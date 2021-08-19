 Skip to main content
With athleticism abound, Portage looks to string together second straight playoff berth
With athleticism abound, Portage looks to string together second straight playoff berth

Insight into this year's Portage prep football team from senior offensive lineman Jack Callen.

Shane Haak is a big proponent of multi-sport athletes.

Haak was one in his own right when he attended Harvard (Ill.) High School, and even now is busy throughout the course of the school year as head coach of both the Portage prep football and wrestling teams.

The Warriors certainly aren’t lacking in that category this fall that’s for sure. Up and down the roster, the 2021 football team is replete with two- and three-sport athletes that feature plenty of strength and athleticism.

It’s one thing that Haak thinks could help send Portage back to the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since making it six straight times from 1994-99.

“We want guys to be part of other sports; two- or three-sport athletes because you learn that your leadership can translate to other sports. You learn other qualities and characteristics that you can bring back to the sport of football,” said Haak, now entering his third year in charge.

It was imperative to Portage’s success last fall as the Warriors matched their win total from Haak’s first season at the helm, going 2-6 in the COVID-19-altered campaign. Despite finishing under .500, the Warriors got to play against some premier competition, including perennial Division 7 state title contender Edgar, as well as Lakeside Lutheran and Onalaska.

In Haak’s eyes, it was well worth the experience, even with some lopsided scores.

“We were competing in a lot of games and played a lot of, even with last year being different, playoff caliber teams. I think that really helped us prepare for this year,” he said.

It also helps that Portage returns a bevy of players from last year’s group on both sides of the ball, and among them, a wide array of dual-sport athletes. From wrestlers, to basketball and baseball stars, as well as premier track and field athletes, the Warriors’ multi-sport standouts span any and every sport.

“We have a lot of guys that were part of different sports, and I always believe you can cross-train and always learn so many different things being out of different sports,” Haak said. “I think that’s critical.”

A handful of multi-sport athletes, and returning starters, are scattered throughout the offensive side of the ball, starting up front with the duo of seniors Hayden Steinle and Jack Callen. Both have been key contributors to the Portage wrestling team and know how to throw their weight around.

They’re joined by returning center, senior Rivers Vohs.

The Warriors also bring back a slew of skill positions players. Among them are the teams’ two signal callers that saw time last year in senior Isaac Paul, who is coming off a torn ACL, and junior Gavin Thompson.

Senior running backs Jordan Starr and Seth Williams, as well as junior Garret Crawford, are back, while senior Erik Brouette is also expected to be a major rushing threat for the Warriors. On the outside, seniors Jaden Kikkert and Sam Horn, and junior Ian Karpelenia, all saw significant reps at wide receiver.

Kikkert was especially important to Portage’s success last season as the team’s leading receiver, as the 6-foot-1, 165-pounder hauled in 21 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns last season. Kikkert and Karpelenia were both members of the boys sprint relays on the Warriors’ track and field team this past spring and feature plenty of speed.

Coupled with the returnees, Haak said the sophomore foursome of Griffin Garrigan, Braxton Druckrey, Haakon Johnson and Andrew Steinle have really stood out so far.

“All four of those guys have put in a lot of work in the offseason, and countless others. They’ve really put themselves in a position to help us out,” Haak added.

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Portage area football teams this fall

The Warriors will again use a run-first approach that helped yield 1,270 total yards and 16 touchdowns last season, including 840 yards and a dozen scores on the ground, while averaging 13.4 points per game. Haak said they’ll continue to build on the system he and his staff have implemented since his first season in 2019, and that strategy will continue on defense with a familiar multi-front look.

“We want to be able to play fast and physical on the defensive side of the ball. We want to be attacking and swarm to the football. Those are some of our main principles,” Haak said.

The unit also brings back plenty of playmakers, led by senior Ethan Bleich. The 5-8, 160-pound linebacker was the heart of the Portage defensive unit before suffering a torn ACL of his own last season.

As much as Bleich impacts the game directly, Haak also has been impressed with how he’s impacted it indirectly through his influence on others.

“One thing that really stands out is that his leadership has translated to other guys, too,” Haak said. “We have many guys on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball that have followed suit with that.”

Among those are Jordan Starr, who will join Bleich at inside linebacker, as well as Williams. Haak is expecting big things from senior Christian Erickson up front, while Karpelenia returns in the defensive backfield and will be joined by senior breakout candidate, Jarred Starr.

While the Warriors will have their share of two-way players, Haak knows the team’s triumphs will go well beyond the first line.

“There’s certainly a balance there, but I believe we have guys who may not be a specific starter on offense or defense that can really help us on special teams and in different packages as well,” he said. “It’s not just the 11 we have on offense and defense, I think we have a multitude of guys to help us be successful this year.”

That success will have to go through some stiff competition in the new-look Badger Small Conference. Rivals Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, as well as Badger North regular Mt. Horeb/Barneveld, remain to welcome the trio of Monona Grove, Fort Atkinson and Stoughton.

Despite that difficult opposition, Haak is confident his group can hang with anyone.

“It’s impossible to know how the other teams will be because there’s a lot of great teams in this conference that have a tradition of success, there’s no question about that,” he said. “At the same time, we’re confident in our abilities as well and look forward to the challenges, week-by-week.”

 

