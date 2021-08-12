With key graduation losses and lacking experience, Portage girls golf aiming for growth this fall

The Warriors got their first taste of competition on Thursday as they took on Reedsburg in their opening Badger West dual meet. It was a rough day for the Warriors as a team but against some premier competition as the experience-laden Beavers rolled to a 162-227 win.

Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson shot a 2-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors while all four qualifying scores for the Beavers were 10-over-par or better.

The Duo of Ella Denure and Fick led the way for Portage, shooting a 10-over-par 45 and a 15-over-par 50, respectively. Denure was bogged down by a triple bogey on the par-3 sixth and a double bogey on the par-4 seventh, but shot no worse than bogey besides that, including pars on both the par-3 second and third.

“Ella was steady the whole round and really played a very consistent round of golf,” Carlson said. “It is great to see her get off to a nice start."

Fick had her own struggles as well, but also had some bright spots, including bogeys on the par-4 first, par-3 second, par-4 fifth and par-5 eighth holes. Despite the higher score, Carlson said Fick was “swinging the club very well and she hit a lot of great golf shots.”

“She has to be encouraged about the way she played today,” he added.