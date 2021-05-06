PREP BASEBALL: Big inning undercuts strong effort by Poynette in 10-5 loss to Lake Mills

POYNETTE — Crooked numbers can truly cripple any team’s chances at victory.
That’s been the case so far for the Poynette baseball team, and the Pumas were left limping home again on Thursday night as a five-run sixth inning from Lake Mills helped the L-Cats pull away for a 10-5 win in a Capitol North Conference game at Pauquette Park.
Seniors Jaden McCormick and Payton Horn, as well as junior Michael Leiterman each went 2-for-3 to power the Pumas in the home loss. Despite Poynette slipping away in the end to remain winless on the year, there were plenty of positives for head coach Davy Tomlinson to draw upon.
“I was really happy with our guys battling back. We’ve been behind every game, just about every inning, all year. We were down 5-2 at one point, battled back and scrapped for runs, just doing the little things right to grab some runs here and there,” he said.
“I was happy we came back and tied it, but big innings are just killers; everyone knows it. You just try to avoid that and we weren’t able to avoid big innings.”
That big inning came after the Pumas (0-4, 0-4 Capitol North) kept the L-Cats without a runner in scoring position for the first time all game in the fifth inning to keep the game tied at 5. Lake Mills (1-2, 2-2) made sure to make the most of its chance in the sixth.
After a leadoff single by Brady Strauss, Derek Bruce worked a full count walk to put a pair on for Andy Carpenter. Poynette reliever Carter Hansen got ahead of the L-Cats left fielder after he missed a pair of sacrifice bunt chances, but Hansen couldn’t put him away as Carpenter laced an RBI double to center to put the L-Cats in front 6-5.
“That was huge. We got him (down) 0-2 and I thought we were going to get an out, out of this and change the entire inning, but unfortunately he changed the entire inning the other way,” Tomlinson said.
It certainly did as the two-bagger sparked a five-run frame by the L-Cats, which also included an RBI infield fly by Brody Henderson, a two-run triple by Elijah Lee and a sacrifice fly by Sam Giombetti, for a 10-5 lead.
Poynette couldn’t dig into the lead after however, as Carpenter retired the Pumas in order in the sixth before stranding a pair of runners after fanning Garrett Thurston to shut the door. While the Pumas had their woes at the plate — Poynette combined for just seven hits — they didn’t help their cause in the field.
Starter Kelby Petersen stranded the bases loaded in the top of the first, but it came at a price as he racked up 25 pitches and only went 3⅔ innings in his first start of the season. Adding to that was the fact the Pumas committed five errors, including a pair in the fourth that allowed the L-Cats to take a 5-2 lead.
“He’s got to work on getting ahead of hitters, and that was his big problem; you get behind, and then six or seven pitches to multiple batters, it adds up in a hurry. Those 20-plus pitch innings are hard on a guy,” Tomlinson said.
“We weren’t getting ahead of batters, but both pitchers battled and they did a decent job trying to get out of jams. But defensively, five errors isn’t going to win you very many ball games.”
Despite falling behind 5-2 midway through the fourth, the Pumas kept knocking and clawed back to tie things at 5 in the home half of the fourth. Hansen and Leiterman delivered back-to-back RBI singles before the pair executed a picture perfect double steal with two outs.
With Hansen on third and Leiterman on first, the latter got a large enough lead to draw the ire of Lake Mills starter Brandon Wiberg. And when the L-Cats righty started to run Leiterman down, Hansen broke for home to knot things up.
“That was really good on his part, because we’ve barely even talked about that,” Tomlinson said of Leiterman’s intuitiveness. “You try not to put things in action that you haven’t worked on in practice, so we were fortunate that worked out pretty well.”
Wiberg struck out seven and allowed five runs on six hits with three walks in five innings of work to get the win, while Petersen struck out two and gave up three earned runs on five hits and four walks in a no decision.
Even in defeat, it’s the best performance the Pumas have turned in this season under Tomlinson, who is back leading the program after a 10-year stint as an assistant coach. After serving as head coach for 18 years from 1993-2010, Tomlinson “wanted to get back into it,” after Alex O’Connor stepped down.
“I thought I had something to offer. I thought I could help the program a little bit, and I haven’t proven that yet, so I’ve got some work to do, too,” Tomlinson said.
He also has an assistant coach he feels can add plenty to the program in Jalen Knuteson. The former Pumas standout played under Tomlinson from 2010-2012 and brings a wealth of knowledge to the bench.
Tomlinson said Knuteson is “really good at breaking things down fundamentally,” and “he’s just a great baseball mind.”
The veteran head coach is also hopeful the team can build from the loss, starting with Saturday’s Ithaca Invite.
“I hope it gives them a little bit of confidence… just to keep battling,” he said. “It’s a game that doesn’t have a clock so you’re never out, until you’re out. You always have a chance as long as you give yourself a chance and I really liked the fact they kept battling.”
LAKE MILLS 10, POYNETTE 5
Lake Mills;021;205;0;—;10;9;1
Poynette;101;300;0;—;5;7;5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Wiberg (W; 5-6-5-5-7-3), Carpenter (2-1-0-0-3-1); P: K. Petersen (3.2-5-5-3-2-4), Hansen (L; 3.1-4-5-5-1-4).
Leading hitters — LM: Carpenter 2x4 (2B, 3BI), Lee (3B, 2 BI), De. Bruce (2B); P: Leiterman 2x3, McCormick 2x3, Horne 2x3.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.