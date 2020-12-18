PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi can't keep Lake Mills pinned down in 67-62 double overtime loss

Lodi took over from there, going on a 5-0 spurt as Wendt buried a 3-pointer from the right corner and was fouled with 13:47 to go. Wendt missed the free throw but senior Trey Traeder, who added 16, corralled the rebound and got the ensuing runner to go for a 32-27 lead.

Lodi got the benefit of Lake Mills senior Jaxson Retrum going out with his fourth personal foul, but couldn’t stretch the lead past five as the L-Cats remained on the prowl and ultimately took a 37-34 lead with a two Bender free throws at 7:34.

“We missed a couple at the rim and that’s basketball. You know they’re going to go on runs, we’re going to go on runs and it’s hard to explain,” Leistico said of the missed chance. “I wish we could have, but they’re a great basketball team, too, and they’re going to make shots. We missed a few and that’s kind of the way it goes.”

Lodi would ultimately tie things at 40 and neither team led by more than four points the rest of the way until tying at 50 on two Traeder foul shots with just under a minute left. Lodi had a chance to win things in the final seconds of regulation, but Quinn Faust was called for a travel with 0.6 seconds to go and the L-Cats’ heave at the buzzer fell short to force overtime.