PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi mixing new and old as Leistico takes over as interim head coach

For the first time in 14 years, the Lodi boys basketball team will have a different coach leading the charge on the sidelines.
With veteran head coach Mitch Hauser opting out this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, longtime assistant Ben Leistico is stepping in as the Blue Devils’ interim head coach, per the team's preseason survey sent to the Daily Register.
While it will be Leistico’s first taste as a varsity head coach — he’s been Hauser’s top assistant the last 11 years — there’s plenty of good news to help ease the transition.
First, Hauser will remain on the staff serving as a consultant “behind the scenes,” and secondly, the Blue Devils return a large chunk of last year’s team that finished eight games above .500 and tied for second in the Capitol North Conference.
Lodi went 16-8 overall last year culminating with a 61-50 loss to second-seeded Edgerton in a WIAA Division 3 regional final, the program’s eighth regional final appearance in 10 years. The Blue Devils lost just four seniors from last year’s group that averaged 59 points per game; however, the losses are significant.
Lodi bid adieu to two all-conference picks, including first-team pick Jack Persike. A three-time all-league pick, Persike averaged 17.2 points, 5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, and finished his career 36 points shy of the 1,000 mark.
Also gone is honorable mention selection Logan Richards, who added 10.8 points per game and led the Blue Devils with 5.6 rebounds per game.
The good news is the Blue Devils return a bevy of experience, spearheaded by second-team all-Capitol North pick Trey Traeder. The senior was the Blue Devils’ second-leading scorer last year with 12.8 points per game, including a second-best 36 made 3-pointers with a .404 3-point percentage.
The 6-foot-3 forward added 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as a first-year starter last season, and features good length and speed. Alongside Traeder, the Blue Devils also return starters Quinn Faust and Caydon Coddington.
Faust, a 6-foot senior guard, averaged just 3.9 points per game but helped run the Lodi offense, dishing out a team-high 5.4 assists per game. He was also effective on defense, racking up a team-best 41 steals.
Coddington adds length coupled with Traeder at 6-foot-2. The guard/forward contributed 6.8 points per game, and was also proficient from behind the arc, shooting 45.0% from 3-point range with 27 triples.
Behind the trio of returning starters, the Blue Devils bring back eight other varsity players, including seven seniors. Leistico views that bevy of upperclassmen as one of the team’s strengths, which should provide leadership and foster healthy competition.
The team boasts lots of experienced guards, although Leistico is concerned about Lodi’s scoring ability down low. The Blue Devils don’t have a player taller than Traeder at 6-foot-3, while three others push 6-2 in Coddington and fellow seniors Greg Lins and Garrett Edge.
The lengthy quartet will be joined by seniors Connor Faust, Chance Meier and Zack Dolson in the front court, while seniors Ethyn Meyer and Leo Kopp, and junior Erik Lincoln add depth to the back court. Leistico also expects juniors Brady Ring, Owen Wendt and Erik Alsaker to contribute, and for good reason after helping lead the Blue Devils JV team to a 20-2 mark last year.
That combination will have the Blue Devils battling for its first Capitol North title since 2017-18. Lodi, which tied for second with Columbus at 7-3 last year, is hoping to catch front runner and reigning league champ Lake Mills.
The Blue Devils will meet the L-Cats soon enough on Dec. 18, and if Monday’s season opening 56-43 win over Marshall is any indication, the match-up should be a hotly contested one. Lodi turned the screws on the Cardinals early, racing out to a 30-14 lead at halftime before finishing things off down over the final 18 minutes.
Traeder tallied a team-high 13 points as the Blue Devils featured a tremendous amount of balance as five other players each scored six points or more, led by nine points from Quinn Faust and Coddington.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
