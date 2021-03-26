PREP BASKETBALL: Area contingent combines for nine selections for WBCA All-Star games in July

The Portage area boasted some of the best senior basketball players around.
This year’s crop of upcoming graduates combined for nine All-State selections from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and Associated Press, four conference Player of the Year honors and a bevy of all-conference recognitions.
All of that success means the Columbia County area will be well represented at this summer’s WBCA All-Star games as a combined eight boys and girls, as well as Rio boys coach Tim Struck, have been selected for the two-day event at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Five area boys were selected, including a quartet to the Division 5 White team. Opponents will turn teammates once again as Rio’s Jacob Rowe and Pierson Schneider will join Cambria-Friesland’s Griffin Hart and Kobe Smit.
The foursome played together with other Cambria-Friesland players last summer as part of the Friesland Flyers and found plenty of success, starting a trend leading into this past winter campaign. Rowe was named to the WBCA Div. 5 All-State team and named the Trailways West Player of the Year, while Hart, Smit and Schneider all earned honorable mention all-state recognition on top of all-league honors, with the Toppers pair earning first-team picks.
Along with the Div. 5 foursome, Wisconsin Dells’ Barrett Witt has been selected to the Div. 3 Red team. The Chiefs senior was an honorable mention All-State pick by both the AP and WBCA after being named the South Central Conference’s Player of the Year.
A trio of area girls players will take the floor as some of the state’s best, including Lodi’s Lauryn Milne. The Blue Devils guard was selected to the Div. 3 South team following a final season that included Capitol North Player of the Year honors on top of AP and WBCA honorable mention All-State selections, as well as helping Lodi to its first regional title since 2013.
Joining Milne are Westfield’s Lexi Brakebush and Rio’s Adeline Hutzler, who were selected to the Div. 4 North and Div. 5 South teams, respectively. Brakebush starred for the Pioneers, being named South Central Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season.
She also earned an honorable mention All-State pick from the WBCA after leading Westfield to its first-ever WIAA state tournament berth in Div. 3 after the redistribution of divisions this past postseason.
Similarly, Hutzler played a crucial role for the Vikings as the guard helped power the team to its first regional championship since 2006, the year Rio made its lone state appearance in school history. For her efforts throughout the season, Hutzler was a first-team selection to the All-Trailways West Conference.
The two-day event, which starts with the girls games on July 14 and the boys games the following day, helps fundraise for the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer fund. Among the area participants, Hutzler will hit the floor first at 9 a.m. on July 14, while Brakebush will follow at 10:45 a.m. and Milne at 12:30 p.m.