PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Poynette looking to pounce behind top returning pieces

Cohesiveness can play such an integral role in any team’s success.
With the tight knit core returning this season for the Poynette boys basketball team, coach Cody Odegaard hopes that’s the case for the Pumas as they eye their first winning campaign since 2014-15.
“I have very high expectations for this season,” Odegaard wrote in a preseason survey to the Daily Register. “I think we bring back a good group of players who enjoy playing with and for each other. I plan on being competitive in every contest we play in.”
The Pumas have made strides under Odegaard as he enters his fifth season at the helm. Poynette put together its best campaign under the former Pumas and UW-Whitewater standout last season, going 6-17 overall, including 1-9 in the Capitol North Conference.
There’s significant turnover from that group, which fell to Evansville, 72-52, in a season-ending WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal, as the Pumas graduated a senior class of nine players. Despite the turnover, there’s a silver lining as Odegaard welcomes back a pair of all-Capitol North selections in seniors Nik Feller and Kelby Petersen.
Feller was the team’s top scorer last year as the 6-foot-5 forward averaged a team-high 14.7 points per game to earn second-team all-league honors. Feller also grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game and is a dreadful match-up for opposing defenders as a top 3-point threat.
Providing more pace is Petersen, an honorable mention pick a year ago. The 6-foot guard averaged a second-best 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and has great speed and ball handling abilities. The pair provide the perfect combination for Odegaard’s dribble drive offense which “gives our players the best opportunity to create for their teammates.”
After Feller and Petersen, the Pumas must atone for its next top-four scorers, but the tank isn’t fully empty. Odegaard will look to senior guards Conner Petersen and Jaden McCormick to build off their production from last year.
McCormick (5-11) added 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game last season, while Conner Petersen added 1.2 points and 1.7 boards. Behind that foursome — Feller and Kelby Petersen started while Conner Petersen and McCormick came in off the bench last year — much of the Pumas are inexperienced.
Senior Riley Radewan is the only other varsity returnee from last year while Odegaard is adding eight new players into the fold. Among the newcomers is sophomore forward Aiden Klosky, who adds more height to an already lengthy team at 6-4.
Odegaard views the Pumas length at all positions — Poynette has seven players at 6-foot or taller, including four over 6-2 — and outside shooting as some of the team’s top strengths. Both will be imperative as team rebounding, ball security and turnovers could plague the Pumas.
Giveaways hurt Poynette last season as it allowed 62 points per game. Odegaard plans to use a man-to-man scheme while also taking advantage of the Pumas’ athleticism to press. More film study will help to try to curb that number down as the Pumas, along with everyone else in the state, try to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(We’re) trying to make sure we’re maintaining social distancing and creating a safe environment for our players is one of the keys for the season during practice,” Odegaard said. “We are breaking up our practices by level this year, where in the past we would combine some of them.”
With the Pumas’ mix of new and old, Odegaard believes his team can get over the hump this season, including in the difficult Capitol North. With league games starting so early — Poynette is the final league team to get started as it opens its campaign on Tuesday against Lakeside Lutheran — Odegaard said the group “will have to find our identity on defense early.”
“I expect us to compete night in and out. I think we have enough talent and returning players to compete and make a push towards the top of the conference.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
