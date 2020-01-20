GIRLS HOOPS: Late layup sinks Columbus against Wisconsin Dells, 36-35

“I probably should have called a timeout and set a play up at the end, but I wanted to see if we could just go with the scramble and have somebody attack,” Dworak said. “I thought we had Jordan (Link) attack the basket really nicely and was going to turn the corner, so I held off calling a time out but she kicked it out and we kind of got lost there.”

After trailing by five at halftime, Columbus battled back to tie the game at 32 on a 3-pointer from the wing by Zittel with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left to play. The 5-foot-4 guard later gave Columbus the lead with 1:21 to go after splitting a pair of free throws.

Following an empty possession by Wisconsin Dells, Zittel was perfect on a pair from the line with 32.1 seconds to go for a 35-32 lead. The Chiefs answered with a layup by junior Audra Johnson with 22 seconds remaining before putting Dornaus on the line.

While he wishes the outcome could have been different, Dworak lauded the Cardinals’ defensive effort in the second half. Columbus kept the Chiefs, who extended their winning streak to eight games, without a field goal for the first 12-plus minutes of the second half until Jones canned a 3 with 5:25 to play.