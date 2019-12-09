WESTFIELD — Both Westfield and Poynette have shown they can excel on both sides of the ball so far this season.
When Monday night’s non-conference affair leaned on the defensive end, it was the Pioneers who came up with enough crucial stops en route to a 54-42 win over the Pumas at Westfield Area High School.
Senior Derek Drew scored a game-high 14 points and junior Weston Hoffa added 13 for the Pioneers, who picked up their fourth win, surpassing their win total from last season.
“I’d rather play poor and still be able to win and be on that end of it, but we did play uncharacteristically,” Westfield coach Lance Fritz said. “We turned the ball over a little too much and made some bonehead plays, but I’m proud of the guys, because through the peaks and valleys, we were able to maintain a lead and keep fighting.”
The Pioneers (4-0) led 23-15 at halftime but the Pumas slowly began to claw back as the second half wore on. A 3-pointer from junior Jaden McCormick brought Poynette (2-1) within 32-27 before a layup by Poynette junior Nik Feller, who matched Drew with a game-high 14, made it 32-29 with 10 minutes, 40 seconds left to play.
A step-back jumper by Hoffa pushed the lead back to 34-29 with 9:00 left before Feller picked up a pair of quick fouls and was forced to the bench with four fouls with 8:20 remaining.
“He’s learning, we all are, and we’ve been in foul trouble for quite a few of the games we’ve played in,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said. “We just have to make sure we’re moving our feet on defense and not slapping to make it into a foul fest. You can’t give up fouls that easy all the time.”
Westfield senior Camden Stampfl split the ensuing free throws and the Pioneers went to work on the Pumas, who were now without their 6-foot-5 forward. Hoffa and Drew combined for a 6-3 run, including a runner and two free throws by the latter, to take a 41-32 lead with five 3:35 remaining as Feller re-entered.
“When (Feller) came off the floor we had to go into attack mode and try and get inside,” Fritz said. “We weren’t shooting well from outside and we just tried to pound it inside and get layups, because that’s who we are.”
Feller split a pair of his own at the charity stripe to make it 41-33, but fouled out shortly after on a charge with 3:18 remaining. After two more Hoffa free throws, a 3-pointer by senior Noah Stark, who added nine points on three triples, kept the Pumas close at 43-36 with 2:42 to go, but they didn’t get any closer as the Pioneers put things away as time wound down.
The teams traded punches much of the first half with Westfield beginning to pull away at 16-9 with 7:15 remaining on a free throw by senior Josh Koloske. Poynette came back, going on a 6-1 run, including a 3-pointer by junior Kelby Petersen, to make it 17-15 with 3:26 left.
From there it was all Westfield, as the Pioneers closed on an 6-0 push. Fritz credited the spurt with salvaging the half, including having four players all with two fouls playing during the run.
“We kept it from getting ugly, held the lead and were able to use that going into the second half,” he said.
While the Westfield defense wore on the Pumas, Poynette didn’t do itself any favors with missed opportunities. Odegaard admitted the Pumas stuck to their game plan, but an inability to connect on open looks, mostly in the first half, and force stops compounded things.
“We talked about it in locker room, you can’t just rely on outside shooting to fall every single night. You still have to dig down and get stops on defense; we got it to two and four a couple times, we just didn’t get critical stops down the stretch,” he said. “We have to be able to score 39 points on a bad scoring night and give up 38 or less.”
As for the Pioneers, Fritz was pleased with the team’s effort, but also said there is still room for improvement.
“I’m really proud of them, they showed a ton of heart tonight, but we have to play better moving forward if we want to beat better teams,” he said. “It’s just about getting back to the basics.”
WESTFIELD 54, POYNETTE 42
Poynette 15 27 — 42
Westfield 23 31 — 54
POYNETTE (fg ftm-fta pts) — Feller 6 1-2 14, Stark 3 0-0 9, McCormick 2 2-2 8, Walstad 2 0-0 4, O’Connor 1 1-2 4, K. Petersen 1 0-0 3, C. Petersen 0 0-1 0. Totals 15 4-7 42.
WESTFIELD — Drew 5 4-6 14, Hoffa 3 7-7 13, Holoske 2 3-4 7, Holly 2 3-6 7, Stampfl 2 2-4 6, Stauffacher 2 1-4 5, Gray 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 22-33 54.
3-point goals: Poy 8 (Stark 3, McCormick 2, Feller 1, O’Connor 1, K. Petersen 1 ), Wfd 0. Total fouls: Poy 23, Wfd 15. Fouled out: Poy (Feller).
