PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Poynette looking to pounce behind top returning pieces

Giveaways hurt Poynette last season as it allowed 62 points per game. Odegaard plans to use a man-to-man scheme while also taking advantage of the Pumas’ athleticism to press. More film study will help to try to curb that number down as the Pumas, along with everyone else in the state, try to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(We’re) trying to make sure we’re maintaining social distancing and creating a safe environment for our players is one of the keys for the season during practice,” Odegaard said. “We are breaking up our practices by level this year, where in the past we would combine some of them.”

With the Pumas’ mix of new and old, Odegaard believes his team can get over the hump this season, including in the difficult Capitol North. With league games starting so early — Poynette is the final league team to get started as it opens its campaign on Tuesday against Lakeside Lutheran — Odegaard said the group “will have to find our identity on defense early.”

“I expect us to compete night in and out. I think we have enough talent and returning players to compete and make a push towards the top of the conference.

