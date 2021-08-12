With key graduation losses and lacking experience, Portage girls golf aiming for growth this fall

Renowned essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote “Life is about the journey, not the destination.”
It’s often how Portage girls golf coach Ed Carlson has viewed each season.
The veteran head coach isn’t one to talk about end results, like dual wins, championships or other accolades. Carlson, who also serves as the Portage athletic director, has a much simpler attitude.
“The philosophy of our program has always been to focus on improving skills, growing as a player and as a person, and to have fun practicing and competing,” he said. “That is how we define a successful season. When you do those things, everything else takes care of itself.”
It’s certainly done so in the past for Warriors, namely with senior co-captain Elizabeth Fick, who has bloomed into a two-year letter winner and varsity regular for Portage since her freshman year. And following the graduation of three seniors, including future UW-La Crosse Eagle Sophie Denure, Carlson is hopeful that this year’s team can do the same as the Warriors aim for more growth in 2021.
“It is going to be exciting to see other players step up and fill roles for us,” Carlson said.
Along with Sophie Denure, the Warriors also bid adieu to varsity regulars Maddie Mumm and Mira Mickelson. While replacing three varsity players is a steep task, the fact that junior co-captain Ella Denure returns alongside Fick is good news.
Ella Denure qualified for the WIAA Division 1 Tomah sectional, finishing just four strokes behind elder sister Sophie with a 24-over-par 96. While Ella Denure has a cool demeanor on the course, Carlson admires that “she has high expectations for herself.”
“She is intrinsically motivated, and Ella always gives it 100%. Her golf game is extremely well rounded, and she excels with both the short and long game. It is going to be fun to see her continue to develop and grow her skills,” Carlson added, noting she’s also a great teammate.
Fick, meanwhile, worked her way into the No. 3 flight for the Warriors last fall, culminating with a 29-over-par 99 at the Div. 1 regional Portage played host to. Like Ella Denure, Carlson said that Fick “is just an outright fearless competitor,” but most impressive has been the improvement in her game.
“She has come so far in many areas, on and off the golf course,” Carlson added. “She has an extremely athletic golf swing, and she generates a ton of club head speed. She has also matured in her course management.
“I love her tenacity, and she is a true leader.”
Behind the Warriors’ returning varsity duo, the rest of the team is relatively inexperienced. Rounding out the group are juniors Gracie Kohn, Naomi Saalsaa, Elizabeth DeSomer and Isabel Ashley, as well freshmen newcomers Ally Saloun and Evie Roundy.
While the roster is thin and hasn’t seen much top-level competition, it isn’t dampening Carlson’s spirits.
“It is going to be exciting to see other players step up and fill roles for us,” he said. “It is hard to predict what the season will bring us, but I really like our player’s attitudes and our focus is going to be on having fun, improvement, never giving up on a round, and playing our best golf at the end of the season.”
Along with the largely new varsity rotation, the Warriors will have a stark new field of opponents with the Badger Conference’s switch to an East and West alignment. Usual Badger North title contenders Waunakee and DeForest, alongside Beaver Dam, have parted ways to the Badger East; however, former Badger South, and Div. 2 state favorite Madison Edgewood enters the fray, as well as Oregon.
Carlson expects the league to feature some strong competition and noted how different the change will be, but it’s one he’s excited for.
“It will be fun getting to know those players and programs,” he said. “Golf is definitely a social sport, and the girls tend to cheer for each other. Really in golf, your opponent is yourself and the golf course.”
The Warriors got their first taste of competition on Thursday as they took on Reedsburg in their opening Badger West dual meet. It was a rough day for the Warriors as a team but against some premier competition as the experience-laden Beavers rolled to a 162-227 win.
Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson shot a 2-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors while all four qualifying scores for the Beavers were 10-over-par or better.
The Duo of Ella Denure and Fick led the way for Portage, shooting a 10-over-par 45 and a 15-over-par 50, respectively. Denure was bogged down by a triple bogey on the par-3 sixth and a double bogey on the par-4 seventh, but shot no worse than bogey besides that, including pars on both the par-3 second and third.
“Ella was steady the whole round and really played a very consistent round of golf,” Carlson said. “It is great to see her get off to a nice start."
Fick had her own struggles as well, but also had some bright spots, including bogeys on the par-4 first, par-3 second, par-4 fifth and par-5 eighth holes. Despite the higher score, Carlson said Fick was “swinging the club very well and she hit a lot of great golf shots.”
“She has to be encouraged about the way she played today,” he added.
Rounding things out for the Warriors were Saalsaa, Kohn and Saloun. Saalsaa and Kohn shot a 65 and 67, respectively, including a birdie on the par-3 second hole by the former, while Saloun shot an 82.
“As coaches, we are just so proud of these girls and pleased with our entire team performance,” Carlson said. “For some of them, this was their first ever competitive round of golf and they handled themselves tremendously. They kept a positive attitude and never got down on themselves."
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.