PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Poynette's Feller, Lodi's Traeder lead area honorees as first-team All-Capitol North picks

The talent to score from anywhere on the floor is a precious commodity in the game of basketball.

For Poynette’s Nik Feller and Lodi’s Trey Traeder, the senior duo has it in spades. That ability to impact the scoreboard, whether it be from behind the arc, in the mid-range or at the rim, was on full display this season.

So much so that the pair was recently rewarded as both were named to the All-Capitol North Conference first team for the first time in their careers. Feller and Traeder were both second team selections last season and lead a half-dozen honorees between the rivals separated by just 12 miles.

Coupled with the area pair, Lake Mills senior Charlie Bender and Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Levi Birkholz earned unanimous first-team selections, with the former being named the conference’s Player of the Year. Rounding out the league’s top-five was Lake Mills senior Adam Moen.

Feller was pivotal in the Pumas’ success this season, helping Poynette to a 12-9 overall record, including 3-5 in league play, and its first regional title since 2015. The 6-foot-5 forward was a scoring machine, averaging a team-high 19.3 points per game, good for second in the conference.