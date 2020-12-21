PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Big shots elude Poynette in 41-37 loss to Platteville

POYNETTE — On a hot shooting night, the rim can look like a pool.
On the other hand, when nothing seems to go in, it can feel like a thimble.
The Poynette boys basketball team seemed to be shooting at the latter on Monday night as the Pumas failed to connect on too many shots in a 41-37 non-conference loss to Platteville. Senior Nik Feller had a team-high 11 points as the Pumas were held to their lowest scoring total of the season after an 82-point outburst in a romp over Waterloo on Dec. 18.
While its offense lagged, the Poynette defense kept the visiting Hillmen to just eight points over the first 18 minutes, but Platteville ultimately pulled away in the end.
“I thought it was a tale of two halves. Defensively, I thought we were very good in the first half; I thought they missed some easy looks but we were also defending with high intensity and really getting after it,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said.
“I thought the second half we kind of dwelled down. I told the guys in the locker room, ‘I’m not sure what happened in the locker room or what they talked about in the locker room in between me talking,’ but just the energy wasn’t there.”
That lack of energy showed late in the second half as the Pumas (1-2) began to fade away. After tying at 31, senior Kelby Petersen temporarily gave the Pumas the lead back with a 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 43 seconds to go.
Platteville (1-4) proceeded to go on an 8-0 run over the next 6:20 to take a 39-34 lead as Poynette had seven empty possessions and two turnovers during the span.
With time winding down, Feller provided a needed spark as he forced a steal before finishing off a three-point play to claw within 39-37 with 1:23 left. The Pumas forced an offensive foul as Platteville brought the ball up court, but missed a pair of shots.
After a Hillmen foul on the rebound, Petersen missed from the corner, but the Pumas forced a Platteville back court violation with 46.8 seconds to go. Poynette again failed to capitalize, as sophomore Aiden Klosky’s off-balance shot wouldn’t go and the Hillmen iced things away at the free throw line.
“I didn’t think we did a good job of making them work on the defensive end We were very, very quick with our shot selection, but overall we had a lot of good looks, we just have to get in gym and start knocking them down to find our rhythm,” Odegaard said, noting the Pumas have only had two weeks of practice.
The Pumas’ shine started to wear off defensively early in the second half as Platteville exploded out of the intermission. After Poynette scored the first two points of the final 18 minutes on a bucket from Feller, the Hillmen ripped off 16-4 run over the next four-plus minutes.
Senior Aidan Sparkman scored all seven of his points during the run and junior Devin Digman added an old fashioned three-point play while senior Isaac Vorwald capped things off with a right wing 3-pointer with just under 13 minutes left for a 24-23 lead.
The Pumas and Hillmen then traded buckets before Poynette created some space. Kelby Petersen buried consecutive 3-pointers to give the Pumas a 31-26 lead with 10:40 remaining, but they couldn’t seize on the chance.
Poynette went empty on its next three possessions before five straight points by Platteville sophomore Derek Digman, who finished with a team-high 13, tied things at 31 with just over eight minutes to go.
“It’s always crucial and we always talk about time to score, knowing it’s a five-point game, we have to get a good look and we need to make sure we move the ball to make them work on defense” Odegaard said. “I thought we were just kind of quick offensively tonight.”
Poynette’s shots also struggled to fall in the first half, but the defense helped pick up the slack. The Pumas kept the Hillmen to single digits, including a nearly 7-minute scoreless stretch that allowed them to break a 5-5 tie with a 9-0 run.
“I told them in the locker room it might be one of the best halves defensively one of my teams has had since I’ve been here,” Odegaard said.
Kelby Petersen finished with nine points on three 3-pointers, all in the second half, while senior Connor Petersen added seven points. Vorwald added eight and Devin Digman chipped in seven for the Hillmen.
Poynette has little time to waste before returning to action Tuesday night with another non-conference clash, this time against fellow Columbia County foe Rio.
PLATTEVILLE 41, POYNETTE 37
Platteville 8 33 — 41
Poynette 17 20 — 37
PLATTEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Vorwald 3 0-0 8; Der. Digman 4 5-6 13; Sparkman 3 0-1 7; Page 1 0-0 3; Heer 1 1-1 3; Dev. Digman 3 1-1 7. Totals 15 7-9 41
POYNETTE — Heath 1 0-0 2; K. Petersen 3 0-0 9; McCormick 1 1-2 3; Klosky 2 0-0 5; Feller 5 1-1 11; C. Petersen 2 2-2 7. Totals 14 4-5 37.
3-point goals: Pl 4 (Vorwald 2, Sparkman 1, Heer 1); Po 5 (K. Peterson 3, Klosky 1, C. Peterson 1). Total fouls: Pl 7; Po 15.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
