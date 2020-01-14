PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi drops another ranked test with 51-43 loss to Wisconsin Dells

Senior Jack Persike kept the Blue Devils close, converting a three-point play on Lodi’s ensuing possession to pull with 40-35, but again Wisconsin Dells answered. Millard, who had a game-high 18, canned an extra-pass triple before senior Bryson Funmaker got a layup to fall for a 45-35 lead with 3:00 left.

Lodi had its chances during the stretch, but turned the ball over once and failed to capitalize on a Chiefs’ giveaway.

“I say ‘pretty good is good enough to get you beat,’ and that’s where we’re at right now,” Hauser said. “We’re not ready to take one from a good team like this on the road and it’s disappointing.”

Traeder cut the lead back to single-digits with 2:35 to go on a 3-pointer from the right corner and brought the Blue Devils within 47-43 with 30 seconds left, but Lodi couldn’t get all the way home. Hirst hit a pair of free throws with 26.4 seconds remaining and Millard added a reverse layup in the waning seconds to put the game on ice.

Lodi had its chances in the final minutes but came up empty on three of its final four possessions. While Hauser admitted the Blue Devils found success, especially defensively, holding the Chiefs to their lowest point total since Nov. 30, the Lodi offense still needs improvement.