PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi can't keep Lake Mills pinned down in 67-62 double overtime loss

LODI — When you’ve got a wounded animal down, you need to finish the kill.
There was a point early in the second half on Friday night when the Lodi boys basketball team had Lake Mills — ranked No. 6 in the latest WisSports.net Div. 3 coaches poll — in a precarious position. The Blue Devils were unable to pin down the L-Cats and ultimately got the claws for it.
Lodi failed to cage Lake Mills and later went to double overtime, where it faded away in a 67-62 loss in an early season match-up of Capitol North Conference title contenders. Junior Brady Ring tallied 18 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers to pace Lodi, but it wasn’t enough to get the upper hand in the teams’ league openers that could go a long way to determine the Capitol North championship.
“I loved how the kids battled, they battled to the end and they’re just a great basketball team,” Lodi interim head coach Ben Leistico said. “We’re still finding ourselves too and we just had to execute a little bit better down the stretch; being more patient and looking for a great shot.
“But you have to tip your hat to Lake Mills, they battled too and what a fun game.”
That lack of execution and missed chances hindered the Blue Devils (3-1, 0-1 Capitol North) as the teams went to double overtime. After Ring’s reverse layup in the waning seconds of overtime sent the game into a second extra period, Lodi went cold.
The Blue Devils missed on their first five shots as Lake Mills (4-1, 1-0) began to inch away. Senior Drew Stoddard and sophomore Liam Carrigan sandwiched a sets of free throws around a floater by senior Charlie Bender to give the L-Cats a 63-57 lead with 1 minute, 3 seconds left.
Senior Quinn Faust finally got the Blue Devils on the board with a layup with 56.9 seconds to go, but couldn’t convert the ensuing free throw. Lake Mills senior Grant Horkan then extended the lead with two free throws with 34 seconds left.
Junior Owen Wendt gave Lodi life with a 3-pointer from the right wing with 25 seconds to go to pull within 65-62, but the Blue Devils couldn’t get over the hump. Stoddard, who finished with 13 points, added two more free throws down the stretch to put the Blue Devils away.
The L-Cats forced the Blue Devils to work the ball around during the second set of four minutes, which created some stagnant stretches for Lodi.
“I think you got a little bit of weak legs and you have to play through it, so we got a little bit watching the ball,” Leistico said. “But we wanted to have a bit longer possession; the longer we have it on offense, the longer they don’t and they’re really good on offense.”
That showed in the second half as Lake Mills prevented Lodi from pull away. After trailing 22-19 at halftime, the Blue Devils opened things on an 8-5 run as Bender, who tallied a game-high 25 points, got a floater to go with 14:40 left in regulation to tie things at 27.
Lodi took over from there, going on a 5-0 spurt as Wendt buried a 3-pointer from the right corner and was fouled with 13:47 to go. Wendt missed the free throw but senior Trey Traeder, who added 16, corralled the rebound and got the ensuing runner to go for a 32-27 lead.
Lodi got the benefit of Lake Mills senior Jaxson Retrum going out with his fourth personal foul, but couldn’t stretch the lead past five as the L-Cats remained on the prowl and ultimately took a 37-34 lead with a two Bender free throws at 7:34.
“We missed a couple at the rim and that’s basketball. You know they’re going to go on runs, we’re going to go on runs and it’s hard to explain,” Leistico said of the missed chance. “I wish we could have, but they’re a great basketball team, too, and they’re going to make shots. We missed a few and that’s kind of the way it goes.”
Lodi would ultimately tie things at 40 and neither team led by more than four points the rest of the way until tying at 50 on two Traeder foul shots with just under a minute left. Lodi had a chance to win things in the final seconds of regulation, but Quinn Faust was called for a travel with 0.6 seconds to go and the L-Cats’ heave at the buzzer fell short to force overtime.
Wendt also hit double-figures with 11 points for the Blue Devils, while Carrigan added 14 for Lake Mills. Even in defeat, there were plenty of positives in Leistico’s eyes, particularly the Blue Devils defense.
Lodi held the L-Cats below their season average, including a near-7 minute scoreless stretch to open the game.
“I was proud of our defense and I liked our strides this week; it was a lot better than at Adams-Friendship,” Leistico said. “
“Cream rises at the end of the year, so we’ll keep building and like I told them, ‘It’s one game. It doesn’t make the season.’ We win, we lose, and we sip the compliments or negativity and move onto the next one.”
LAKE MILLS 67, LODI 62 (2OT)
Lake Mills;22;28;7;10;—;67
Lodi;19;31;7;5;—;62
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 3 4-4 13, Carrigan 4 4-6 14, Foster 1 0-0 3, Retrum 0 0-6 0, Bender 8 7-8 25, Horkan 3 4-4 12. Totals 19 19-28 67.
LODI — Wendt 4 0-1 11, Traeder 6 4-4 16, Q. Faust 4 1-4 9, Ring 7 0-2 18, Coddington 2 2-3 6, Lincoln 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 7-15 62.
3-point goals: LM 10 (Stoddard 3, Carrigan 2, Bender 2, Horkan 2, Foster 1), Lo 7 (Ring 4, Wendt 3). Total fouls: LM 18, Lo 21. Fouled out: Lo (Traeder, Lincoln).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
