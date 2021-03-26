PREP BASKETBALL: Area contingent combines for nine selections for WBCA All-Star games in July

A trio of area girls players will take the floor as some of the state’s best, including Lodi’s Lauryn Milne. The Blue Devils guard was selected to the Div. 3 South team following a final season that included Capitol North Player of the Year honors on top of AP and WBCA honorable mention All-State selections, as well as helping Lodi to its first regional title since 2013.

Joining Milne are Westfield’s Lexi Brakebush and Rio’s Adeline Hutzler, who were selected to the Div. 4 North and Div. 5 South teams, respectively. Brakebush starred for the Pioneers, being named South Central Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season.

She also earned an honorable mention All-State pick from the WBCA after leading Westfield to its first-ever WIAA state tournament berth in Div. 3 after the redistribution of divisions this past postseason.

Similarly, Hutzler played a crucial role for the Vikings as the guard helped power the team to its first regional championship since 2006, the year Rio made its lone state appearance in school history. For her efforts throughout the season, Hutzler was a first-team selection to the All-Trailways West Conference.