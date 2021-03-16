PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Poynette's Feller, Lodi's Traeder lead area honorees as first-team All-Capitol North picks

The talent to score from anywhere on the floor is a precious commodity in the game of basketball.
For Poynette’s Nik Feller and Lodi’s Trey Traeder, the senior duo has it in spades. That ability to impact the scoreboard, whether it be from behind the arc, in the mid-range or at the rim, was on full display this season.
So much so that the pair was recently rewarded as both were named to the All-Capitol North Conference first team for the first time in their careers. Feller and Traeder were both second team selections last season and lead a half-dozen honorees between the rivals separated by just 12 miles.
Coupled with the area pair, Lake Mills senior Charlie Bender and Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Levi Birkholz earned unanimous first-team selections, with the former being named the conference’s Player of the Year. Rounding out the league’s top-five was Lake Mills senior Adam Moen.
Feller was pivotal in the Pumas’ success this season, helping Poynette to a 12-9 overall record, including 3-5 in league play, and its first regional title since 2015. The 6-foot-5 forward was a scoring machine, averaging a team-high 19.3 points per game, good for second in the conference.
Feller scored in double-figures in all but one game and scored 20 or more points 11 times, including the final six games of the season before an 18-point performance in a season-ending 89-48 loss to Lake Country Lutheran in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal on Feb. 25.
He also poured in a career-high 36 points in an 82-61 win over Waterloo on Dec. 18 and notched a career-best 386 points over the course of the season, finishing his career with 932 and a career 14.6 PPG.
On top of his scoring prowess, Traeder helped do a little bit of everything for the Blue Devils, who finished the year 9-9 overall, including 3-5 in the Capitol North. The 6-3 guard and Edgewood College commit averaged a team-high 14.1 points per game, including a team-best 25 3-pointers with a .417 3-point shooting percentage.
Traeder added 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and tied for a team-high in steals with 2.2 takeaways per game. Like Feller, Traeder was a threat to go off any night hitting double-figures in every game but three, including a career-high 26 in a 66-57 loss to McFarland in a WIAA Div. 2 regional semifinal on Feb. 19.
He also tallied a pair of double-doubles, notching 13 point, 10 rebound performances in wins over Marshall and Columbus over the course of the season.
Behind the leading duo, Poynette’s Kelby Petersen earned an all-league pick for the second straight season as the senior improved from his honorable mention pick last year to garner second-team honors. The 6-1 guard, a fellow three-year player under Poynette coach Cody Odegaard, added a great secondary punch alongside Feller, averaging a second-best 11.4 points per game.
Petersen scored in double-figures 13 times, including in each of the team’s final seven games. He tallied a season-high 18 points in the Pumas’ 62-47 loss to the Blue Devils on Feb. 11 and ends his career with 10.4 PPG average.
Rounding out the area honorees are a trio of honorable mention selections, including Lodi’s Quinn Faust and Brady Ring, as well as Poynette’s Connor Petersen.
Ring had a major breakout year for the Blue Devils as the 6-3 junior guard averaged in double-figures with 11.4 points per game. He added 4.2 rebounds and an assist and scored in double-figures in nine of Lodi’s final 12 games, including career-high 20 in the regular season finale win over the Pumas.
While he may not have the prolific scoring numbers, Faust played a crucial role in Lodi’s success. The 6-1 senior guard led the league with 6.4 assists per game and led the Blue Devils in rebounding with 5.2 boards to go along with 5.9 points.
He earned a double-double in the team’s 67-56 win over New Glarus on Dec. 11 with 10 points and 10 rebounds, and finished just three assists shy of a triple-double.
Connor Petersen similarly added a nice punch to the Pumas’ offense while greatly impacting the game on defense and in finding teammates. The 5-11 senior guard added 7.9 points per game and broke double-digits six times, including a career-high 18 in a 56-48 win over Rio on Dec. 22.