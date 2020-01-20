GIRLS HOOPS: Late layup sinks Columbus against Wisconsin Dells, 36-35

WISCONSIN DELLS — In the midst of a three-game skid and having lost four of its last five, the Columbus prep girls basketball team nearly got back into the win column Monday night.
Wisconsin Dells’ Hailey Anchor had other plans, however, as the Chiefs’ sophomore converted a layup on a Hail Mary pass with 12 seconds to go, sinking the Cardinals in a 36-35 non-conference loss at Wisconsin Dells High School. Senior Taylor Zittel scored a team-high nine points to lead the Cardinals in their fourth consecutive loss.
“In the huddle I told them ‘Nothing deep on the inbounds play,’ but we let up the deep pass and that was the end,” Columbus coach Tim Dworak said. “I thought we did a really nice job in the second half defensively, and when you do that to a team you give yourself a chance to win. But we didn’t close it out the way we needed to.”
Nursing a one-point lead with 15.8 seconds to go, Columbus freshman Jaiden Dornaus missed a pair of free throws and the ensuing rebound went out of bounds. After Wisconsin Dells (9-4) called timeout with 13.7 seconds to go, Anchor raced around a screen and tracked down a full-court pass by junior Maddie Jones and laid it in over Columbus freshman Grace Kahl with 12 seconds left for a 36-35 lead.
The Cardinals (5-8) pushed the ball back up court as the seconds ticked away but failed to pierce the Chiefs’ defense. Junior Molly Kahl got off a game-winning 3-point attempt as time expired but it came up short.
“I probably should have called a timeout and set a play up at the end, but I wanted to see if we could just go with the scramble and have somebody attack,” Dworak said. “I thought we had Jordan (Link) attack the basket really nicely and was going to turn the corner, so I held off calling a time out but she kicked it out and we kind of got lost there.”
After trailing by five at halftime, Columbus battled back to tie the game at 32 on a 3-pointer from the wing by Zittel with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left to play. The 5-foot-4 guard later gave Columbus the lead with 1:21 to go after splitting a pair of free throws.
Following an empty possession by Wisconsin Dells, Zittel was perfect on a pair from the line with 32.1 seconds to go for a 35-32 lead. The Chiefs answered with a layup by junior Audra Johnson with 22 seconds remaining before putting Dornaus on the line.
While he wishes the outcome could have been different, Dworak lauded the Cardinals’ defensive effort in the second half. Columbus kept the Chiefs, who extended their winning streak to eight games, without a field goal for the first 12-plus minutes of the second half until Jones canned a 3 with 5:25 to play.
“We have to improve on our communication, but the way they moved in the second half and got after it, the aggressiveness really slowed down what (the Chiefs) wanted to do,” Dworak said.
The Cardinals’ defense held up for most of the first half as well, with both teams struggling to find the bottom of the net early on whle playing to a 6-6 tie over the first 7:20. A 3 by Grace Kahl broke the deadlock before freshman Mikenna Boettcher buried a long jumper for an 11-6 lead with just under nine minutes until the break.
Wisconsin Dells responded, tying the game at 11 on a layup by Anchor with 5:45 to go. A second-chance jumper by Link gave the Cardinals the lead back at 13-11 with 5:10 to go, but the Chiefs answered.
Wisconsin Dells closed out the half on a 9-6 run, with freshman Karson Meister contributing all eight of her points during the spurt — including a pair of 3s — for a 22-17 lead.
“They had a little run to close out the first half, and if we let teams do that to us, that’s going to be hard for us, especially if we’re having trouble scoring the ball as well,” Dworak said.
Johnson led all scorers with 10 points for the Chiefs, while Molly Kahl chipped in seven for Columbus. While he admitted the Wisconsin Dells’ zone kept them at bay, Dworak said the Cardinals “have some good shooters from the outside, and we’re not knocking down shots like we were in the earlier part of the year.”
He also believes that getting hot again is going to take all hands on deck.
“Just sticking together as a team and really holding true to what we want to get done, and I think doing that as a team is going to help us,” he said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.