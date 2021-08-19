With athleticism abound, Portage looks to string together second straight playoff berth

“We want to be able to play fast and physical on the defensive side of the ball. We want to be attacking and swarm to the football. Those are some of our main principles,” Haak said.

The unit also brings back plenty of playmakers, led by senior Ethan Bleich. The 5-8, 160-pound linebacker was the heart of the Portage defensive unit before suffering a torn ACL of his own last season.

As much as Bleich impacts the game directly, Haak also has been impressed with how he’s impacted it indirectly through his influence on others.

“One thing that really stands out is that his leadership has translated to other guys, too,” Haak said. “We have many guys on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball that have followed suit with that.”

Among those are Jordan Starr, who will join Bleich at inside linebacker, as well as Williams. Haak is expecting big things from senior Christian Erickson up front, while Karpelenia returns in the defensive backfield and will be joined by senior breakout candidate, Jarred Starr.

While the Warriors will have their share of two-way players, Haak knows the team’s triumphs will go well beyond the first line.