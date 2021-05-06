PREP BASEBALL: Big inning undercuts strong effort by Poynette in 10-5 loss to Lake Mills

“He’s got to work on getting ahead of hitters, and that was his big problem; you get behind, and then six or seven pitches to multiple batters, it adds up in a hurry. Those 20-plus pitch innings are hard on a guy,” Tomlinson said.

“We weren’t getting ahead of batters, but both pitchers battled and they did a decent job trying to get out of jams. But defensively, five errors isn’t going to win you very many ball games.”

Despite falling behind 5-2 midway through the fourth, the Pumas kept knocking and clawed back to tie things at 5 in the home half of the fourth. Hansen and Leiterman delivered back-to-back RBI singles before the pair executed a picture perfect double steal with two outs.

With Hansen on third and Leiterman on first, the latter got a large enough lead to draw the ire of Lake Mills starter Brandon Wiberg. And when the L-Cats righty started to run Leiterman down, Hansen broke for home to knot things up.

“That was really good on his part, because we’ve barely even talked about that,” Tomlinson said of Leiterman’s intuitiveness. “You try not to put things in action that you haven’t worked on in practice, so we were fortunate that worked out pretty well.”