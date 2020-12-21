PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Big shots elude Poynette in 41-37 loss to Platteville

Platteville (1-4) proceeded to go on an 8-0 run over the next 6:20 to take a 39-34 lead as Poynette had seven empty possessions and two turnovers during the span.

With time winding down, Feller provided a needed spark as he forced a steal before finishing off a three-point play to claw within 39-37 with 1:23 left. The Pumas forced an offensive foul as Platteville brought the ball up court, but missed a pair of shots.

After a Hillmen foul on the rebound, Petersen missed from the corner, but the Pumas forced a Platteville back court violation with 46.8 seconds to go. Poynette again failed to capitalize, as sophomore Aiden Klosky’s off-balance shot wouldn’t go and the Hillmen iced things away at the free throw line.

“I didn’t think we did a good job of making them work on the defensive end We were very, very quick with our shot selection, but overall we had a lot of good looks, we just have to get in gym and start knocking them down to find our rhythm,” Odegaard said, noting the Pumas have only had two weeks of practice.

The Pumas’ shine started to wear off defensively early in the second half as Platteville exploded out of the intermission. After Poynette scored the first two points of the final 18 minutes on a bucket from Feller, the Hillmen ripped off 16-4 run over the next four-plus minutes.