cut short by a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but he’s scheduled to return this season.
Jaden Kikkert, sr., WR/DB, Portage
Primarily a run-first team, Kikkert added a great receiving option to the Warriors last fall. The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder hauled in 21 catches for 304 yards and a pair of touchdowns, good for 14.5 yards per reception and 43.2 yards per game. Kikkert, one of the top sprinters on the Warriors track and field team this past spring, boasts plenty of breakaway speed to become a top deep threat.
Bryant Yanke, sr., QB, Reedsburg
Yanke, a dual-threat quarterback, accounted for almost 1,000 total yards of offense in his first year under center for the Beavers, including a team-high 404 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 128 attempts. He also threw for 526 yards and four more scores and could be more of a passing threat this fall with his top three receiving threats also back.
Damien Wright-Rodriguez Jr., sr., QB, Sauk Prairie
Wright-Rodriguez Jr. showed promise during the Eagles’ winless season last fall. The 6-2, 165-pound dual-threat signal-caller threw for 440 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also was a running threat, adding 250 yards rushing in his first year as starter.
Barrett Nelson, sr., OL/DL, Stoughton
After transferring to Fall River/Rio last year, Nelson is back with the Vikings this fall, according to Stoughton coach Jason Becker. Nelson, who has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin, had a stellar junior season, earning first-team All-Trailways Conference honors as an offensive and defensive lineman. The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder adds plenty of size up front to an already deep line that includes Gabe Rousseau, who’s orally committed to Minnesota State-Mankato.