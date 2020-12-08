PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi mixing new and old as Leistico takes over as interim head coach

The team boasts lots of experienced guards, although Leistico is concerned about Lodi’s scoring ability down low. The Blue Devils don’t have a player taller than Traeder at 6-foot-3, while three others push 6-2 in Coddington and fellow seniors Greg Lins and Garrett Edge.

The lengthy quartet will be joined by seniors Connor Faust, Chance Meier and Zack Dolson in the front court, while seniors Ethyn Meyer and Leo Kopp, and junior Erik Lincoln add depth to the back court. Leistico also expects juniors Brady Ring, Owen Wendt and Erik Alsaker to contribute, and for good reason after helping lead the Blue Devils JV team to a 20-2 mark last year.

That combination will have the Blue Devils battling for its first Capitol North title since 2017-18. Lodi, which tied for second with Columbus at 7-3 last year, is hoping to catch front runner and reigning league champ Lake Mills.

The Blue Devils will meet the L-Cats soon enough on Dec. 18, and if Monday’s season opening 56-43 win over Marshall is any indication, the match-up should be a hotly contested one. Lodi turned the screws on the Cardinals early, racing out to a 30-14 lead at halftime before finishing things off down over the final 18 minutes.

Traeder tallied a team-high 13 points as the Blue Devils featured a tremendous amount of balance as five other players each scored six points or more, led by nine points from Quinn Faust and Coddington.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

